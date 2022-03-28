MARCH 15, 2022

Burglary N 6TH ST; R&R RAMIREZ BODY SSW1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Burglary YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ME GUST SSHY2 ACT

Burglary E WAREHOUSE AVE; B EL JALI SSW1 ACT

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Transport West Alder Street; Walla W CLO

Mal Mischief E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 ACT

Mal Mischief W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Burglary S 5TH ST; CENTURY LINK, SU SSW1 CLO

Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; sunny SSN2 CAA

Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO

Drugs DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Traffic Stop BLK NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CAA

Burglary S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO

Assault Weapon S 44TH AVE; IKE, YAKIMA, W Y8 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Citizen Dispute S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Domestic S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & GOLDEN ST, SSC8 ACT

Welfare Check S 6TH ST # D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Information W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Shots Fired REEVES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #210 SSN2 CLO

Information N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Civil Matter CASCADE WAY # 5; 5, SUNNYS SSW5 ACT

Threats E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW1 CLO

Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE & S SAN CLEME SSH1 CLO

MARCH 16, 2022

Traffic Stop NORTH AVE & CEMETERY RD, S SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD # 33, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Resident E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S 13TH ST # E; apt e, SUNN SSC3 ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Theft E EDISON AVE; CORRECTIONS SSE2 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & ALLEN RD, SUNN SSS2 ACT

Theft-Vehicle CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Domestic 1ST & TRACKS, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO

Found Property E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Information E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO

Agency Assist CEMETERY RD; U:22, SUNNYSI C3E CLO

Recovrd Stolen ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Domestic-Ipv CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Civil Matter WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO

Juvenile Probm IRVING AVE; U:8, SUNNYSIDE SSC8 CLO

Domestic-Ipv E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CAA

MARCH 17, 2022

Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Civil Matter JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen S 9TH ST; B, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Welfare Check S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO

Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; IMMED SSHY3 CLO

Warrant Service YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Transport S 3RD ST; YAKIMA POLICE DE Y2 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOMIN SSHY2 CAA

Sex Crime E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT

Wanted Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Fraud N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Animal Problem SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST # J2; U:25, SUNN SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Utility Problem OUTLOOK RD; OFFICE, SUNNYS SSHY1 CLO

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOREN SSN2 CLO

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CAA

Traffic Hazard COLUMBIA AVE & SWAN RD, SU SSH2 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA

MARCH 18, 2022

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Burglary E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT

Citizen Assist WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 ACT

Theft-Vehicle S 15TH ST; ARCOIRIS HOME C SSC8 ACT

Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 ACT

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 UNF

Welfare Check E CUSTER AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Burglary E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou CLO

Domestic W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER V SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Citizen Assist S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 ACT

Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; B, SU SSHY3 CLO

Animal Problem S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Information S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR # 149, SUNNYSI SSW5 ACT

Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Mental Subject E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 UNF

Wanted Person TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Wanted Person E LINCOLN AVE; CAR CRAFT, SSS2 CAA

Runaway Juv S 6TH ST; I, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 3B SU SSHY3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Runaway Juv E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO

Trespassing S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Traffic Stop BLK S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CAA

Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CAA

Traffic Stop S 7TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CAA

Suspicious Circ BLAINE AVE; U:65, SUNNYSID SSC2 CLO

Warrant Service S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Unsecure Premis E EDISON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 UNF

Public Service BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

MARCH 19, 2022

Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR # 112, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO

Mental Subject S 1ST ST; HOLY PIES, SUNNY SSW6 ACT

Death Invest GAP RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E

Suspicious Circ W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:72, SSHY1 ACT

Harassment W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 ACT

Noise Complaint HEFFRON ST & W LINCOLN AVE SSW4 ACT

Juvenile Probm S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT

Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 CAA

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 ACT

Traffic Stop E WAREHOUSE AVE & N 6TH ST SSS1 ACT

Accident No Inj FAIRVIEW AVE & CEMETERY RD SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 UNF

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Citizen Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TER, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Noise Complaint NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO

Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSC4 CAA

Unwanted Guest W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # 2; spavinaw SSE2 UNF

Unsecure Premis COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv E GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Public Service E EDISON AVE; JAVIS CHICKE SSC1 ACT

Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 65; U:52, SU SSC3 CLO

Shots Fired NORTH AVE & WOODS RD, SUNN SSN1 CLO

Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CAA

Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO

MARCH 20, 2022

Welfare Check S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 ACT

Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 13 SSHY2 CLO

Welfare Check QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO

Noise Complaint VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK; U: SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist MAPLE GROVE RD & ARROWSMIT C3E

Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD # 37; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO

Information E CUSTER AVE; DIST OFFICE, SSS1 ACT

Animal Bite S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 TRA

Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Welfare Check E ZILLAH AVE; HAIRPINS SAL SSW2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT

Accident No Inj N 1ST ST & SCOON RD, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; SEVENTH DAY SSE3 ACT

Citizen Complai S HAMILTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR # F, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CJA

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Welfare Check S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; CENTENNIAL S SSC1 CLO

Atmt To Locate B ST; U:25, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT

Traffic Offense CASCADE WAY # 57, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Civil Matter REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 ACT

Information S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Shots Fired S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO

Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Shots Fired S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Shots Fired OTIS AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Shots Fired HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO

Alarm Business NORTH AVE; NORTH AVENUE MA SSN2 CLO

Theft HARRISON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

MARCH 21, 2022

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CAA

Theft n 13th st, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPHS SCHOO SSC6 CLO

Code Enforce S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO

Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 CLO

Found Property S 4TH ST; VALLEY MFG HOUSI SSW6 ACT

Code Enforce MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Found Property E LINCOLN AVE; CHURCH OF T SSE3 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Transport W OKANOGAN PL SUITE B110, CLO

Mal Mischief CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Domestic E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW1 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Code Enforce S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO

Alarm Resident COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Warrant Service COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Utility Problem JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Mental Subject HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST: BLK, SUNNYSIDE, CLO

Found Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 ACT

Citizen Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Utility Problem S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

MARCH 22, 2022

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; SEVENTH DAY SSE3 CLO

Domestic NORTH AVE & DOOLITTLE AVE, SSN2 ACT

Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Burglary NORTH ST; BLUE SKY MARKET, CMB CLO

Theft-Vehicle COLUMBIA AVE # 1/2, SUNNYS SSH1 ACT

Alarm Resident N 16TH ST; EPIC EARLY LEAR SSN4 ACT

