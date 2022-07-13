JULY 5, 2022

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Burglary MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 ACT

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Animal Problem SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Accident Injury E I 82; MP69 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO

Citizen Assist W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Court Order Ser HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Fireworks S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; SK SSW2 CLO

Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Lost Property N 16TH ST; BON VINO'S BIST SSN4 CLO

Mal Mischief S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BARBE SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 15TH ST & YAKIMA AVE, SU SSN4 ACT

Fireworks S BUENA VISTA AVE & NW CRE SSH1 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Theft E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

JULY 6, 2022

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Theft PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Threats GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO

Threats TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist CEMETERY RD # G, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; HAIRWORKS, SSC8 CLO

Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVELO SSHY1 CAA

Theft S 13TH ST # A6; A6, SUNNYS SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART; RO SSE3 CLO

Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI-MART, SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Agency Assist MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO

Animal Problem SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CAA

Accident Injury BLK W WASHINGTON AVE, YAKI U1 NRT

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO

Illegal Dumping S HAWTHORNE ST, TOPPENISH, TPL4 ACT

Domestic E LINCOLN AVE; ASSEMBLIES SSC8 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLY BEAUT SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Lost Property S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 UNF

Unwanted Guest S 13TH ST # G1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 UNF

Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY & FAIRVIEW AVE SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY # H, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Noise Complaint S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CLO

JULY 7, 2022

Domestic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CAA

Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY & S 13TH ST, S SSC3 UNF

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

Runaway Juv W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 UNF

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Theft E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL BEE SSW1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 CLO

Theft S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Lost Property NORTH AVE # 9; 9, SUNNYSID SSN4 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CLO

Sex Crime CEMETERY RD # M1, SUNNYSID SSN2 ACT

Animal Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Theft S 6TH ST; BUENA VISTA MINI SSS1 CAA

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Transport W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO

Accident Hitrun N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT

Fireworks N 13TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR # 111; 111, SUNN SSN3 CLO

Fraud S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist SWAN RD & W EDISON RD, SUN C3E ACT

Fireworks S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Animal Problem E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY; 37, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Citizen Assist S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Civil Matter BLK CHESTNUT AVE, SUNNYSID SSN2 ACT

Theft HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Fireworks OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Information PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 NRT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST # H1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CJA

Theft HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Welfare Check WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT

Welfare Check SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Warrant Service APRICOT RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT

JULY 8, 2022

Alarm Resident S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Citizen Assist BLK E GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSI SSC3 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Trave SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CAA

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MENDE SSN2 ACT

Trespassing S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Traffic Offense S 16TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSE3 CAA

Fraud E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 ACT

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Fireworks S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO

Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 93, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Accident Injury STOVER RD & WANETA RD, GRA C3E ACT

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Abandoned Vehic HAWTHORN DR; BLK, SUNNYSID SSW3 ACT

Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO

Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 ACT

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; H SSN3 CLO

Burglary WANETA RD; ANDRUS & ROBERT SSS3 ACT

Utility Problem S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; TRUSS SYS SSW6 ACT

Mal Mischief W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Agency Assist MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1

Domestic-Ipv W MAPLE AVE # 98, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; TRUSS SYS SSW6 CLO

Fireworks W GRANDVIEW AVE; Upland Pa SSH2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 CLO

Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT

Fireworks E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 ACT

Traffic Hazard SW CRESCENT AVE & ROSSIER SSH1 CLO

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2

Assault GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 ACT

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Court Order Vio N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

JULY 9, 2022

Public Service E EDISON AVE; JAVI'S, SUNN SSC1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Resident MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Alarm Resident VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Noise Complaint E DECATUR AVE;blk, SUNNYSI SSC2 CLO

Alarm Resident JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Accident Injury STATE ROUTE 241 & E EDISON SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist W 2ND ST & AVENUE A, GRAND CGV CLO

Information E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 11TH ST; ALLEY, SUNNYSID SSC4 CLO

Atmt To Locate OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Abandoned Vehic HEFFRON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Accident Unknow N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT

Accident Hitrun S 7TH ST; GARRISON LAW OFF SSS1 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT

Animal Noise E GRANDVIEW AVE & COLUMBIA SSH1 CLO

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 ACT

Noise Complaint E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Alarm Resident E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT

Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD; BLK, SUNNYSIDE CSU ACT

Dui E DECATUR AVE & S 7TH ST, SSS1 ACT

Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Agency Assist NORTH AVE # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4

Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 ACT

Noise Complaint E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT

JULY 10, 2022

Noise Complaint PARKLAND DR; 51, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Assault E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT

Abandoned Vehic JULIA AVE & S 15TH ST, SUN SSS2 CLO

Suicidal Person NORTH AVE # 6, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241 & STATE RO C1E ACT

Utility Problem E EDISON RD; SUNNYSIDE AIR SSE2 CLO

Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 ACT

Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Mal Mischief JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD # 52, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO

Found Property SUNNYSIDE AVE & BRIDGE ST, SSH1 CLO

Threats IDA BELLE LN # 109, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT

Domestic PARKLAND;16, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN; 109, SUNNYSI SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Agency Assist LINDERMAN RD & MURRAY RD, C3E TRA

Accident No Inj S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Traffic Hazard N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Sex Crime W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO

Domestic-Ipv MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

JULY 11, 2022

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Noise Complaint GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Assault S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Welfare Check NORTH AVE # 21, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; U:7, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Agency Assist SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 CLO

Mal Mischief SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic GAP RD & INGHAM RD, OUTLOO C3E CLO

Agency Assist GAP RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO

Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & OUTLOO C3E ACT

Traffic Hazard WOODS RD & FAIRVIEW AVE, S SSN1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 CLO

Theft SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA

Animal Bite E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CLO

Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Trespassing S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Traffic Offense PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;216 RO SSN2 ACT

Vehicle Prowl N 16TH ST # E1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 ACT

Weapon Offense OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO

Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

JULY 12, 2022

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Atmt To Locate GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE & BAGLEY DR, SUN SSN3 CLO

