March 29, 2022

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY; ALLEY, SUNNYS SSC3 CLO

Traffic Hazard SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO

Mal Mischief SWAN RD & W GRANDVIEW AVE, SSH2 CLO

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 CLO

Domestic-Ipv GREGORY AVE;2, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; FASHION CORNER, SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Shots Fired N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 CLO

Fraud S FAIR AVE # 205, YAKIMA, Y2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY SSHY2 CLO

Code Enforce S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 CLO

Threats S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Public Service E EDISON AVE; NAUESTRA CAS SSC2 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO

Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST; back side, SUNN SSS2 CAA

Warrant Service E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CAA

Agency Assist W WOODIN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Unsecure Premis E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW1 CLO

Recovrd Stolen BLK AVENUE E, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO

Unsecure Premis SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 CLO

Noise Complaint LINDEN WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

March 30, 2022

Recovrd Stolen SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 ACT

Traffic Hazard BLK S 4TH, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Alarm Resident MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; NEXT TO LOCA SSC5 CLO

Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MONEY SSHY3 CLO

Lost Property W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E CLO

Intoxication E EDISON AVE; EDISON MARKE SSC3 CLO

Code Enforce E CUSTER AVE; B DENNY BLAI SSS1 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT

Dui E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 CAA

Court Order Ser S 4TH ST # 18; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 ACT

Citizen Assist SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 ACT

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 CLO

Accident No Inj S 7TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 ACT

Information W 3RD AVE; TOPPENISH NURSI TPL5 CLO

Information SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Traffic Stop BLK S 6th ST, SUNNYSIDE, W CAA

Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Juvenile Probm W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Theft E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL, SU SSW1 CLO

Alarm Resident SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; ste A; BEAU SSE2 ACT

March 31, 2022

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOREN SSHY2 CLO

Animal Noise DAYTON DR; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Traffic Stop NW CRESCENT AVE & SWAN RD, C3E CAA

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO

Lost Property E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUITE SSE2 CLO

Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE # 9; U:12, SUN SSW2 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Alarm Business BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO

Warrant Service SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CAA

Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:14, SSHY2 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO

Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO

Harassment E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO

Welfare Check E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Accident Injury UNITED STATES HIGHWAY 97 & TPL3 CLO

Welfare Check SPRUCE AVE; U:22, SUNNYSID SSN1 CLO

Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE; LIBRARY, SUNNYS SSS1 CLO

Traffic Stop N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO

Animal Noise BLK DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 CLO

Traffic Hazard SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD; U:41, C3E CLO

April 1, 2022

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; sunnyside, SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard E I 82; MP70 E, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO

Accident Hitrun S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Accident Hitrun W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Domestic BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 ACT

Lost Property WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT

Animal Problem DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; U:19, OUTLOO C3E ACT

Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE & S 4TH ST, SUNN SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; U:16, SUNNY SSC6 CLO

Unwanted Guest 6TH AND WAREHOUSE, SUNNYSI ACT

Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Harassment COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 ACT

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT

Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST; OFFICE, SUNNYSI SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Traffic Offense S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 ACT

Theft-Vehicle S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Accident Hitrun E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT

Theft PARKLAND DR # 129, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE # 46; ADDR NOT SSW2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle PARKLAND DR; 1, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 ACT

Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Court Order Ser S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Traffic Stop S 6TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CAA

Traffic Offense S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO

April 2, 2022

Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD; BUS GARAGE, SSE2 CLO

Traffic Stop S 7TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSS1 CAA

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 CLO

Agency Assist W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; speck dodge; SSS3 CLO

Disorderly PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SVID, SSHY2 CLO

Animal Problem E THORNTON RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Animal Problem 120.039470 W, 46.316082 N; ACT

Theft-Vehicle W SOUTH HILL RD # 5, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JC PE SSE2 ACT

Accident Hitrun S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CAA

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Livestock Incid SWAN RD & COLUMBIA AVE, SU SSH2 CLO

Agency Assist SNIPES CANAL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CAA

Citizen Dispute N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; VARIATEL, SU SSW2 CLO

Information N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Noise Complaint NW CRESCENT AVE & THOMPSON SSH1 CLO

Citizen Assist NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD # 2, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO

Eluding BLAINE AVE & S 13TH ST, SU SSC3 ACT

April 3, 2022

Noise Complaint E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 UNF

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Traffic Hazard ALEXANDER RD & WANETA RD, SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD # 2, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO

Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 UNF

Shots Fired GAP RD; PAULSON BROTHERS T C3E ACT

Unsecure Premis S 6TH ST; MAHONEYS, SUNNYS SSS1 ACT

Vehicle Prowl QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT

Mental Subject W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CAA

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Burglary CEMETERY RD; CAMBELLS MINI SSN2 ACT

Drugs E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 CLO

Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 UNF

Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY # 9, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Theft ROHMAN ST; PALETERIA LA NO SSN1 ACT

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:122 SSN2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; VEZVIDA, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Civil Matter COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Civil Matter OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO

Welfare Check S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; U: SSW2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv NORTH AVE # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA

Eluding N 9TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSN2 CLO

Court Order Vio S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA

Juvenile Probm WOODS RD #F, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Disorderly TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Theft BAGLEY DR # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

April 4, 2022

Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD; U:8, C3E CLO

Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist FORDYCE RD & VAN BELLE RD, C3E CLO

Burglary N EUCLID RD; GRANDVIEW MAR CGV ACT

Theft-Vehicle BAGLEY DR # 104, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS D SSHY2 CLO

Agency Assist CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC, SU SSHY2 CLO

Accident Hitrun N 13TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO

Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CAA

Welfare Check S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Theft W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO

Agency Assist HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Code Enforce HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Traffic Hazard WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT

Accident No Inj S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Code Enforce S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 ACT

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD # 16, SUNN SSW5 ACT

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RM 16 SSHY2 CLO

Domestic S 6TH ST; C, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

Eluding E LINCOLN, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Agency Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Agency Assist DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 UNF

Weapon Offense W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT

April 5, 2022

Agency Assist MORROW LN, ZILLAH, WA C3E ACT

Theft-Vehicle S 11TH ST; B1, SUNNYSIDE, ACT

