May 24, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER SSN3 CLO
Abuse Neglect E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Court Order Vio JERSEY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 CLO
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem E ZILLAH AVE & E EDISON AV SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 CLO
Harassment W SOUTH HILL RD; 2, SUNNYS SSW5 CLO
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 CLO
Information S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Atmt To Locate AVENUE E, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV UNF
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Wanted Person E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ ALLEN RD; HOMESTRETCH ESPR SSS3 CLO
Civil Matter SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:12, S SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Offense BLK N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Theft N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Accident No Inj S 1ST ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW4 CLO
Found Property RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Atmt To Locate 4TH AVE, MABTON, WA CMB ACT
Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSC3 CLO
Animal Problem HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
May 25, 2022
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Information N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST # 1/2, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SCOON RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 ACT
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Welfare Check S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Robbery E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CAA
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:19, SSN4 CAA
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST; Lady Godiva’s, S SSC1 ACT
Trespassing Railroad Ave, SUNNYSIDE, W CLO
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
Atmt To Locate ARMAS CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Trespassing S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Atmt To Locate ISMO CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Alarm Resident S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Domestic FEDERAL WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Theft HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 15, S SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Parking Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Civil Matter SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Accident Hitrun E IDA BELLE ST; APT K120, S SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 15, S SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist S 7TH ST; VIP AUTO SALON, SSS1 CLO
Shots Fired BLK DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH2 CLO
Traffic Offense W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
May 26, 2022
Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE # 25, SUNNYSI SSC4 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 CLO
Wanted Person MISSOURI ST & VELMA AVE, G CGV ACT
Traffic Stop S 13TH ST & GREGORY AVE, S SSC3 ACT
Suspicious Circ QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Mal Mischief WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Accident No Inj N 16TH ST; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Animal Problem S 10TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC7 ACT
Animal Problem MCCLAIN DR # B2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 CLO
Mal Mischief E Lincoln Ave, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Welfare Check ROUSE RD # 11; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE, S SSHY1 ACT
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; U:25, SUNNY SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Code Enforce SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Fraud RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Juvenile Probm COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SUN VALLEY ELEM SSN4 ACT
Fraud MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Animal Problem HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 141, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Lost Property S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Missing Person PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 CLO
Traffic Hazard W SOUTH HILL RD; CFN, SUNN SSW6 CLO
Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE AVE & BRIDGE ST, SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Theft SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 143, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD # 18, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Domestic E FRANKLIN AVE; U:22, SUNN SSC4 CLO
Domestic-Ipv PHIPPS RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
May 27, 2022
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Parking Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE & SWAN RD, SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE; SUNNYSIDE CHRIS SSN2 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Information E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Accident Injury IDA BELLE LN & S 16TH ST, SSS2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv PARKLAND DR # 101, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; #C, SUNNYSID SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ALBRE SSHY2 CLO
Alarm Resident ROUSE RD # 8; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 CLO
Noise Complaint S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Noise Complaint S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; JAVI’S CHICK SSC1 CLO
Juvenile Probm TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Runaway Juv GREGORY AVE; #2, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Juvenile Probm TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
May 28, 2022
Mal Mischief FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Unsecure Premis S 5TH ST; CENTURY LINK, SU SSW1 ACT
Alarm Business LAPPIN AVE; VALLEY HEATING SSN1 CLO
Wanted Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RM 26 SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Traffic Hazard BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Citizen Assist W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC5 CLO
Warrant Service W MAPLE AVE; 3, SUNNYSIDE, SSW2 ACT
Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSC3 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Domestic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Noise Complaint E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 CLO
Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY; 42, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 CLO
Information S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 ACT
Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 W; U:7, GRAN C3E CLO
Agency Assist RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Disorderly S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; U:16, OUTLOO C3E CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO
Noise Complaint W MAPLE AVE # 9, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 UNF
May 29, 2022
Theft-Vehicle MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 ACT
Alarm Resident DENSON AVE; BABBITT DAY CA SSN4 ACT
Agency Assist ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E
Theft S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle W WASHINGTON AVE; YAKIMA P Y6 ACT
Alarm Business WARD RD; TOPPENISH SENIOR TPL4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Custodial Inter RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Domestic-Ipv GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Lost Property S 16TH ST & FRANKLIN CT, S SSC5 CLO
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist ISMO LOOP & FAIRVIEW AVE, SSN2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Threats FEDERAL WAY # 68, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; C SSHY3 CLO
Citizen Assist MAYHEW ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CAA
May 30, 2022
Suspicious Circ N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR # K1; K1, SUNNY SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD; A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Theft W MAPLE AVE # 23, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; El Charrito SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Burglary W EDISON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Citizen Assist NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO ZO SSHY2 ACT
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ G ST, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Theft COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Disorderly PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Intoxication E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Welfare Check SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER; DEAD END, SU SSH1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST # D4, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; TATTOO TIMES; SSE1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle 4TH AVE, MABTON, WA CMB CLO
May 31, 2022
Assault E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Assault S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.