March 15, 2023
Information ADAMS AVE, TOPPENISH, WA TPL4 ACT
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 163 SSN2 ACT
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Utility Problem NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Theft N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO
Court Order Ser NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Court Order Ser S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ BECKNER ALLEY & MCCLAIN DR SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT
Prowler N 1ST ST; BEE JAY SCALES I SSW1 UNF
Traffic Offense WANETA RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CAA
Domestic-Ipv FERSON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
March 16, 2023
Information VAN BELLE RD; LOWER VALLEY C3E ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Shots Fired S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Shots Fired CASCADE WAY # 97, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Shots Fired S 4TH ST; NEAR BY, SUNNYSI SSW3 UNF
Unwanted Guest W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE # C201, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Traffic Offense W GRANDVIEW AVE; U:52, SUN SSH2 ACT
Atmt To Locate HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 ACT
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Atmt To Locate W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mental Subject SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT
Harassment S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Burglary SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNY C3E CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT
Harassment SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Court Order Ser NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ WASHINGTON CT; WASHINGTON SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC1 ACT
Animal Problem ROUSE RD & BECKNER ALLEY, C3E CLO
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE & S 9TH ST, SSC2 CLO
March 17, 2023
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Trespassing ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CAA
Welfare Check S 7TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Welfare Check GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO
Court Order Ser S 6TH ST # F, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Burglary VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Accident Hitrun LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Code Enforce E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSE2 CLO
Found Property W SOUTH HILL RD # 1G, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Flock W WINE COUNTRY RD; LES SCH CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Assault OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist REEVES WAY # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Civil Matter BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
March 18, 2023
Welfare Check VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Livestock Incid BECKNER ALLEY & ROUSE RD, C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 UNF
Alarm Business GREGORY AVE; DAILY DEALS, SSE1 CLO
X Patrol DARRIN CT & DAYTON DR, SUN SSH2 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO
Dui N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist E I 82; MP54 E, ZILLAH, WA CZL ACT
Welfare Check CHESTNUT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 ACT
Shots Fired BLK ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;self h SSN3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Burglary GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard BLK E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSI SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; VALLEY CLEANERS, SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ BARNES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Alarm Business E DECATUR AVE; ALVAREZ CHIL SSS1 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Noise Complaint GUERNSEY ST & W SOUTH HILL SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; JAVIES CHICK SSC1 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Animal Noise BLK COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSID SSH1 ACT
Noise Complaint GUERNSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
March 19, 2023
Dui YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:19, S SSHY1 ACT
Welfare Check PARKLAND DR # 16, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DARK SSN4 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 ACT
Weapon Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Shots Fired CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Illegal Dumping S 13TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident Hitrun FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST & FEDERAL WAY, S SSC3 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 268; SSN2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CAA
Traffic Offense STATE ROUTE 241 & CONTINEN C3E CAA
Court Order Vio W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CAA
Theft WOODS RD # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 CLO
Abuse Neglect CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
Theft W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Welfare Check E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Suspicious Circ BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE; R SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Traffic Stop N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 CAA
Domestic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CAA
Information E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Warrant Service E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Information S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Citizen Assist S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MAID O SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
March 20, 2023
Mental Subject HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 ACT
Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 W; U:10, OUT C3E CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Trespassing W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSHY1 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Information BLK E EDISON RD, SUNNYSIDE SSE2 CLO
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BI RITE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist W WASHINGTON AVE; JM PERRY Y8 NRT
Sex Crime COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Found Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
