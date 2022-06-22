June 14, 2022
Court Order Ser S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Abandoned Vehic E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO
Theft S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 ACT
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Sex Crime E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Welfare Check W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Domestic-Ipv BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Agency Assist CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Lewd Conduct SAUL RD # 3, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CAA
Suspicious Circ ROOSEVELT CT & S 13TH ST, SSC3 CLO
Alarm Resident VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 CLO
Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUBWA SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard N 6TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO
June 15, 2022
Shots Fired DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 ACT
Warrant Service N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Alarm Resident HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Theft N 16TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOP SSN4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Code Enforce HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 ACT
Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:10, S SSHY1 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Animal Problem S 6TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist blk lincoln ave, SUNNYSIDE ACT
Unwanted Guest SCOON RD; YAKIMA NEIGHBORH SSN1 CAA
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Theft FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Harassment W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Unwanted Guest N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Information W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business N 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Disorderly S 10TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC7 ACT
Civil Matter SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 ACT
June 16, 2022
Vehicle Prowl CASCADE WAY; 21, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 ACT
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3; 3, SU SSW5 ACT
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Accident Unknow ALLEN RD; U:99, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Accident No Inj SNIPES CANAL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Accident No Inj E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 ACT
Code Enforce FEDERAL WY; SUNNYSIDE HOUS SSC3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Accident Hitrun ALEXANDER RD & N MCLEAN RD SSS1 ACT
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Unwanted Guest N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 ACT
Code Enforce MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO
Abandoned Vehic E EDISON AVE; BEHIND IN TH SSC2 ACT
Court Order Ser S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Eluding E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CAA
Accident Hitrun YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E WAREHOUSE AVE; PIONEER T SSW1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Dui E LINCOLN AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST # E4, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
June 17, 2022
Citizen Dispute MCCLAIN DR # L2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Weapon Offense W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CAA
Burglary S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem REITH WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO
Weapon Offense RAY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Trespassing NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Welfare Check BAGLEY DR # 109, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CAA
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSHY2 NRT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Accident Unknow YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ALEX SSS3 ACT
Trespassing MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CAA
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; speck chrysler SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 CAA
Custodial Inter CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Civil Matter MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & SOUTH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Information MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Domestic S 4TH ST; INDEPENDENT FOOD SSW6 CLO
June 18, 2022
Assault E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CAA
Fireworks NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Traffic Stop eb i 82 ex 69, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY; 21, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Information BAGLEY DR # 119, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Theft-Vehicle ROUSE RD # 9; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 ACT
Harassment MCCLAIN DR # G; G, SUNNYSI SSN4 ACT
Theft-Vehicle IDA BELLE LN # 113; BUILD SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 7TH ST; WILLIAMSON FIRE SSS1 CLO
Theft IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Traffic Hazard CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST # 4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 15TH ST; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE SSC8 CLO
Burglary MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; VALLEY AUTO PART SSW1 CLO
Sex Crime LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist INDEPENDENCE RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Theft E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 ACT
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Trespassing S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Atmt To Locate S 5TH ST # 33, SUNNYSIDE, SSW1 CLO
Domestic S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 7TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT
Noise Complaint S 6TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Fireworks HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ KRISTEN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Fireworks GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Fireworks W MAPLE AVE # 31, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Trespassing PATRICK CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA
June 19, 2022
Fireworks W MAPLE AVE; SUNNY VALLEY SSW2 CLO
Court Order Vio E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop E DECATUR AVE & S 6TH ST, SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ THOMPSON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR; B2, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; #A8, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSC8 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Citizen Assist N 6TH ST # C; EL FARO, SUN SSW1 CLO
Civil Matter N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Agency Assist E I 82; MP62 E, GRANGER, W C3E CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Accident No Inj CEMETERY RD; TM MARKET, SU SSN2 CAA
Agency Assist PENN AVE & ALLEN RD, SUNNY C3E CAA
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Court Order Ser ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CAA
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO
Domestic-Ipv E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 CAA
Domestic W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Sex Crime HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD; U:28, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Accident Hitrun AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CAA
June 20, 2022
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; Subway, SUN SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNY SSW1 CLO
Domestic ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; MT ADAMS KIDNEY SSS3 CLO
Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Domestic GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Alarm Business E DECATUR AVE; ALVAREZ DAY SSS1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 6TH ST; MARES H&H UPHOLS SSS1 CLO
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 ACT
Theft N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSHY2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA
Alarm Resident HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint FAIRVIEW AVE & N 4TH ST, S SSN1 CLO
Trespassing S 5TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CAA
Parking Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Traffic Hazard SW CRESCENT AVE & HEFFRON SSH2 CLO
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO
Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Traffic Offense CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CLO
Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CAA
Traffic Hazard E DECATUR AVE & S 9TH ST, SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
