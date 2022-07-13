JULY 5, 2022
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Burglary MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 ACT
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Animal Problem SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Accident Injury E I 82; MP69 E, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO
Citizen Assist W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Court Order Ser HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Fireworks S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; SK SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Lost Property N 16TH ST; BON VINO'S BIST SSN4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BARBE SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 15TH ST & YAKIMA AVE, SU SSN4 ACT
Fireworks S BUENA VISTA AVE & NW CRE SSH1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
JULY 6, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Theft PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Threats GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO
Threats TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist CEMETERY RD # G, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; HAIRWORKS, SSC8 CLO
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVELO SSHY1 CAA
Theft S 13TH ST # A6; A6, SUNNYS SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART; RO SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI-MART, SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CAA
Accident Injury BLK W WASHINGTON AVE, YAKI U1 NRT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Illegal Dumping S HAWTHORNE ST, TOPPENISH, TPL4 ACT
Domestic E LINCOLN AVE; ASSEMBLIES SSC8 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLY BEAUT SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 UNF
Unwanted Guest S 13TH ST # G1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 UNF
Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY & FAIRVIEW AVE SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY # H, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CLO
JULY 7, 2022
Domestic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CAA
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY & S 13TH ST, S SSC3 UNF
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Runaway Juv W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 UNF
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL BEE SSW1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Theft S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Lost Property NORTH AVE # 9; 9, SUNNYSID SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CLO
Sex Crime CEMETERY RD # M1, SUNNYSID SSN2 ACT
Animal Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Theft S 6TH ST; BUENA VISTA MINI SSS1 CAA
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Transport W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO
Accident Hitrun N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT
Fireworks N 13TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR # 111; 111, SUNN SSN3 CLO
Fraud S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist SWAN RD & W EDISON RD, SUN C3E ACT
Fireworks S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY; 37, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Citizen Assist S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Civil Matter BLK CHESTNUT AVE, SUNNYSID SSN2 ACT
Theft HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Fireworks OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Information PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 NRT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST # H1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CJA
Theft HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Welfare Check WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
Welfare Check SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Warrant Service APRICOT RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT
JULY 8, 2022
Alarm Resident S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Citizen Assist BLK E GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSI SSC3 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Trave SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Lewd Conduct E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CAA
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MENDE SSN2 ACT
Trespassing S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Traffic Offense S 16TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSE3 CAA
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 ACT
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Fireworks S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO
Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 93, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Accident Injury STOVER RD & WANETA RD, GRA C3E ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Abandoned Vehic HAWTHORN DR; BLK, SUNNYSID SSW3 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; H SSN3 CLO
Burglary WANETA RD; ANDRUS & ROBERT SSS3 ACT
Utility Problem S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; TRUSS SYS SSW6 ACT
Mal Mischief W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Agency Assist MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1
Domestic-Ipv W MAPLE AVE # 98, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; TRUSS SYS SSW6 CLO
Fireworks W GRANDVIEW AVE; Upland Pa SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 CLO
Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Fireworks E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 ACT
Traffic Hazard SW CRESCENT AVE & ROSSIER SSH1 CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2
Assault GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Vio N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
JULY 9, 2022
Public Service E EDISON AVE; JAVI'S, SUNN SSC1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Resident MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Resident VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Noise Complaint E DECATUR AVE;blk, SUNNYSI SSC2 CLO
Alarm Resident JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Accident Injury STATE ROUTE 241 & E EDISON SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist W 2ND ST & AVENUE A, GRAND CGV CLO
Information E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 11TH ST; ALLEY, SUNNYSID SSC4 CLO
Atmt To Locate OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Abandoned Vehic HEFFRON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Accident Unknow N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 7TH ST; GARRISON LAW OFF SSS1 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT
Animal Noise E GRANDVIEW AVE & COLUMBIA SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 ACT
Noise Complaint E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Alarm Resident E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD; BLK, SUNNYSIDE CSU ACT
Dui E DECATUR AVE & S 7TH ST, SSS1 ACT
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Agency Assist NORTH AVE # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4
Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 ACT
Noise Complaint E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
JULY 10, 2022
Noise Complaint PARKLAND DR; 51, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Assault E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
Abandoned Vehic JULIA AVE & S 15TH ST, SUN SSS2 CLO
Suicidal Person NORTH AVE # 6, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241 & STATE RO C1E ACT
Utility Problem E EDISON RD; SUNNYSIDE AIR SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 ACT
Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Mal Mischief JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD # 52, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO
Found Property SUNNYSIDE AVE & BRIDGE ST, SSH1 CLO
Threats IDA BELLE LN # 109, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Domestic PARKLAND;16, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN; 109, SUNNYSI SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Agency Assist LINDERMAN RD & MURRAY RD, C3E TRA
Accident No Inj S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Traffic Hazard N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Sex Crime W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Domestic-Ipv MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
JULY 11, 2022
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Noise Complaint GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Assault S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Welfare Check NORTH AVE # 21, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; U:7, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 CLO
Mal Mischief SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic GAP RD & INGHAM RD, OUTLOO C3E CLO
Agency Assist GAP RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & OUTLOO C3E ACT
Traffic Hazard WOODS RD & FAIRVIEW AVE, S SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 CLO
Theft SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Animal Bite E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Trespassing S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;216 RO SSN2 ACT
Vehicle Prowl N 16TH ST # E1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 ACT
Weapon Offense OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
JULY 12, 2022
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Traffic Hazard NORTH AVE & BAGLEY DR, SUN SSN3 CLO
