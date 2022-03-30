March 22, 2022

Theft S 6TH ST; TJ’S, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Livestock Incid PARKLAND DR # 111, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 CLO

Animal Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Traffic Stop BLK SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CAA

Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL, SU SSW1 CLO

Agency Assist OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 CLO

Agency Assist BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Shots Fired BRIDGE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Accident No Inj WANETA RD & E YAKIMA VALLE SSS3 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

March 23, 2022

Theft S 6TH ST # C4, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle W MAPLE AVE; #84 SUNNY VA SSW2 ACT

Animal Problem blk lincoln ave, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Animal Problem N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Wanted Person AVENUE E & W 2ND ST, GRAND CGV ACT

Burglary S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Atmt To Locate W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Welfare Check SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO

Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT

Theft GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Found Property E EDISON AVE; CHURCH OF CH SSC3 ACT

Domestic MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Accident Fatal MURRAY RD, MABTON, WA C3E ACT

Accident Hitrun N 6TH ST # C; EL FARO, SUN SSW1

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

March 24, 2022

Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Domestic S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Traffic Offense NORTH AVE & CEMETERY RD, S SSN2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Citizen Assist NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS1 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Utility Problem E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Animal Problem ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO

Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Domestic-Ipv E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 ACT

Animal Problem IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO

Illegal Dumping CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSH1 ACT

Vehicle Prowl N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Citizen Assist LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

March 25, 2022

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Animal Noise S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Funeral Escort S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO

Animal Bite E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO

Trespassing GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Traffic Stop GRANT AVE & S 6TH ST, SUNN SSS1 CAA

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Stop N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CAA

Citizen Dispute S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Mal Mischief S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Civil Matter S 7TH ST; HI TECH AUTO, SU SSS1 CLO

Transport 7122 W OKANOGAN PL, SUNNY CLO

Civil Matter S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON; SSS1 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Theft-Vehicle GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; AM PM; U:36, SU C3E UNF

Assault E EDISON AVE # B104; 104B, SSE2 ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSHY1 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 CLO

Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSC2 CAA

Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Animal Noise S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Traffic Stop W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CAA

Public Service S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO

Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv ZINFANDEL ST, GRANGER, WA CGR CLO

Disorderly S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 1ST ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSHY1 CLO

March 26, 2022

Unwanted Guest W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CAA

Shots Fired s 1st st; near the canal a CLO

Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 63, SUNNYSID SSC3 UNF

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 CLO

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & STACKHOUSE SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist BISHOP RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST; B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Court Order Vio NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CAA

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 ACT

Citizen Assist S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & COLUMBIA AVE, SU SSH2 UNF

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Warrant Service S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 ACT

Dui BLK S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Found Property W LINCOLN AVE & HEFFRON ST SSW4 CLO

Agency Assist VIALL RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Threats S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Accident Unknow E LINCOLN AVE; U:12, SUNNY SSS2 ACT

Noise Complaint N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Weapon Offense W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Weapon Offense W MAPLE AVE # 16, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Domestic-Ipv NORTH AVE # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MIDVALL SSHY2 CLO

Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Weapon Offense S 6TH ST; MEADOWS APARTMEN SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE # 9, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Shots Fired S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; VALLEY CLEANERS, SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

March 27, 2022

Traffic Offense WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC3 UNF

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSN4 CLO

Traffic Offense E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO

Intoxication N FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW, W C3E ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Shots Fired BLK N 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Agency Assist W 5TH ST # 30; GRANDRIDGE CGV ACT

Overdose S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Mal Mischief GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; DANIEL PETERSON SSS1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Mal Mischief ELANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Mal Mischief S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO

Vehicle Prowl FACTORY RD; K & J TRANSPOR C3E ACT

Traffic Hazard EX69, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Shots Fired S 6TH ST # H1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLK OTIS AVE; blk, SUNNYSI SSS2 ACT

Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Runaway Juv HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Traffic Hazard N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 CLO

Harassment MCCLAIN DR # U, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ SWAN RD & W GRANDVIEW AVE, SSH2 UNF

Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD & ROUGK LN, SUN SSHY1 CAA

Disorderly E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

March 28, 2022

Eluding E I 82; MP75 E; eb, GRANDV C3E ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Accident Hitrun CEMETERY RD # A2, SUNNYSID SSN2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Theft BLK ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 CLO

Theft FEDERAL WAY; MAINTENANCE B SSC3 ACT

Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT

Trespassing BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Court Order Ser REEVES WAY # H, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO

Theft ROUSE RD # L; L, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 ACT

Welfare Check S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suicidal Person E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPHS SCHOO SSC6 ACT

Mal Mischief E WAREHOUSE AVE; HICKENBOT SSW1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 CLO

Welfare Check S 9TH ST & BARNES CT, SUNN SSC4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT

Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; H SSHY2 UNF

Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Citizen Assist S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E UNF

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Weapon Offense NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Dui NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA

March 29, 2022

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 ACT

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.