March 29, 2022
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY; ALLEY, SUNNYS SSC3 CLO
Traffic Hazard SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO
Mal Mischief SWAN RD & W GRANDVIEW AVE, SSH2 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 CLO
Domestic-Ipv GREGORY AVE;2, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; FASHION CORNER, SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Shots Fired N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO
Fraud S FAIR AVE # 205, YAKIMA, Y2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO
Code Enforce S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 CLO
Threats S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Public Service E EDISON AVE; NAUESTRA CAS SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST; back side, SUNN SSS2 CAA
Warrant Service E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CAA
Agency Assist W WOODIN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Unsecure Premis E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW1 CLO
Recovrd Stolen BLK AVENUE E, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
Unsecure Premis SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
March 30, 2022
Recovrd Stolen SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 ACT
Traffic Hazard BLK S 4TH, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Resident MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; NEXT TO LOCA SSC5 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MONEY SSHY3 CLO
Lost Property W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E CLO
Intoxication E EDISON AVE; EDISON MARKE SSC3 CLO
Code Enforce E CUSTER AVE; B DENNY BLAI SSS1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Dui E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 CAA
Court Order Ser S 4TH ST # 18; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 ACT
Citizen Assist SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj S 7TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 ACT
Information W 3RD AVE; TOPPENISH NURSI TPL5 CLO
Information SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Traffic Stop BLK S 6th ST, SUNNYSIDE, W CAA
Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Juvenile Probm W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Theft E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL, SU SSW1 CLO
Alarm Resident SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; ste A; BEAU SSE2 ACT
March 31, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOREN SSHY2 CLO
Animal Noise DAYTON DR; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Traffic Stop NW CRESCENT AVE & SWAN RD, C3E CAA
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Lost Property E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUITE SSE2 CLO
Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE # 9; U:12, SUN SSW2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO
Warrant Service SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CAA
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:14, SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO
Harassment E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Welfare Check E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Accident Injury UNITED STATES HIGHWAY 97 & TPL3 CLO
Welfare Check SPRUCE AVE; U:22, SUNNYSID SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE; LIBRARY, SUNNYS SSS1 CLO
Traffic Stop N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Animal Noise BLK DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 CLO
Traffic Hazard SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD; U:41, C3E CLO
April 1, 2022
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; sunnyside, SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E I 82; MP70 E, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Accident Hitrun W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Domestic BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT
Lost Property WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; U:19, OUTLOO C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE & S 4TH ST, SUNN SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; U:16, SUNNY SSC6 CLO
Unwanted Guest 6TH AND WAREHOUSE, SUNNYSI ACT
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Harassment COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST; OFFICE, SUNNYSI SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Traffic Offense S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Theft PARKLAND DR # 129, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE # 46; ADDR NOT SSW2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle PARKLAND DR; 1, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Court Order Ser S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO
April 2, 2022
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD; BUS GARAGE, SSE2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 CAA
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; speck dodge; SSS3 CLO
Disorderly PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SVID, SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem E THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem 120.039470 W, 46.316082 N; ACT
Theft-Vehicle W SOUTH HILL RD # 5, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JC PE SSE2 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CAA
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Livestock Incid SWAN RD & COLUMBIA AVE, SU SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist SNIPES CANAL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CAA
Citizen Dispute N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; VARIATEL, SU SSW2 CLO
Information N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Noise Complaint NW CRESCENT AVE & THOMPSON SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD # 2, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Eluding BLAINE AVE & S 13TH ST, SU SSC3 ACT
April 3, 2022
Noise Complaint E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 UNF
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Traffic Hazard ALEXANDER RD & WANETA RD, SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD # 2, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 UNF
Shots Fired GAP RD; PAULSON BROTHERS T C3E ACT
Unsecure Premis S 6TH ST; MAHONEYS, SUNNYS SSS1 ACT
Vehicle Prowl QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Mental Subject W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CAA
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Burglary CEMETERY RD; CAMBELLS MINI SSN2 ACT
Drugs E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 CLO
Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 UNF
Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY # 9, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Theft ROHMAN ST; PALETERIA LA NO SSN1 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:122 SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; VEZVIDA, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Civil Matter OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; U: SSW2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv NORTH AVE # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA
Eluding N 9TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO
Court Order Vio S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Juvenile Probm WOODS RD #F, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Disorderly TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Theft BAGLEY DR # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
April 4, 2022
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD; U:8, C3E CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist FORDYCE RD & VAN BELLE RD, C3E CLO
Burglary N EUCLID RD; GRANDVIEW MAR CGV ACT
Theft-Vehicle BAGLEY DR # 104, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS D SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC, SU SSHY2 CLO
Accident Hitrun N 13TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CAA
Welfare Check S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Theft W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Agency Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Code Enforce HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Accident No Inj S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Code Enforce S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 ACT
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD # 16, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RM 16 SSHY2 CLO
Domestic S 6TH ST; C, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Eluding E LINCOLN, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 UNF
Weapon Offense W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
April 5, 2022
Agency Assist MORROW LN, ZILLAH, WA C3E ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 11TH ST; B1, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
