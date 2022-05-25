MAY 17, 2022
Alarm Business WELLS RD;dlm farms, SUNNYS SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist BAGLEY DR # 119; 119, SUNN SSN4 CAA
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, GRAND C3E CLO
Agency Assist S 11TH ST # D9, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Mal Mischief SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Atmt To Locate HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CJA
Accident Hitrun S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO
Threats S 11TH ST # A9, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Unwanted Guest PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSN2 CLO
Lost Property E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO
Noise Complaint SHELLER CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist PICARD PL; FAIRBRIDGE INN, SSS3 ACT
Agency Assist OTIS AVE; #307 PRESTIGE CA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO
MAY 18, 2022
Lewd Conduct S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CAA
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE; U:12, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist BAGLEY DR # 119, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Code Enforce SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 CLO
Found Property E SOUTH HILL RD & S 4TH ST SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Unwanted Guest SCOON RD; LOWER VALLEY FIT SSN1 ACT
Drugs E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Offense S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLYS BEAU SSE3 CLO
Accident Unknow N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO
Fraud W MAPLE AVE # 68, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUPER SSHY2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E CLO
Juvenile Probm S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Lewd Conduct DECATUR AVE; PEPES BAKERY, SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 7TH AVE; FRENCH VANILLA SSS1 CLO
Accident Injury HARRISON AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC4 ACT
Utility Problem SCOON RD; SUNNYSIDE RV PAR SSN1 ACT
Agency Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART; RO SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MATRE SSN2 ACT
MAY 19, 2022
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Accident Unknow STATE ROUTE 241; U:7, SUNN C3E ACT
Unsecure Premis E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW1 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Domestic GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Suspicious Circ QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO
Domestic WASHOUT RD; U:12, SUNNYSID C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT, SSC3 ACT
Disorderly SCOON RD & E WOODIN RD, SU C3E ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Accident Unknow N 6TH ST; PANDA BEAR CHILD SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; NEAR SU SSS3 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE # 8, SUNNYSID SSC6 ACT
Accident No Inj PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY; MAINTENANCE B SSC3 CLO
Information CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Stop NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Trespassing W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Trespassing E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Citizen Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT
Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR # 1/2, SUNNYSID SSN4 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Theft-Vehicle ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 ACT
Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ NEWHOUSE AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Court Order Ser W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
MAY 20, 2022
Suspicious Circ SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Warrant Service S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 CAA
Domestic MCCLAIN DR & NORTH AVE; U: SSN4 CLO
Burglary SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Domestic-Ipv JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Livestock Incid MAPLE GROVE RD & YAKIMA VA SSHY1 CLO
Harassment N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Accident Hitrun HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 ACT
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 ACT
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Animal Problem BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Animal Problem E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT
Noise Complaint ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Court Order Ser S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 CLO
Parking Problem NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Accident Hitrun YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 ACT
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Information YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; PAC CO DISTRIBUT SSS1 CLO
Trespassing WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ BLK MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 CLO
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 CAA
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
MAY 21, 2022
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Utility Problem S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Dui S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; Javi's, SUNN SSC1 CLO
Dui S 6TH ST;, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Alarm Business LAPPIN AVE; H2 ELECRIC, SU SSN1 CLO
Runaway Juv S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Suspicious Circ ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 CLO
Emr Amb HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Found Property E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist MORSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Information TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 ACT
Traffic Hazard FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Domestic-Ipv GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CAA
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Trespassing railroad, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; oic, SUNNY SSS1 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist LESTER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Alarm Business LAPPIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Eluding N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT
Domestic-Ipv E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Domestic-Ipv RAINBOW LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Shots Fired N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Welfare Check S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
MAY 22, 2022
Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 CLO
Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SPAVINAW DEN SSE2 CLO
Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO
Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Burglary W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Domestic S 11TH ST; A, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA
Court Order Vio JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Civil Matter N 1ST ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY; PLOT, S SSS1 CAC
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD & BECKNER ALLE SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO
Atmt To Locate TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 UNF
Suspicious Circ S 5TH ST; UPTOWN MOBILE CT SSW1 CLO
Animal Problem REEVES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Traffic Stop BLOCK YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, S CAA
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Noise Complaint S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv FAIRVIEW AVE & N 4TH ST, S SSN1 ACT
Animal Noise APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Traffic Stop W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CAA
Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
MAY 23, 2022
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Unwanted Guest SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 13 SSHY2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; #8 UPTOWN APARTM SSS1 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Code Enforce VALLEY VIEW LN & HAWTHORN SSW3 CLO
Burglary E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE # A, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; EL CONQUISTADOR, SSS1 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST & CRESCENT AVE, S SSH1 ACT
Suicidal Person E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART; U: SSE3 CLO
Accident Injury N 16TH ST & BECKNER ALLEY, SSN4 CLO
Alarm Resident HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DUTCH SSHY3 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; JAVI'S CHICK SSC1 CLO
Harassment BLAINE AVE; JOHNSON FRUIT SSW1 CLO
Fraud PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Traffic Stop BLK N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CAA
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Accident Hitrun BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Animal Noise CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Theft NORTH AVE; NORTH AVENUE MA SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Domestic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Traffic Hazard ALLEN RD & S 16TH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO
Wanted Person DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.