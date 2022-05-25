MAY 17, 2022

Alarm Business WELLS RD;dlm farms, SUNNYS SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist BAGLEY DR # 119; 119, SUNN SSN4 CAA

Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, GRAND C3E CLO

Agency Assist S 11TH ST # D9, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Agency Assist BARNARD BLVD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA

Mal Mischief SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Atmt To Locate HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CJA

Accident Hitrun S 16TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSE3 CLO

Threats S 11TH ST # A9, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Unwanted Guest PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSN2 CLO

Lost Property E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO

Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; LOWER VALLEY CRE SSS1 CLO

Noise Complaint SHELLER CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO

Citizen Assist PICARD PL; FAIRBRIDGE INN, SSS3 ACT

Agency Assist OTIS AVE; #307 PRESTIGE CA SSS2 CLO

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE; LES SCHWAB SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 CLO

MAY 18, 2022

Lewd Conduct S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CAA

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE; U:12, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO

Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Agency Assist BAGLEY DR # 119, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO

Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO

Code Enforce SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 CLO

Found Property E SOUTH HILL RD & S 4TH ST SSW6 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Unwanted Guest SCOON RD; LOWER VALLEY FIT SSN1 ACT

Drugs E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Traffic Offense S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLYS BEAU SSE3 CLO

Accident Unknow N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO

Fraud W MAPLE AVE # 68, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUPER SSHY2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E CLO

Juvenile Probm S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Lewd Conduct DECATUR AVE; PEPES BAKERY, SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 7TH AVE; FRENCH VANILLA SSS1 CLO

Accident Injury HARRISON AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC4 ACT

Utility Problem SCOON RD; SUNNYSIDE RV PAR SSN1 ACT

Agency Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART; RO SSE3 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MATRE SSN2 ACT

MAY 19, 2022

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Accident Unknow STATE ROUTE 241; U:7, SUNN C3E ACT

Unsecure Premis E WAREHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW1 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Citizen Assist N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Domestic GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Suspicious Circ QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 CLO

Domestic WASHOUT RD; U:12, SUNNYSID C3E ACT

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT, SSC3 ACT

Disorderly SCOON RD & E WOODIN RD, SU C3E ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Accident Unknow N 6TH ST; PANDA BEAR CHILD SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; NEAR SU SSS3 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE # 8, SUNNYSID SSC6 ACT

Accident No Inj PICARD PL; BURGER KING, SU SSS3 CLO

Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY; MAINTENANCE B SSC3 CLO

Information CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Animal Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ROSS, SSE2 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Theft S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Stop NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Trespassing W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CLO

Trespassing E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Citizen Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 ACT

Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR # 1/2, SUNNYSID SSN4 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Theft-Vehicle ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 ACT

Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ NEWHOUSE AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Court Order Ser W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

MAY 20, 2022

Suspicious Circ SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Warrant Service S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 CAA

Domestic MCCLAIN DR & NORTH AVE; U: SSN4 CLO

Burglary SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Domestic W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Domestic-Ipv JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem S 13TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC8 ACT

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 16TH ST, SSC8 ACT

Livestock Incid MAPLE GROVE RD & YAKIMA VA SSHY1 CLO

Harassment N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Accident Hitrun HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 ACT

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 ACT

Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Animal Problem BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Animal Problem E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT

Noise Complaint ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Citizen Assist S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO

Court Order Ser S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 CLO

Parking Problem NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Accident Hitrun YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 ACT

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 ACT

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Information YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO

Accident Hitrun S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; PAC CO DISTRIBUT SSS1 CLO

Trespassing WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ BLK MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 CLO

Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSC2 CAA

Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

MAY 21, 2022

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Utility Problem S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 CLO

Welfare Check S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Dui S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; Javi's, SUNN SSC1 CLO

Dui S 6TH ST;, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT

Alarm Business LAPPIN AVE; H2 ELECRIC, SU SSN1 CLO

Runaway Juv S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Suspicious Circ ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 CLO

Emr Amb HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Found Property E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT

Citizen Assist N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist MORSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Information TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 ACT

Traffic Hazard FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT

Domestic-Ipv GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CAA

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Trespassing railroad, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 ACT

Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; oic, SUNNY SSS1 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist LESTER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Alarm Business LAPPIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Eluding N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT

Domestic-Ipv E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT

Domestic-Ipv RAINBOW LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Shots Fired N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Welfare Check S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

MAY 22, 2022

Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 CLO

Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SPAVINAW DEN SSE2 CLO

Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO

Theft S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Burglary W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Domestic S 11TH ST; A, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA

Court Order Vio JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Citizen Assist JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Civil Matter N 1ST ST & E WAREHOUSE AVE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 CLO

Domestic-Ipv ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO

Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY; PLOT, S SSS1 CAC

Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD & BECKNER ALLE SSN2 CLO

Shots Fired HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC8 CLO

Atmt To Locate TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 UNF

Suspicious Circ S 5TH ST; UPTOWN MOBILE CT SSW1 CLO

Animal Problem REEVES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Traffic Stop BLOCK YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, S CAA

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Noise Complaint S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv FAIRVIEW AVE & N 4TH ST, S SSN1 ACT

Animal Noise APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Traffic Stop W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CAA

Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

MAY 23, 2022

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

Unwanted Guest SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 13 SSHY2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; #8 UPTOWN APARTM SSS1 ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Code Enforce VALLEY VIEW LN & HAWTHORN SSW3 CLO

Burglary E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSS2 ACT

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE # A, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Animal Problem S 6TH ST; EL CONQUISTADOR, SSS1 ACT

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem S 1ST ST & CRESCENT AVE, S SSH1 ACT

Suicidal Person E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART; U: SSE3 CLO

Accident Injury N 16TH ST & BECKNER ALLEY, SSN4 CLO

Alarm Resident HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DUTCH SSHY3 CLO

Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA

Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; JAVI'S CHICK SSC1 CLO

Harassment BLAINE AVE; JOHNSON FRUIT SSW1 CLO

Fraud PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT

Traffic Stop BLK N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CAA

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Accident Hitrun BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Animal Noise CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Theft NORTH AVE; NORTH AVENUE MA SSN2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA

Domestic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Traffic Hazard ALLEN RD & S 16TH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CLO

Wanted Person DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 ACT

