JUNE 7, 2022
Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; EL CONQUISTADOR, SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Code Enforce W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 CLO
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Mal Mischief S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Animal Bite PARKLAND DR # 48, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Mal Mischief TACOMA AVE; FODOR CHIROPRA SSC4 CLO
Atmt To Locate BAGLEY DR # 116, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CLO
Mal Mischief SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Transport 9TH AVE; HARBORVIEW MEDICA ACT
Illegal Dumping FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR; M-26, SUNNYSID SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Welfare Check MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT
Theft E IDA BELLE ST # 208; SUN SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Missing Person S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 1ST ST; BEE JAY SCALES I SSW1 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; SNEAKER AVENU SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Utility Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #4, S SSHY3 CLO
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE MUN SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 12TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 8TH ST; NEW LIFE CHURCH, SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 9TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSC4 CLO
Mal Mischief BLK S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Social Contact S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 CLO
Mal Mischief S 7TH ST; PERFORMING ARTS SSS1 ACT
JUNE 8, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC8 CLO
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Shots Fired HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Burglary PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 ACT
Mental Subject SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Animal Problem N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Mal Mischief CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Information DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Code Enforce S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem NEW LIFE PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Social Contact CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Court Order Vio ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CAA
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 CLO
Animal Bite S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Court Order Ser ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & N 6TH ST, SUNN SSN2 ACT
Mental Subject WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Intoxication E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 ACT
Noise Complaint S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Welfare Check S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
JUNE 9, 2022
Shots Fired N 11TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business MORGAN RD; CARNICERIA LA C SSN4 CLO
Domestic-Ipv E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Burglary N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 1ST ST & BLAINE AVE, SUN SSW1 CAA
Accident No Inj S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 CLO
Atmt To Locate REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Code Enforce FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 CLO
Code Enforce GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 ACT
Code Enforce AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE & S 4TH ST, SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Code Enforce SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 CLO
Animal Problem W MAPLE AVE; SUNNY VALLEY SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; IN FRONT OF, SUN SSW3 CLO
Mal Mischief QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Information S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Court Order Ser W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 CLO
Threats HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 INF
Mal Mischief PARKLAND DR; M, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
Runaway Juv W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT
Animal Problem S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # L1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Theft W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT
Theft W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G; 2G, SSW5 ACT
JUNE 10, 2022
Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Welfare Check E DECATUR AVE; U:12, SUNNY SSC2 ACT
Dui S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Warrant Service S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Information QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO
Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Abandoned Vehic NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Warrant Service E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CAA
Agency Assist TEAR RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO
Accident Hitrun S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE G SSC7 ACT
Traffic Stop S 7TH ST; JASON MATSON CPA SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 CLO
Disorderly E LINCOLN AVE; MELANGE, SU SSE3 CAA
Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Vehicle Prowl W MADISON AVE & W NICOLAI SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Social Contact E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 6TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & N 10TH ST, SUN SSN3 ACT
Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Animal Bite W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Information blk e lincoln ave, SUNNYSI CLO
Public Service PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO
Unsecure Premis N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
JUNE 11, 2022
Transport WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Atmt To Locate FLORAL LN, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 5TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Accident Injury E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 ACT
Unwanted Guest S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO
Domestic FORSELL RD & HORNBY RD, GR C3E ACT
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 CLO
Assault S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CAA
Missing Person PARKLAND DR # 110, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj BRIDGE ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # L1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Fireworks S 10TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC2 CLO
Citizen Assist ASPARAGUS LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY; near 18, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Domestic-Ipv W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
JUNE 12, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST # 1/2; U:32, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Domestic S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Noise Complaint NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Traffic Hazard CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Shots Fired S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Domestic OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY # 69, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # L1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD #2G, SUNNY CLO
Parking Problem ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO
Information CASCADE WAY #8B, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Mal Mischief NORTH AVE; CORNERSTONE ASS SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check GRANT AVE & CRESCENT AVE, SSH1 CLO
Animal Problem GUYETTE LN # A, TOPPENISH, TPL4 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CAA
Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
JUNE 13, 2022
Assault Weapon YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FOGA SSHY2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CLO
Civil Matter CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E HARRISON, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE & REEVES WAY SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Missing Person S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 6, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Threats GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO
Animal Problem SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem E DECATUR AVE; NEXT HOUSE, SSC2 ACT
Injured Child S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Alarm Business PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY # 27; 27, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem BLK WASHINGTON CT, SUNNYSI ACT
Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Fraud S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 ACT
Citizen Assist ROUSE RD; 29, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE1 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Disorderly S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Civil Matter BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Vehicle Prowl W SOUTH HILL RD; SOUTH HIL SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Assault Weapon E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 69, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
JUNE 14, 2022
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST # K1, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CJA
Citizen Assist GREGORY AVE; LIFE OPTIONS, SSE1 CLO
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 ACT
Domestic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT
