MARCH 15, 2022
Burglary N 6TH ST; R&R RAMIREZ BODY SSW1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Burglary YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ME GUST SSHY2 ACT
Burglary E WAREHOUSE AVE; B EL JALI SSW1 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport West Alder Street; Walla W CLO
Mal Mischief E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 ACT
Mal Mischief W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Burglary S 5TH ST; CENTURY LINK, SU SSW1 CLO
Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; sunny SSN2 CAA
Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Drugs DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CAA
Burglary S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO
Assault Weapon S 44TH AVE; IKE, YAKIMA, W Y8 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Citizen Dispute S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Domestic S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & GOLDEN ST, SSC8 ACT
Welfare Check S 6TH ST # D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Information W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Shots Fired REEVES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #210 SSN2 CLO
Information N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Civil Matter CASCADE WAY # 5; 5, SUNNYS SSW5 ACT
Threats E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW1 CLO
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE & S SAN CLEME SSH1 CLO
MARCH 16, 2022
Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & CEMETERY RD, S SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD # 33, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Resident E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 13TH ST # E; apt e, SUNN SSC3 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; CORRECTIONS SSE2 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & ALLEN RD, SUNN SSS2 ACT
Theft-Vehicle CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Domestic 1ST & TRACKS, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO
Found Property E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Information E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO
Agency Assist CEMETERY RD; U:22, SUNNYSI C3E CLO
Recovrd Stolen ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Civil Matter WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Juvenile Probm IRVING AVE; U:8, SUNNYSIDE SSC8 CLO
Domestic-Ipv E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CAA
MARCH 17, 2022
Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Civil Matter JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen S 9TH ST; B, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; IMMED SSHY3 CLO
Warrant Service YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Transport S 3RD ST; YAKIMA POLICE DE Y2 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOMIN SSHY2 CAA
Sex Crime E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Wanted Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Fraud N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Animal Problem SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST # J2; U:25, SUNN SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Utility Problem OUTLOOK RD; OFFICE, SUNNYS SSHY1 CLO
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOREN SSN2 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CAA
Traffic Hazard COLUMBIA AVE & SWAN RD, SU SSH2 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
MARCH 18, 2022
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 15TH ST; ARCOIRIS HOME C SSC8 ACT
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 UNF
Welfare Check E CUSTER AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Burglary E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou CLO
Domestic W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER V SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 ACT
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; B, SU SSHY3 CLO
Animal Problem S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Information S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR # 149, SUNNYSI SSW5 ACT
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Mental Subject E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 UNF
Wanted Person TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Wanted Person E LINCOLN AVE; CAR CRAFT, SSS2 CAA
Runaway Juv S 6TH ST; I, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 3B SU SSHY3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Runaway Juv E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CAA
Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CAA
Traffic Stop S 7TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ BLAINE AVE; U:65, SUNNYSID SSC2 CLO
Warrant Service S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Unsecure Premis E EDISON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 UNF
Public Service BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
MARCH 19, 2022
Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR # 112, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Mental Subject S 1ST ST; HOLY PIES, SUNNY SSW6 ACT
Death Invest GAP RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E
Suspicious Circ W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:72, SSHY1 ACT
Harassment W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 ACT
Noise Complaint HEFFRON ST & W LINCOLN AVE SSW4 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 CAA
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 ACT
Traffic Stop E WAREHOUSE AVE & N 6TH ST SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj FAIRVIEW AVE & CEMETERY RD SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 UNF
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TER, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Noise Complaint NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSC4 CAA
Unwanted Guest W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # 2; spavinaw SSE2 UNF
Unsecure Premis COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Public Service E EDISON AVE; JAVIS CHICKE SSC1 ACT
Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 65; U:52, SU SSC3 CLO
Shots Fired NORTH AVE & WOODS RD, SUNN SSN1 CLO
Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CAA
Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
MARCH 20, 2022
Welfare Check S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 ACT
Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 13 SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO
Noise Complaint VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK; U: SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist MAPLE GROVE RD & ARROWSMIT C3E
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD # 37; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Information E CUSTER AVE; DIST OFFICE, SSS1 ACT
Animal Bite S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 TRA
Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check E ZILLAH AVE; HAIRPINS SAL SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT
Accident No Inj N 1ST ST & SCOON RD, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; SEVENTH DAY SSE3 ACT
Citizen Complai S HAMILTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR # F, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CJA
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Welfare Check S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; CENTENNIAL S SSC1 CLO
Atmt To Locate B ST; U:25, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
Traffic Offense CASCADE WAY # 57, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Civil Matter REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 ACT
Information S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Shots Fired S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO
Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Shots Fired OTIS AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Shots Fired HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; NORTH AVENUE MA SSN2 CLO
Theft HARRISON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
MARCH 21, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CAA
Theft n 13th st, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPHS SCHOO SSC6 CLO
Code Enforce S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 CLO
Found Property S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 ACT
Code Enforce MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Found Property E LINCOLN AVE; CHURCH OF T SSE3 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Transport W OKANOGAN PL SUITE B110, CLO
Mal Mischief CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Domestic E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW1 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Code Enforce S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO
Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Warrant Service COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Utility Problem JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Mental Subject HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST: BLK, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Found Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Utility Problem S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
MARCH 22, 2022
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; SEVENTH DAY SSE3 CLO
Domestic NORTH AVE & DOOLITTLE AVE, SSN2 ACT
Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Burglary NORTH ST; BLUE SKY MARKET, CMB CLO
Theft-Vehicle COLUMBIA AVE # 1/2, SUNNYS SSH1 ACT
Alarm Resident N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 ACT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.