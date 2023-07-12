Sunnyside Police: July 4-11, 2023

July 4, 2023
Suspicious Circ ALLEN RD; SUNLAND PARK LLC SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Accident Injury S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT
Court Order Ser S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Court Order Ser S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Civil Matter WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Animal Problem HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem SHELLER RD # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNY C3E ACT
Fireworks CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Welfare Check OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E TRA
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business S 7TH ST; K & U AUTO, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Fireworks CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem S 1ST ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW4 CLO
Citizen Assist PEAR LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY # 54, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Fireworks PEAR LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Resident S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Fireworks CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Fireworks FAIRVIEW AVE & VICTORY WAY SSN2 CLO
Fireworks N HAWTHORNE ST, TOPPENISH, TPL1 ACT
Agency Assist BROADVIEW DR ; j, GRANDVIE CGV ACT
Social Contact YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Fireworks W MAPLE AVE; 46, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Fireworks S 13TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSC8 CLO
July 5, 2023
Agency Assist W MAPLE AVE # 32, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Flock SOUTH ST & S 16TH ST, SUNN SSS2 ACT
Domestic CHESTNUT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CAA
Agency Assist GRAPE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOMIN SSHY2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Alarm Resident VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ASTRIA SSHY3 CLO
Code Enforce S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE # B102, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUITE SSHY3 CLO
Court Order Vio MCCLAIN DR # F1; #f1, SUNN SSN4 ACT
Civil Matter E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Atmt To Locate DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Welfare Check JERSEY ST; U:10, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; E CRICKET W SSE3 ACT
Alarm Resident W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem BLK S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Public Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Vio BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Domestic S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE; wor SSE2 ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Court Order Vio HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Assault IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CAA
Theft E EDISON AVE; B102, SUNNYS SSE2 ACT
Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD & SW CRESC C3E ACT
Assault S 5TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST,11, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Atmt To Locate STASSEN WAY, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Domestic-Ipv OUTLOOK RD # 45, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CAA
July 6, 2023
Fireworks MCCLAIN DR # K2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Fireworks PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist E HARRISON AVE; MASONIC TE SSS1 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Theft S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Arson S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Information S 1ST ST; 1/2, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 22, SSHY3 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE # A; A PET HE SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Sex Crime E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Threats PARKLAND DR # 165; 165, SU SSW5 ACT
Fraud E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 ACT
Traffic Offense S 1ST ST; U:52, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Threats CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO
Accident Hitrun E WINE COUNTRY RD; U:7, GR CGV CLO
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # A1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CJA
Animal Problem S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST # F, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Traffic Offense N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Harassment HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Prowler S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Fireworks N 6TH ST & REEVES WAY, SUN SSN2 CLO
Domestic NORTH AVE # 8; 8, SUNNYSID SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Fireworks REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
July 7, 2023
Citizen Assist NORTH AVE # 7, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Alarm Resident E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Wanted Person W 5TH ST; LOWER VALLEY MAC CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST & E MADISON AVE, SSS2 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Animal Problem SW CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST SSW3 ACT
Agency Assist MCCLAIN DR # A1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 CLO
Accident Hitrun SCOON RD; YAKIMA NEIGHBORH SSN1 ACT
Alarm Resident NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Domestic HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Ser CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Vio MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CAA
Court Order Ser CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Fireworks REEVES WAY # E, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 UNF
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC7 CLO
Fireworks REEVES WAY; # E #F, SUNNYS SSN2 CLO
X Patrol E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Civil Matter CASCADE WAY # 94, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Fireworks PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 UNF
Suspicious Circ IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Agency Assist MAIN ST; GRANGER POLICE DE CGR CLO
Noise Complaint HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist MATHEW ST, GRANGER, WA CGR CLO
Shots Fired HARRISON AVE & S 10TH ST, SSC7 UNF
July 8, 2023
Fireworks BLK WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSI SSN3 CLO
Welfare Check S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Accident Unknow STATE ROUTE 241 & YAKIMA V SSS3 CAA
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; CHARLES O SH SSS1 ACT
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 ACT
Alarm Resident VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Alarm Resident VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO
Alarm Resident NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 16TH ST & ALLEN RD; NB, SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO
Public Service MAIN ST; MABTON POLICE DEP CMB CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Noise Complaint S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Accident Injury STATE ROUTE 241; U:7, SUNN SSE2 ACT
Civil Matter CEMETERY RD # K, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Assault S LESTER RD; U:8, OUTLOOK, C3E CLO
Domestic HARRISON AVE; #4, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO
July 9, 2023
Agency Assist W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 ACT
Accident Injury STOVER RD & WANETA RD, GRA C3E ACT
Accident No Inj S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST; U:19, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
Runaway Juv REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; COMMERCIAL TIRE, SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; WASHINGTON STATE SSW1 CLO
Alarm Business LAPPIN AVE; VALLEY HEATING SSN1 CLO
Civil Matter CASCADE WAY # 94, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY; MAINTENANCE B SSC3 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY; MAINTENANCE B SSC3 CLO
Information CASCADE WAY # 94, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Animal Noise BLK TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Threats E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 ACT
Assault UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CAA
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR; CWCMH HOUSING SSW5 CLO
Traffic Offense W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 INA
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD & SCOON RD, S C3E UNF
Accident Injury STOVER RD & SUNNYSIDE MABT C3E ACT
Animal Problem QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Assault E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
July 10, 2023
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN; U:32, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Sex Crime S 5TH ST; U:16, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Burglary PARKLAND DR # 65, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; SOUTH HIL SSW5 CLO
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD # 5B, SUNN SSW5 CAA
Burglary E EDISON AVE; AMERIGAS, SU SSE1 ACT
Agency Assist BLK I82 W, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO
Atmt To Locate SHELLER RD; WB CAMERA, SUNN SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE & S 16TH ST, S SSE1 CLO
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Runaway Juv PARKLAND DR; 65, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Code Enforce S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 4TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW3 ACT
Harassment NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Runaway Juv N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 UNF
Code Enforce S 4TH ST; INDEPENDENT FOOD SSW6 CLO
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Alarm Business s 6th st #a, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO
Accident Hitrun S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Flock E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO
X Patrol E EDISON AVE; AMERIGAS, SU SSE1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE & S 9TH ST, SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint MERRICK AVE; 400 BLK, SUNN SSH1 CLO
Welfare Check ROUSE RD; U:16, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
July 11, 2023
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 CLO
Animal Problem W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 NRT
Suspicious Circ W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
Citizen Assist NORTH AVE # 7, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
