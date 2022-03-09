MARCH 1, 2022

Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO

Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR & NW CRESCENT AV SSH2 NRT

Traffic Offense N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CAA

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUBWA SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 ACT

Drugs N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Wanted Person S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard waneta rd, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Juvenile Probm HARRISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 CLO

Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Found Property N 16TH ST; MEDICAL OFFICE, SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Theft SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY; 27, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Welfare Check MCCLAIN DR # G; U:28, SUNN SSN4 CLO

Alarm Resident BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD & EMERALD RD, S SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 CLO

Court Order Ser E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & FAIRVIEW AVE, S SSN2 CLO

Information E EDISON AVE; EDWARD D JON SSC5 CLO

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MORG SSE2 CAA

Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP & FAIRVIEW AVE, SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO

MARCH 2, 2022

Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Eluding STATE ROUTE 241 & SHELLER SSE2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO

Warrant Service YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI SSHY1 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Found Property NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 UNF

Court Order Ser ROSSIER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Alarm Resident SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 UNF

Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Court Order Vio MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Domestic W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CJA

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Threats SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Animal Problem SWAN RD & W EDISON RD, SUN C3E ACT

Emr Medic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; BEHIND LOCAT SSE1 UNF

Accident Injury FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; JAVI'S CHICK SSC1 CLO

Suspicious Circ W PAX CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Suspicious Circ FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

MARCH 3, 2022

Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 CLO

Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 ACT

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Accident Unknow E I 82; MP70 E, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 TRA

Drugs E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 UNF

Accident No Inj S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; OFFICE, SUNNYSID SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MONEY SSHY3 CLO

Code Enforce IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Drugs E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Transport US-97 LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP, CLO

Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Citizen Complai S 1ST ST & CRESCENT AVE, S SSH1 CLO

Traffic Offense ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 CAA

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA

Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY # 1; 1, SUNNYS SSW5 ACT

Accident No Inj PICARD PL; BURGER KING; U: SSS3 ACT

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Domestic W MAPLE AVE; 45, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CAA

Citizen Assist W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Mal Mischief ROHMAN ST; PALETERIA LA NO SSN1 ACT

Alarm Business FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 CLO

Weapon Offense CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Accident No Inj NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLY'S BEA SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Animal Problem BLK S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Mal Mischief BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT

Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

MARCH 4, 2022

Traffic Stop eb on ramp 67, , CAA

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO

Citizen Assist FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Citizen Assist FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; AMERIGAS, SU SSE1 CLO

Citizen Assist FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Code Enforce CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Welfare Check SAUL RD # 2; U:7, SUNNYSID SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Harassment S 6TH ST; MEADOWS APARTMEN SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST # A, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Dui E SOUTH HILL RD & S 1ST ST SSW6 CAA

Alarm Resident S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Traffic Hazard BLK S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SU SSH1 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT

Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO

Trespassing S 13TH ST; B, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 ACT

Harassment E EDISON AVE; JAMES E STEV SSC2 ACT

Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Accident Injury YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CAA

Citizen Assist CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Civil Matter FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 NRT

Animal Problem WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CAA

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO

Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Traffic Hazard BLK BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Theft NORTH AVE # 18, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 CLO

Information S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 CLO

Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 CAA

Agency Assist S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

MARCH 5, 2022

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Disorderly BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO

Noise Complaint W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ADDR SSE2 CLO

Vehicle Prowl E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 125 R SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT

Recovrd Stolen S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; NORTHWEST PUBLIS SSS1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & BRIDGE S SSH1 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO

Accident Unknow SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Stop S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CAA

Death Invest S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Suspicious Circ OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 UNF

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST;, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Accident No Inj N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Court Order Vio S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Traffic Offense NORTH AVE & VICTORY WAY, S SSN2 CAA

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO

Information S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Offense WANETA RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CAA

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; U:7, SUNNYSI SSE2 ACT

Alarm Resident LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 13TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 ACT

Disorderly E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC1 CAA

Harassment SAUL RD # 23; WILLOW PARK SSS2 ACT

Found Property YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT

Noise Complaint REEVES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT

Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Harassment S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

MARCH 6, 2022

Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CAA

Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST # B7, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Mental Subject FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT

Citizen Assist N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Information S 12TH ST; U:5, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Trespassing E GREGORY AVE; SEARS ROEBU SSE1 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Citizen Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 1ST ST & HOMER ST, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist ROOSEVELT CT; BALLOU APART SSC2 ACT

Information YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Stop BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CAA

Weapon Offense N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Shots Fired FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST;CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI SSS3 ACT

Threats W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Citizen Assist E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT

Alarm Resident IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Shots Fired BLK SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNY SSH1 CLO

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT

MARCH 7, 2022

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOMIN SSHY2 CAA

Domestic FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CAA

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Suicidal Person QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Animal Problem SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Mal Mischief BLK STACKHOUSE ST, SUNNYSI SSW2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check WOODS RD # E, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 ACT

Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Domestic-Ipv FERSON RD; U:80, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT

Transport WALLACE WY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO

Theft-Vehicle AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSE1 ACT

Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO

Civil Matter S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DSHS, SSE2 CLO

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DSHS, SSE2 CLO

Atmt To Locate YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VALL SSHY1 ACT

Civil Matter S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 CLO

Accident Fatal VAN BELLE RD & WASHOUT RD, C3E CLO

Recovrd Stolen ROUSE RD; 42, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN3 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS1 CLO

Accident No Inj SAUL RD & E LINCOLN AVE, S SSC6 CLO

Agency Assist SAUL RD; MIKES APPLIANCE R SSS2 CLO

Information E LINCOLN AVE; U:7, SUNNYS SSW3 CLO

Traffic Offense W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT

Robbery N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CJA

Court Order Vio WELLS ROAD; DEAD END, , SSS1 CAA

Mental Subject S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Noise Complaint W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

Domestic N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CJA

