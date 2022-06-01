May 24, 2022

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 CLO

Abuse Neglect E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Court Order Vio JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO

Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT

Animal Problem E ZILLAH AVE & E EDISON AV SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 CLO

Harassment W SOUTH HILL RD; 2, SUNNYS SSW5 CLO

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 CLO

Information S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Atmt To Locate AVENUE E, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV UNF

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Wanted Person E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CLO

Civil Matter SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:12, S SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Offense BLK N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Theft N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Accident No Inj S 1ST ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW4 CLO

Found Property RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Atmt To Locate 4TH AVE, MABTON, WA CMB ACT

Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSC3 CLO

Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Lost Property S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

May 25, 2022

Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Information N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST # 1/2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ SCOON RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 ACT

Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO

Welfare Check S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Robbery E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:19, SSN4 CAA

Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; Lady Godiva’s, S SSC1 ACT

Trespassing Railroad Ave, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO

Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT

Atmt To Locate ARMAS CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

Trespassing S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Atmt To Locate ISMO CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

Alarm Resident S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Theft N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Domestic FEDERAL WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO

Theft HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 15, S SSHY3 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Parking Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Civil Matter SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Accident Hitrun E IDA BELLE ST; APT K120, S SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 15, S SSHY3 CLO

Agency Assist S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 CLO

Shots Fired BLK DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 CLO

Traffic Offense W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT

May 26, 2022

Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE # 25, SUNNYSI SSC4 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 CLO

Wanted Person MISSOURI ST & VELMA AVE, G CGV ACT

Traffic Stop S 13TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSC3 ACT

Suspicious Circ QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT

Mal Mischief WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Accident No Inj N 16TH ST; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Animal Problem S 10TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC7 ACT

Animal Problem MCCLAIN DR # B2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 CLO

Mal Mischief E Lincoln Ave, SUNNYSIDE, CLO

Welfare Check ROUSE RD # 11; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE, S SSHY1 ACT

Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; U:25, SUNNY SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Code Enforce SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO

Fraud RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Juvenile Probm COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 ACT

Fraud MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO

Animal Problem HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 141, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Lost Property S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Hazard GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Missing Person PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 CLO

Traffic Hazard W SOUTH HILL RD; CFN, SUNN SSW6 CLO

Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE AVE & BRIDGE ST, SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Theft SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 143, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD # 18, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Domestic E FRANKLIN AVE; U:22, SUNN SSC4 CLO

Domestic-Ipv PHIPPS RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO

May 27, 2022

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Parking Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE & SWAN RD, SSH2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSN2 CLO

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Information E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Accident Injury IDA BELLE LN & S 16TH ST, SSS2 CLO

Domestic-Ipv PARKLAND DR # 101, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; #C, SUNNYSID SSC2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ALBRE SSHY2 CLO

Alarm Resident ROUSE RD # 8; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 CLO

Noise Complaint S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Noise Complaint S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; JAVI’S CHICK SSC1 CLO

Juvenile Probm TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Runaway Juv GREGORY AVE; #2, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Juvenile Probm TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

May 28, 2022

Mal Mischief FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CLO

Accident Hitrun S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Unsecure Premis S 5TH ST; CENTURY LINK, SU SSW1 ACT

Alarm Business LAPPIN AVE; VALLEY HEATING SSN1 CLO

Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RM 26 SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT

Traffic Hazard BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Citizen Assist W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO

Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC5 CLO

Warrant Service W MAPLE AVE; 3, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 ACT

Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Noise Complaint E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 CLO

Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY; 42, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 CLO

Information S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO

Alarm Business FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 ACT

Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 W; U:7, GRAN C3E CLO

Agency Assist RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Disorderly S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; U:16, OUTLOO C3E CLO

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO

Noise Complaint W MAPLE AVE # 9, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT

Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 UNF

May 29, 2022

Theft-Vehicle MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 ACT

Alarm Resident DENSON AVE; BABBITT DAY CA SSN4 ACT

Agency Assist ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E

Theft S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle W WASHINGTON AVE; YAKIMA P Y6 ACT

Alarm Business WARD RD; TOPPENISH SENIOR TPL4 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Custodial Inter RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Domestic-Ipv GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT

Lost Property S 16TH ST & FRANKLIN CT, S SSC5 CLO

Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Citizen Assist ISMO LOOP & FAIRVIEW AVE, SSN2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Threats FEDERAL WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; C SSHY3 CLO

Citizen Assist MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Accident No Inj NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CAA

May 30, 2022

Suspicious Circ N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # K1; K1, SUNNY SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD; A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Theft W MAPLE AVE # 23, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; El Charrito SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Burglary W EDISON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Citizen Assist NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT

Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 ACT

Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ G ST, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO

Theft COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT

Disorderly PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT

Animal Problem E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT

Intoxication E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO

Welfare Check SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER; DEAD END, SU SSH1 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST # D4, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; TATTOO TIMES; SSE1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle 4TH AVE, MABTON, WA CMB CLO

May 31, 2022

Assault E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Assault S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

