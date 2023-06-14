Sunnyside Police: June 6-13, 2023

June 6, 2023
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Flock S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC, SSHY2 CLO
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; U:10, SUNNYS SSE1 ACT
Sex Crime HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Court Order Vio S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CAA
Animal Problem S 1ST ST & W LINCOLN AVE, SSW4 ACT
Court Order Vio S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CAA
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Recovered Juv E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Abuse Neglect MCCLAIN DR # B1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem BLK MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Threats S 13TH ST; MINIMART, SUNNY SSC2 ACT
Alarm Resident THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; FASHION CORNER, SSS1 CLO
Parking Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Trespassing S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Accident Unknow S LESTER RD & W SOUTH HILL C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ E Edison Ave;1, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Found Property PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Weapon Offense MARK AVE, GRANGER, WA CGR CLO
Noise Complaint MINT LN & BOUNTIFUL AVE, S SSS2 CLO
June 7, 2023
Noise Complaint BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD; JERRY C3E CLO
Vehicle Prowl SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Burglary S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist WANETA RD & ALLEN RD, SUNN SSS3 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Bite FAIRVIEW AVE & N 4TH ST, S SSN1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 1ST AVE # A; SUNNYSIDE C SSW6 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Code Enforce S 6TH, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Weapon Offense S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 ACT
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 CLO
Domestic E EDISON AVE; 8, SUNNYSIDE SSE2 CJA
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Court Order Ser JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Domestic W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DSHS, SSE2 CLO
June 7, 2023
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
X Patrol E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;SELF H SSN3 ACT
Domestic S 13TH ST; #4, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Wanted Person E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CAA
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD & E LINCOLN AVE, S SSC6 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Court Order Ser W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 7, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 7TH ST; ELECTRIC BEACH T SSS1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Harassment REEVES WAY # H, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Court Order Vio NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST; U:12, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 ACT
Citizen Assist IDAHO AVE, TOPPENISH, WA TPL1 CLO
Domestic E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA
Code Enforce E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard SW CRESCENT AVE & ORCHARD SSH1 CLO
Theft QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 UNF
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Overdose HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO
X Patrol IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 102, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Fireworks CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
X Patrol PARKLAND DR # 102, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
June 9, 2023
Wanted Person E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Wanted Person S 11TH ST # D9, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 ACT
Theft WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Burglary MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 ACT
Welfare Check N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Found Property NORTH AVE & DOOLITTLE AVE, SSN2 CLO
Social Contact N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Theft SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Unwanted Guest S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 CLO
Welfare Check BRIDGE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Public Service E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Runaway Juv E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Runaway Juv S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 ACT
Animal Problem OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Threats S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Assault E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
June 10, 2023
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Domestic E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CAA
Unwanted Guest PARKLAND DR # 65, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR # 48, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; UMPQUA BANK SSE3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # B1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JITTE SSN2 CLO
Noise Complaint BLK OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Shots Fired NORTH AVE & VICTORY WAY, S SSN2 CLO
June 11, 2023
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CAA
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
23S04672 06:44:46 06/11/23 Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE & SKYLINE SSH2 CAA
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 CLO
Accident Hitrun N 2ND ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO
Domestic TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Flock E YAKIMA VALLEY HIGHWAY & CLO
Missing Person S 7TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Harassment HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Flock N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 CLO
Unwanted Guest BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Welfare Check EMERALD RD & MIDVALE RD, S SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SU SSC3 CLO
Trespassing BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CAA
Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # K1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
June 12, 2023
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 133; SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Domestic-Ipv ROUSE RD # 40; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CAA
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Court Order Vio CASCADE WAY # 58; 58, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # K1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 ACT
Mal Mischief BAGLEY DR # B, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE;SUNNYSIDE INN SSS1 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 256; SSN2 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 163, SSN2 CLO
Domestic MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, MABTO C3E CLO
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Civil Matter ROUSE RD # 26; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 147; SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; IGLESIA EN MOVI SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; SOUTH HIL SSW6 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Drugs ROUSE RD # 36; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Court Order Ser W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 ACT
Warrant Service BLK HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief centenial park, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
June 13, 2023
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3
