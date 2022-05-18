MAY 10, 2022
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Transport W NACHES AVE; SELAH CITY H H1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Traffic Hazard W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business N 6TH ST; 1 LA PLAYITA, SU SSW1 ACT
Animal Problem TACOMA AVE; TW MARKET, SUN SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Funeral Escort S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC8 CLO
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ALLEY SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Threats TACOMA AVE; TW MARKET, SUN SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ ALLEN RD; COLUMBIA ELECTRI SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; TW MARKET, SUN SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; TW MARKET, SUN SSC4 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 CLO
Citizen Assist BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Information E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Civil Matter W MAPLE AVE # 77, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Animal Bite E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 ACT
Civil Matter HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Citizen Assist WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
MAY 11, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Mal Mischief E HARRISON AVE; MASONIC TE SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business N 6TH ST; la playita, SUNN SSW1 CLO
Civil Matter RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Transport E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE SSS1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CAA
Citizen Assist S 12TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
Juvenile Probm E EDISON AVE; PET HEALTH CL SSE2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CAA
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ nw crecent/Thompson Dr, SU UNF
Information E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 UNF
Trespassing S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Sex Crime HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 ACT
Information S 11TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 4TH ST, S SSW3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Trespassing S 7TH ST; FRENCH VANILLA M SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard HEFFRON RD & SW CRESCENT A SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; BETTI ANN APARTM SSS2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
MAY 12, 2022
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD # G, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; OIC OF WA, SSS1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; OUTPOST PUMP 4, SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST; LA BARATA, SUNNY SSW1 ACT
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Animal Problem TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Information S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Found Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2
Theft E DECATUR AVE; GOMEZ INSUR SSC1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE & E YAKIMA V SSE3 CLO
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 ACT
Domestic STATE ROUTE 241; U:16, SUN SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem CASCADE WAY # 37, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ E GRANT AVE; NETHERLANDS R SSC5 ACT
Mal Mischief GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Weapon Offense W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE SCHOOLS, SUNNYSI CLO
Domestic BAGLEY DR # 117, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN R SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO
Emr Medic E LINCOLN AVE; #C ASTRIA U SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Accident Unknow W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Accident Injury NORTH AVE & N 7TH ST, SUNN SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 2A;, SUN SSW5 ACT
Mal Mischief MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Mal Mischief MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Citizen Assist JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business NORTH AVE; THE LIGHTHOUSE, SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE; LOWER VALLEY CR SSN2 ACT
Theft SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Harassment W MAPLE AVE # 10, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
MAY 13, 2022
Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:52, SSHY3 UNF
Parking Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Accident Hitrun SCOON RD & OUTLOOK RD, SUN SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Burglary W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DUTCH SSHY3 CLO
Code Enforce W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Animal Problem SALLY'S BEAUTY SUPPLY, SUN CLO
Shots Fired S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 ACT
Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
Fraud HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Burglary CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Mal Mischief REEVES WAY # H; SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Information E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business PORT DR; BLEYHL FARM SERVI SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check PARKLAND DR # 45, SUNNYSID SSW5 UNF
Wanted Person SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Assault Weapon E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check N 16TH ST; U:22, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Assault Weapon NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CAA
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT
Alarm Resident N 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Domestic W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Citizen Dispute E EDISON AVE # B104, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BARNARD BLVD # 2; U:32, SU SSE2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 13TH ST # A5, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE & WOODWARD SSH1 ACT
MAY 14, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Eluding S 11TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC2 ACT
Accident Hitrun E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Disorderly W SOUTH HILL RD # 2, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Information E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; CHURCH OF CH SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; MORRIS FLORA SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CAA
Disorderly WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Domestic-Ipv N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Noise Complaint W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Noise Complaint VINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY # 99, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Dui E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Assault CASCADE WAY # 71; 71, SUNN SSW5 CAA
Noise Complaint S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Theft FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
MAY 15, 2022
Noise Complaint MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic BISHOP RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Alarm Resident VILLA REAL DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 ACT
Theft-Vehicle E HARRISON AVE; COUNTRY LA SSC4 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 ACT
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 15, SSE2 CJA
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 ACT
Transport JEROME AVE; JUVENILE COUNT Y4 CLO
Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TERRACE, SUNNYSI CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY P SSW2 CLO
Domestic S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT
Juvenile Probm UPLAND DR & W GRANDVIEW AV SSH2 CLO
Animal Problem PATRICK CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Mal Mischief S SAN CLEMENTE AVE, SUNNYS SSH1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, C3E CLO
Animal Problem CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ BLK S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Domestic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
Traffic Hazard HEFFRON RD & SW CRESCENT A SSH2 CLO
Domestic BAGLEY DR # 109, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
MAY 16, 2022
Noise Complaint E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Vehicle Prowl E WAREHOUSE AVE; PIONEER T SSW1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Alarm Business S MCLEAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Threats W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Mal Mischief CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief WASHINGTON CT; SALVATION A SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Code Enforce SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 CLO
Theft CASCADE WAY; 32, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Noise Complaint SPAULDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Funeral Escort MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Wanted Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Welfare Check MCCLAIN DR; 1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Mal Mischief W MAPLE AVE # 103, SUNNYSI SSW2 CLO
Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE & STACKHOUSE SSW2 ACT
Custodial Inter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Animal Problem BLK WELLS RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW6 CLO
Citizen Assist N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 INA
Suspicious Circ CEDAR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem BLK DAWN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 CLO
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.