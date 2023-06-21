June 13, 2023
Mal Mischief CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check MCCLAIN DR # K1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Alarm Resident SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Dispute S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Disorderly S 13TH ST; BACK CABINS, SU SSS2 ACT
Assault S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 ACT
Accident Hitrun CRESCENT AVE & STACKHOUSE SSH1 ACT
Accident No Inj S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Domestic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Death Invest PENN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KENTUCK SSHY2 CLO
June 14, 2023
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Vehicle Prowl E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Citizen Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Vehicle Prowl E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Burglary S 13TH ST; f3, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Theft S 4TH ST # 21; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 ACT
Abandoned Vehic CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 UNF
Animal Problem S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO
Code Enforce S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Public Service FORT RD; LEGENDS CASINO, T CSU ACT
Animal Problem S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE & SAUL RD, S SSC6 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC6 CLO
Court Order Vio SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Juvenile Probm NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE AS SSC2 CLO
Assault E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv NORTH AVE & N 15TH ST, SUN SSN4 CLO
Shots Fired S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 UNF
Recovrd Stolen S 1ST ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CAA
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 CLO
June 15, 2023
Traffic Hazard E FRANKLIN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop SCOON RD & PATRICK CT, SUN SSN1 CAA
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem HILZER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Stop SAUL RD & OTIS AVE, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;C ALL SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist S 11TH ST #A, SUNNYSIDE, W ACT
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Traffic Stop GRANT AVE & S 5TH ST, SUNN SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 ACT
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:22, S SSS3 ACT
Death Invest SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Civil Matter HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #25; T CLO
Warrant Service E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW1 ACT
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; PAP MURPHYS SSE3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E ALLEN RD; NEIGHBORHOOD C SSS3 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 UNF
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Traffic Offense SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO
Accident Hitrun BECKNER ALLEY & BAGLEY DR, C3E CLO
June 16, 2023
Traffic Hazard HOMER ST & N 1ST ST, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Dui WANETA RD & ALLEN RD, SUNN SSS3 CAA
Alarm Business GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE1 CLO
Theft FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOB SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Animal Problem E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Traffic Offense N 13TH ST & YAKIMA AVE, SU SSN3 CLO
Code Enforce S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Court Order Ser W SOUTH HILL RD # 5B, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Information S 11TH ST; U:46, SUNNYSIDE SSC7 CLO
Court Order Ser E IDA BELLE ST; #2, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Court Order Ser COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Runaway Juv S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD # 5, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Shots Fired W GRANDVIEW AVE; U:41, SUN SSH1 ACT
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Assault SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE # 8, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Juvenile Probm CEMETERY RD # E, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Accident Hitrun ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 99B, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
June 17, 2023
Public Service S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CAA
Robbery E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;barber SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Theft PARKLAND DR # 136, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Information FEDERAL WAY # 45, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E THORNTON RD & LIBERTY LN SSS2 CLO
Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 ACT
Trespassing MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Emr Medic CASCADE WAY # 95, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Social Contact N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO
Civil Matter S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Shots Fired S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 UNF
Runaway Juv SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Noise Complaint SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
June 18, 2023
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 TRA
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
Domestic BAGLEY DR # 106, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 CAA
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Noise Complaint GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AMEZC SSHY2 ACT
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Recovered Juv SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 ACT
Domestic N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CAA
Theft S 11TH ST # C4, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Unwanted Guest E DECATUR AVE; APT B, SUNN SSC2 CLO
Welfare Check IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & STATE SSS3 CAA
Domestic DEN BOER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO
Domestic W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 CLO
Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE; C SSS1 CLO
Dui S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Accident Unknow S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CAA
June 19, 2023
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POINT S SSHY2 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 163; SSN2 CAA
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 CAA
Shots Fired BLK HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE SSW3 CLO
Dui N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CAA
Alarm Business S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 163; SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Alarm Resident W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Wanted Person BLK S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CAA
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 CLO
Harassment W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Domestic E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Flock S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & IDA BELLE LN, SSS2 CAA
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Assault W EDISON AVE & VILLA REAL SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
Assault S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Domestic HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
