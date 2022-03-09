MARCH 1, 2022
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR & NW CRESCENT AV SSH2 NRT
Traffic Offense N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CAA
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUBWA SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 ACT
Drugs N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Wanted Person S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard waneta rd, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Juvenile Probm HARRISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Found Property N 16TH ST; MEDICAL OFFICE, SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Theft SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY; 27, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check MCCLAIN DR # G; U:28, SUNN SSN4 CLO
Alarm Resident BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD & EMERALD RD, S SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 CLO
Court Order Ser E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & FAIRVIEW AVE, S SSN2 CLO
Information E EDISON AVE; EDWARD D JON SSC5 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MORG SSE2 CAA
Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP & FAIRVIEW AVE, SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
MARCH 2, 2022
Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Eluding STATE ROUTE 241 & SHELLER SSE2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Warrant Service YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI SSHY1 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Found Property NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 UNF
Court Order Ser ROSSIER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Alarm Resident SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 UNF
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Court Order Vio MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Domestic W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CJA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Threats SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem SWAN RD & W EDISON RD, SUN C3E ACT
Emr Medic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; BEHIND LOCAT SSE1 UNF
Accident Injury FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; JAVI'S CHICK SSC1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W PAX CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
MARCH 3, 2022
Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO
Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Accident Unknow E I 82; MP70 E, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 TRA
Drugs E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 UNF
Accident No Inj S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; OFFICE, SUNNYSID SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MONEY SSHY3 CLO
Code Enforce IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Drugs E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Transport US-97 LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP, CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Citizen Complai S 1ST ST & CRESCENT AVE, S SSH1 CLO
Traffic Offense ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 CAA
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY # 1; 1, SUNNYS SSW5 ACT
Accident No Inj PICARD PL; BURGER KING; U: SSS3 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic W MAPLE AVE; 45, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CAA
Citizen Assist W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Mal Mischief ROHMAN ST; PALETERIA LA NO SSN1 ACT
Alarm Business FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 CLO
Weapon Offense CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLY'S BEA SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Problem BLK S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Mal Mischief BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
MARCH 4, 2022
Traffic Stop eb on ramp 67, , CAA
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Citizen Assist FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Citizen Assist FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; AMERIGAS, SU SSE1 CLO
Citizen Assist FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check SAUL RD # 2; U:7, SUNNYSID SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Harassment S 6TH ST; MEADOWS APARTMEN SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST # A, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Dui E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CAA
Alarm Resident S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SU SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Trespassing S 13TH ST; B, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 ACT
Harassment E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 ACT
Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Accident Injury YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CAA
Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Civil Matter FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 NRT
Animal Problem WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Theft NORTH AVE # 18, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 CLO
Information S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 CAA
Agency Assist S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
MARCH 5, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Disorderly BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ADDR SSE2 CLO
Vehicle Prowl E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 125 R SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT
Recovrd Stolen S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; NORTHWEST PUBLIS SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & BRIDGE S SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Accident Unknow SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CAA
Death Invest S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Suspicious Circ OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 UNF
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST;, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Court Order Vio S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Traffic Offense NORTH AVE & VICTORY WAY, S SSN2 CAA
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO
Information S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Offense WANETA RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CAA
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; U:7, SUNNYSI SSE2 ACT
Alarm Resident LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 13TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 ACT
Disorderly E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 CAA
Harassment SAUL RD # 23; WILLOW PARK SSS2 ACT
Found Property YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT
Noise Complaint REEVES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Harassment S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
MARCH 6, 2022
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CAA
Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST # B7, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Mental Subject FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Information S 12TH ST; U:5, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Trespassing E GREGORY AVE; SEARS ROEBU SSE1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Citizen Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 1ST ST & HOMER ST, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist ROOSEVELT CT; BALLOU APART SSC2 ACT
Information YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CAA
Weapon Offense N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST;CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI SSS3 ACT
Threats W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Citizen Assist E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT
Alarm Resident IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Shots Fired BLK SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNY SSH1 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
MARCH 7, 2022
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOMIN SSHY2 CAA
Domestic FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CAA
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Suicidal Person QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief BLK STACKHOUSE ST, SUNNYSI SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check WOODS RD # E, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 ACT
Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Domestic-Ipv FERSON RD; U:80, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Transport WALLACE WY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Theft-Vehicle AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSE1 ACT
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Civil Matter S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DSHS, SSE2 CLO
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DSHS, SSE2 CLO
Atmt To Locate YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VALL SSHY1 ACT
Civil Matter S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 CLO
Accident Fatal VAN BELLE RD & WASHOUT RD, C3E CLO
Recovrd Stolen ROUSE RD; 42, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS1 CLO
Accident No Inj SAUL RD & E LINCOLN AVE, S SSC6 CLO
Agency Assist SAUL RD; MIKES APPLIANCE R SSS2 CLO
Information E LINCOLN AVE; U:7, SUNNYS SSW3 CLO
Traffic Offense W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Robbery N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CJA
Court Order Vio WELLS ROAD; DEAD END, , SSS1 CAA
Mental Subject S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Domestic N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CJA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.