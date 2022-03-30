March 22, 2022
Theft S 6TH ST; TJ’S, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Livestock Incid PARKLAND DR # 111, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CAA
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL, SU SSW1 CLO
Agency Assist OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Shots Fired BRIDGE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Accident No Inj WANETA RD & E YAKIMA VALLE SSS3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
March 23, 2022
Theft S 6TH ST # C4, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle W MAPLE AVE; #84 SUNNY VA SSW2 ACT
Animal Problem blk lincoln ave, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Animal Problem N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Wanted Person AVENUE E & W 2ND ST, GRAND CGV ACT
Burglary S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Welfare Check SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Theft GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Found Property E EDISON AVE; CHURCH OF CH SSC3 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Accident Fatal MURRAY RD, MABTON, WA C3E ACT
Accident Hitrun N 6TH ST # C; EL FARO, SUN SSW1
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
March 24, 2022
Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Domestic S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Shots Fired NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Traffic Offense NORTH AVE & CEMETERY RD, S SSN2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Citizen Assist NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Theft WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSS1 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Utility Problem E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Animal Problem ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO
Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Domestic-Ipv E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO
Illegal Dumping CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSH1 ACT
Vehicle Prowl N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
March 25, 2022
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Animal Noise S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Funeral Escort S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO
Animal Bite E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO
Trespassing GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Traffic Stop GRANT AVE & S 6TH ST, SUNN SSS1 CAA
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Mal Mischief YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CAA
Citizen Dispute S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Mal Mischief S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Civil Matter S 7TH ST; HI TECH AUTO, SU SSS1 CLO
Transport 7122 W OKANOGAN PL, SUNNY CLO
Civil Matter S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON; SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Theft-Vehicle GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; AM PM; U:36, SU C3E UNF
Assault E EDISON AVE # B104; 104B, SSE2 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSHY1 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSC2 CAA
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Animal Noise S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CAA
Public Service S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv ZINFANDEL ST, GRANGER, WA CGR CLO
Disorderly S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 1ST ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSHY1 CLO
March 26, 2022
Unwanted Guest W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CAA
Shots Fired s 1st st; near the canal a CLO
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY # 63, SUNNYSID SSC3 UNF
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & STACKHOUSE SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist BISHOP RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST; B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Court Order Vio NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CAA
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 ACT
Citizen Assist S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & COLUMBIA AVE, SU SSH2 UNF
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Warrant Service S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 ACT
Dui BLK S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Found Property W LINCOLN AVE & HEFFRON ST SSW4 CLO
Agency Assist VIALL RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Threats S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Accident Unknow E LINCOLN AVE; U:12, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Noise Complaint N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Weapon Offense W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Weapon Offense W MAPLE AVE # 16, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Domestic-Ipv NORTH AVE # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MIDVALL SSHY2 CLO
Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Weapon Offense S 6TH ST; MEADOWS APARTMEN SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE # 9, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Shots Fired S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; VALLEY CLEANERS, SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
March 27, 2022
Traffic Offense WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC3 UNF
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSN4 CLO
Traffic Offense E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 CLO
Intoxication N FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW, W C3E ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Shots Fired BLK N 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Agency Assist W 5TH ST # 30; GRANDRIDGE CGV ACT
Overdose S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Mal Mischief GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; DANIEL PETERSON SSS1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Mal Mischief ELANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Mal Mischief S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO
Vehicle Prowl FACTORY RD; K & J TRANSPOR C3E ACT
Traffic Hazard EX69, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Shots Fired S 6TH ST # H1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLK OTIS AVE; blk, SUNNYSI SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Runaway Juv HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 CLO
Harassment MCCLAIN DR # U, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ SWAN RD & W GRANDVIEW AVE, SSH2 UNF
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD & ROUGK LN, SUN SSHY1 CAA
Disorderly E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
March 28, 2022
Eluding E I 82; MP75 E; eb, GRANDV C3E ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Accident Hitrun CEMETERY RD # A2, SUNNYSID SSN2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Theft BLK ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 CLO
Theft FEDERAL WAY; MAINTENANCE B SSC3 ACT
Theft S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT
Trespassing BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Court Order Ser REEVES WAY # H, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Theft ROUSE RD # L; L, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 ACT
Welfare Check S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suicidal Person E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPHS SCHOO SSC6 ACT
Mal Mischief E WAREHOUSE AVE; HICKENBOT SSW1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check S 9TH ST & BARNES CT, SUNN SSC4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT
Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; H SSHY2 UNF
Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E UNF
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Weapon Offense NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Dui NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CAA
March 29, 2022
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 ACT
