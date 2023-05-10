MAY 2, 2023
Agency Assist BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Mental Subject ALLEN RD # 19, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj W SOUTH HILL RD & CASCADE SSW5 CLO
Abuse Neglect E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Civil Matter FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Animal Bite IDA BELLE LN # 110, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Trespassing WESLEY WAY; FODOR CHIROPRA SSS3 CAA
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Dui WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 CAA
Agency Assist WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 ECO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; THE LOT, , CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #278 SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC5 ACT
Burglary S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
MAY 3, 2023
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Weapon Offense UNION ST, YAKIMA, WA Y2 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; PET HEALTH C SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem WOODWARD ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Domestic-Ipv N 16TH ST; U:16, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; littl SSE2 CLO
Atmt To Locate E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CJA
Domestic S ALDER ST, TOPPENISH, WA TPL5 ACT
Accident No Inj N 6TH ST # A; CARNICERIA L SSW1 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO
Accident No Inj E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #b, SU CLO
Disorderly BLK S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Animal Problem SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 CLO
Welfare Check S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT
Court Order Ser W MAPLE AVE # 11, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Assault OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
Court Order Ser W MAPLE AVE # 11, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; EDISON MARKE SSC3 CLO
Missing Person HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE;JAVIS, SUNNYS SSC1 ACT
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; JAVIS, SUNNY SSC1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
MAY 4, 2023
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC2 CAA
Information N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE;navigate wir SSE3 CLO
Welfare Check S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Accident No Inj S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Theft BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Animal Problem CASCADE LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Information S 7TH ST; MARTHAS KUT N KU SSS1 CLO
Theft SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SALLY BEAUT SSE3 CLO
Court Order Ser W SOUTH HILL RD # 1G; 1G, SSW5 ACT
Drugs S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CAA
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPES SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Resident BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Alarm Business S 16TH ST;IGLESIA MOVINIEN SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Domestic NICHOLS RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
X Patrol E JACKSON AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Animal Bite E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
MAY 5, 2023
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Welfare Check N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Livestock Incid OUTLOOK RD; WEST OF, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; DISTRICT OFFICE, SSC6 ACT
Trespassing COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Public Service S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; BOBS AUTO C SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE; DAILY DEALS, SSE1 UNF
Theft S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; BANK OF AMERICA, SSS1 CLO
Social Contact S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Domestic S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 UNF
Parking Problem E DECATUR AVE & S 6TH ST, SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 ACT
Unwanted Guest N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSS2 CLO
Drugs HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 UNF
Accident No Inj N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Code Enforce S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Domestic UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; OIC, SUNNY SSS1 CLO
Alarm Resident SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Alarm Business ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CLO
Accident Hitrun PARKLAND DR; 46, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Threats HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Court Order Vio REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 UNF
Traffic Hazard W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & HOME SSHY1 CLO
Homicide S WASCO AVE;, WAPATO, WA CWP ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CLO
Assault REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CAA
MAY 6, 2023
Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO
Assault E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Eluding W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CLO
Agency Assist BETHANY RD; U:7, GRANDVIEW CGV ACT
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Shots Fired TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CAA
Domestic S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Animal Problem CASCADE LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Animal Problem IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 CLO
Citizen Complai E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Found Property S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT
Parking Problem S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Accident Hitrun S OLDENWAY RD, TOPPENISH, C3W CLO
Traffic Hazard N 1ST ST & HOMER ST, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; STATE F SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; REMI'S, SUNNYSID SSS1 CLO
Disorderly S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 INA
Shots Fired CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 UNF
Assault MORGAN RD; U:52, SUNNYSIDE SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ NEWHOUSE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Domestic WANETA RD & INTERSTATE 82 SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Runaway Juv VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Found Property S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Found Property S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist BLK E ST, GRANGER, WA CGR ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Noise Complaint BLK N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 CLO
Domestic E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 CAA
MAY 7, 2023
Shots Fired W MAPLE AVE; SUNNY VALLEY SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W MAPLE AVE # 31, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Animal Problem SHELLER RD # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Livestock Incid EMERALD RD & MIDVALE RD, S SSS1 ACT
Traffic Stop W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Domestic W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD # K, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Unwanted Guest CEMETERY RD # C2, SUNNYSID SSN2 CLO
Unwanted Guest CEMETERY RD # K, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; NUTRIEN AG SOL SSS1 CLO
Unwanted Guest FEDERAL WAY # 41, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Civil Matter E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 ACT
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Found Property S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; HUGH SHIELDS SSC5 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT
Unwanted Guest BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Found Property S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Weapon Offense S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 CLO
Alarm Resident N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Parking Problem E EDISON AVE; H & H FURNIT SSS1 ACT
Parking Problem S 7TH ST; US BANKALLEY WAY SSS1 ACT
Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Information MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 ACT
Noise Complaint W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 5TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSS1 ACT
Domestic TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Missing Person S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Burglary W LINCOLN AVE; AGITATION S SSW4 CAM
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIGH SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
MAY 8, 2023
Domestic ROUSE RD # L, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN3 ACT
Agency Assist W I 82; MP72 W, GRANDVIEW, CGV
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Domestic W LINCOLN AVE;, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Traffic Offense W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & HOME SSHY1 CLO
Burglary S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; STATE SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; PET HEALTH C SSE2 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem GREGORY AVE; ANYTIME FITNE SSE1 ACT
Court Order Ser SAUL RD; 2, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business S 9TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL SSS1 CLO
Missing Person RAINIER DR # 1/2, GRANDVIE CGV ACT
Assault MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint PARKLAND DR # 58, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
