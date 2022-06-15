JUNE 7, 2022

Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; EL CONQUISTADOR, SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Code Enforce W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 CLO

Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Mal Mischief S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Mal Mischief CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Animal Bite PARKLAND DR # 48, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 CLO

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Mal Mischief TACOMA AVE; FODOR CHIROPRA SSC4 CLO

Atmt To Locate BAGLEY DR # 116, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO

Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO

Mal Mischief S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CLO

Mal Mischief SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 CLO

Atmt To Locate REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Transport 9TH AVE; HARBORVIEW MEDICA ACT

Illegal Dumping FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR; M-26, SUNNYSID SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO

Welfare Check MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT

Theft E IDA BELLE ST # 208; SUN SSS2 ACT

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO

Missing Person S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 1ST ST; BEE JAY SCALES I SSW1 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO

Theft E EDISON AVE; SNEAKER AVENU SSS1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Utility Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #4, S SSHY3 CLO

Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE MUN SSE2 CLO

Citizen Assist S 12TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC4 CLO

Mal Mischief S 8TH ST; NEW LIFE CHURCH, SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 9TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSC4 CLO

Mal Mischief BLK S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Social Contact S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 CLO

Mal Mischief S 7TH ST; PERFORMING ARTS SSS1 ACT

JUNE 8, 2022

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC8 CLO

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

Shots Fired HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Burglary PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 ACT

Mental Subject SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO

Animal Problem N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Mal Mischief CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Information DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Code Enforce S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem NEW LIFE PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Abandoned Vehic BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Social Contact CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Animal Problem WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Court Order Vio ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CAA

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 CLO

Animal Bite S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Court Order Ser ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & N 6TH ST, SUNN SSN2 ACT

Mental Subject WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Intoxication E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 ACT

Noise Complaint S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Welfare Check S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

JUNE 9, 2022

Shots Fired N 11TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO

Alarm Business MORGAN RD; CARNICERIA LA C SSN4 CLO

Domestic-Ipv E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Burglary N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv S 1ST ST & BLAINE AVE, SUN SSW1 CAA

Accident No Inj S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 CLO

Atmt To Locate REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Code Enforce FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 CLO

Code Enforce GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 ACT

Code Enforce AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE & S 4TH ST, SSW3 CLO

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT

Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Code Enforce SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 CLO

Animal Problem W MAPLE AVE; SUNNY VALLEY SSW2 CLO

Mal Mischief CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT

Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; IN FRONT OF, SUN SSW3 CLO

Mal Mischief QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Information S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Court Order Ser W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 1ST ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 CLO

Threats HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 INF

Mal Mischief PARKLAND DR; M, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO

Runaway Juv W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT

Animal Problem S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Domestic MCCLAIN DR # L1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT

Theft W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT

Theft W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT

JUNE 10, 2022

Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Welfare Check E DECATUR AVE; U:12, SUNNY SSC2 ACT

Dui S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA

Warrant Service S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA

Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Information QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO

Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Abandoned Vehic NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Warrant Service E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CAA

Agency Assist TEAR RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO

Accident Hitrun S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE G SSC7 ACT

Traffic Stop S 7TH ST; JASON MATSON CPA SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 CLO

Disorderly E LINCOLN AVE; MELANGE, SU SSE3 CAA

Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Vehicle Prowl W MADISON AVE & W NICOLAI SSW4 CLO

Suspicious Circ HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA

Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 6TH ST, S SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & N 10TH ST, SUN SSN3 ACT

Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Animal Bite W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Noise Complaint MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Information blk e lincoln ave, SUNNYSI CLO

Public Service PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO

Unsecure Premis N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA

JUNE 11, 2022

Transport WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO

Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Atmt To Locate FLORAL LN, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO

Citizen Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S 5TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Accident Injury E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 ACT

Unwanted Guest S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO

Domestic FORSELL RD & HORNBY RD, GR C3E ACT

Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 CLO

Assault S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CAA

Missing Person PARKLAND DR # 110, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Accident No Inj BRIDGE ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 ACT

Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO

Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # L1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO

Fireworks S 10TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC2 CLO

Citizen Assist ASPARAGUS LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY; near 18, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Noise Complaint W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Domestic-Ipv W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

JUNE 12, 2022

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST # 1/2; U:32, SUNN SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 CLO

Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT

Domestic S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Noise Complaint NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Traffic Hazard CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Shots Fired S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT

Domestic OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT

Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY # 69, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # L1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO

Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD #2G, SUNNY CLO

Parking Problem ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO

Information CASCADE WAY #8B, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Mal Mischief NORTH AVE; CORNERSTONE ASS SSN2 CLO

Welfare Check GRANT AVE & CRESCENT AVE, SSH1 CLO

Animal Problem GUYETTE LN # A, TOPPENISH, TPL4 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CAA

Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

JUNE 13, 2022

Assault Weapon YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FOGA SSHY2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Alarm Business N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CLO

Civil Matter CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Recovrd Stolen E HARRISON, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT

Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE & REEVES WAY SSN2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Missing Person S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 6, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Threats GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO

Animal Problem SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Animal Problem E DECATUR AVE; NEXT HOUSE, SSC2 ACT

Injured Child S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Alarm Business PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY # 27; 27, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem BLK WASHINGTON CT, SUNNYSI ACT

Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Fraud S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 ACT

Citizen Assist ROUSE RD; 29, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN3 ACT

Citizen Assist GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE1 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Disorderly S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Civil Matter BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Vehicle Prowl W SOUTH HILL RD; SOUTH HIL SSW5 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Assault Weapon E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ BLK S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 69, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO

JUNE 14, 2022

Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST # K1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CJA

Citizen Assist GREGORY AVE; LIFE OPTIONS, SSE1 CLO

Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 ACT

Domestic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA

Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT

