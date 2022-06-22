June 14, 2022

Court Order Ser S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Abandoned Vehic E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO

Theft S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 ACT

Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT

Sex Crime E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT

Welfare Check W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Domestic-Ipv BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Agency Assist CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Lewd Conduct SAUL RD # 3, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CAA

Suspicious Circ ROOSEVELT CT & S 13TH ST, SSC3 CLO

Alarm Resident VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO

Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 CLO

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Traffic Hazard ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUBWA SSE2 CLO

Traffic Hazard N 6TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO

June 15, 2022

Shots Fired DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT

Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 ACT

Warrant Service N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Alarm Resident HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT

Theft N 16TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOP SSN4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Code Enforce HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Animal Problem FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 ACT

Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:10, S SSHY1 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Animal Problem S 6TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist blk lincoln ave, SUNNYSIDE ACT

Unwanted Guest SCOON RD; YAKIMA NEIGHBORH SSN1 CAA

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Theft FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Harassment W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO

Unwanted Guest N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Information W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 CLO

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Business N 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Disorderly S 10TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC7 ACT

Civil Matter SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 ACT

June 16, 2022

Vehicle Prowl CASCADE WAY; 21, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 ACT

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3; 3, SU SSW5 ACT

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Accident Unknow ALLEN RD; U:99, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT

Accident No Inj SNIPES CANAL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Accident No Inj E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 ACT

Code Enforce FEDERAL WY; SUNNYSIDE HOUS SSC3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Accident Hitrun ALEXANDER RD & N MCLEAN RD SSS1 ACT

Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Unwanted Guest N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 ACT

Code Enforce MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO

Abandoned Vehic E EDISON AVE; BEHIND IN TH SSC2 ACT

Court Order Ser S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Eluding E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CAA

Accident Hitrun YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E WAREHOUSE AVE; PIONEER T SSW1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Dui E LINCOLN AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST # E4, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

June 17, 2022

Citizen Dispute MCCLAIN DR # L2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Weapon Offense W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CAA

Burglary S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Mal Mischief SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Animal Problem REITH WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO

Weapon Offense RAY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Trespassing NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSHY2 CLO

Animal Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Welfare Check BAGLEY DR # 109, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CAA

Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSHY2 NRT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Accident Unknow YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ALEX SSS3 ACT

Trespassing MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CAA

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; speck chrysler SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 CAA

Custodial Inter CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Civil Matter MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & SOUTH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO

Information MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Domestic S 4TH ST; INDEPENDENT FOOD SSW6 CLO

June 18, 2022

Assault E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CAA

Fireworks NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Traffic Stop eb i 82 ex 69, SUNNYSIDE, ACT

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY; 21, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO

Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Information BAGLEY DR # 119, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT

Theft-Vehicle ROUSE RD # 9; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 ACT

Harassment MCCLAIN DR # G; G, SUNNYSI SSN4 ACT

Theft-Vehicle IDA BELLE LN # 113; BUILD SSS2 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 7TH ST; WILLIAMSON FIRE SSS1 CLO

Theft IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Traffic Hazard CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST # 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 15TH ST; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE SSC8 CLO

Burglary MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; VALLEY AUTO PART SSW1 CLO

Sex Crime LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist INDEPENDENCE RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT

Theft E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 ACT

Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Trespassing S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Atmt To Locate S 5TH ST # 33, SUNNYSIDE, SSW1 CLO

Domestic S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO

Accident Hitrun S 7TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT

Noise Complaint S 6TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 CLO

Fireworks HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Suspicious Circ KRISTEN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Fireworks GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Fireworks W MAPLE AVE # 31, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Trespassing PATRICK CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA

June 19, 2022

Fireworks W MAPLE AVE; SUNNY VALLEY SSW2 CLO

Court Order Vio E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS SSN2 CLO

Traffic Stop E DECATUR AVE & S 6TH ST, SSS1 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ THOMPSON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR; B2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; #A8, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic BLK KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSC8 ACT

Accident Hitrun S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Citizen Assist N 6TH ST # C; EL FARO, SUN SSW1 CLO

Civil Matter N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Agency Assist E I 82; MP62 E, GRANGER, W C3E CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Accident No Inj CEMETERY RD; TM MARKET, SU SSN2 CAA

Agency Assist PENN AVE & ALLEN RD, SUNNY C3E CAA

Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Court Order Ser ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CAA

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO

Domestic-Ipv E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 CAA

Domestic W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO

Sex Crime HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD; U:28, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Accident Hitrun AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CAA

June 20, 2022

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; Subway, SUN SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ BLK E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNY SSW1 CLO

Domestic ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; MT ADAMS KIDNEY SSS3 CLO

Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Domestic GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Alarm Business E DECATUR AVE; ALVAREZ DAY SSS1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 6TH ST; MARES H&H UPHOLS SSS1 CLO

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 ACT

Theft N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Theft NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSHY2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Trespassing CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA

Alarm Resident HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CLO

Noise Complaint FAIRVIEW AVE & N 4TH ST, S SSN1 CLO

Trespassing S 5TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CAA

Parking Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Traffic Hazard SW CRESCENT AVE & HEFFRON SSH2 CLO

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO

Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Traffic Offense CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CLO

Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 CLO

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CAA

Traffic Hazard E DECATUR AVE & S 9TH ST, SSC2 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

