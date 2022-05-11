MAY 3, 2022

Found Property SUNNYSIDE AVE & E GRANDVIE SSH1 CLO

Transport W NACHES AVE; SELAH CITY H H1 ACT

Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DANIE SSN4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT

Domestic-Ipv W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Animal Problem W MAPLE AVE # 31, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Found Property E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT

Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Funeral Escort S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 ACT

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Atmt To Locate S 18TH AVE, YAKIMA, WA Y2 TRA

Welfare Check MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 ACT

Accident No Inj HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CLO

Accident Unknow BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Animal Bite E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY; SHOP, SUNNYSI SSC3 CLO

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SU SSHY1 CLO

Civil Matter COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO

Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Civil Matter WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 CLO

Atmt To Locate S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Citizen Assist HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Agency Assist 3RD AVE, MABTON, WA CMB CAA

Accident Hitrun MCCLAIN DR # M2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT

Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; urgent care SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT

Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

MAY 4, 2022

Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA

Civil Matter GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Accident No Inj W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Transport 17th Ave S; Score Jail, DE ACT

Citizen Assist W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE & NORTH AVE, SSN2 ACT

Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; COUNTRY SQUIRE A SSS2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Code Enforce S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Code Enforce S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E CLO

Animal Problem BLK WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 CLO

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Lost Property W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Agency Assist REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT

Accident Unknow E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 UNF

Welfare Check S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Mental Subject HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 ACT

Juvenile Probm DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO

Information S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DUTCH SSHY3 CLO

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; NEW IMAGE, S SSC5 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC8 CLO

Code Enforce S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

MAY 5, 2022

Mental Subject ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO

Weapon Offense ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT

Theft RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER & RIVERSIDE SSH1 CLO

Mal Mischief SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Accident Unknow E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Unwanted Guest MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 ACT

Assault N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Mental Subject S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Accident Unknow S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Accident No Inj N 11TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 ACT

Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO

Accident No Inj S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; BOBS AUTO C SSC7 CLO

Transport S 3RD ST; WILLIAM O DOUGLA Y2 ACT

Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Transport JADWIN AV, Richland, WA CLO

Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 ACT

Traffic Offense N 1ST ST; U:5, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem NW CRESCENT AVE & RIDGEWAY SSH1 CLO

Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Livestock Incid SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Wanted Person S 15TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CAA

Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:110 SSHY2 ACT

Public Service S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Domestic SAUL RD # 3, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Shots Fired NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO

Disorderly W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

MAY 6, 2022

Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 5B, SUNN SSW5 ACT

Alarm Business MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO

Suspicious Circ RAY RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HWY SSS3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CHI SSW6 CLO

Accident Injury OAK ST; U:25, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 ACT

Welfare Check S 6TH ST # H1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Animal Bite W LINCOLN AVE; CHILD CARE SSW4 CLO

Recovrd Stolen CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT

Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO

Information cemtery rd, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO

Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Green SSN4 ACT

Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Traffic Stop N 11TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CAA

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT

Warrant Service CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT

Assault Weapon S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Assault Weapon S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PHOTO SSHY2 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY OF SUNNSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Robbery E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LITT SSHY3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

22 Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 ACT

Information S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT

Juvenile Probm E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Juvenile Probm TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Alarm Resident W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; OIC OF WAS SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD # 6, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

MAY 7, 2022

Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD; BUS GARAGE, SSE2 CLO

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO

Eluding E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Parking Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Threats MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 CLO

Theft PATRICK CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT

Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Animal Problem S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Burglary S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Animal Problem S 13TH ST; D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Accident No Inj S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Information DARRIN CT; U:12, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Missing Person TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Traffic Stop S 13TH ST; MINIMART, SUNNY SSC2 CAC

Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; CAR WA SSN2 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & IDA BELLE LN, SSS2 CJA

Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & FRANKLIN CT, S SSC5 ACT

Wanted Person YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC; PL SSHY2 CAA

Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Accident Unknow GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON, W C3E ACT

Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TERRACE, SUNNYSI CLO

Traffic Stop FRANKLIN CT & S 16TH ST, S SSC5 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Traffic Stop blk s 4th st, SUNNYSIDE, W CAA

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CAA

Utility Problem E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 ACT

Information CASCADE WAY # 27; 27, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Parking Problem S 14TH ST & JULIA AVE, SUN SSS2 ACT

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 CLO

Harassment SCOON RD; LOWER VALLEY FIT SSN1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Mental Subject W MADISON AVE; U:19, SUNNY SSW4 ACT

Assault S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA

Noise Complaint AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

MAY 8, 2022

Dui S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 CAA

Civil Matter W SOUTH HILL RD; 2G, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Domestic VICTORY WAY & FAIRVIEW AVE SSN2 CLO

Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; CAMPBELLS MI SSW6 CLO

Citizen Assist SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA

Found Property E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA

Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT

Theft W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT

Burglary VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E ACT

Atmt To Locate ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; SK SSW2 CLO

Agency Assist CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO

Agency Assist W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST;CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 99, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT

Juvenile Probm HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO

Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER & RIVERSIDE SSH1 ACT

Shots Fired E AVE # F39; U:10, GRANGER CGR ACT

Domestic-Ipv S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Trespassing COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO

Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Information TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Agency Assist VALLEY VIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO

Trespassing W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

MAY 9, 2022

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Accident No Inj W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT

Domestic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CAA

Abandoned Vehic S 8TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Mal Mischief SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 5TH ST; MELENDREZ RICHAR SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Code Enforce S 5TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Alarm Resident S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 NRT

Theft S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE G SSC7 ACT

Runaway Juv HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE SC SSE3

Alarm Business S 4TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOPM SSW3 CLO

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2

Trespassing MCCLAIN DR; MAIN OFFICE, S SSN4 CLO

Agency Assist CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 CLO

Agency Assist E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT

Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 24, SUNN SSW5 ACT

Atmt To Locate W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CJA

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; U:22, SUNNYSIDE SSC2 CLO

Burglary W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Traffic Offense TACOMA AVE & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO

Information S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Traffic Hazard N 4TH ST; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Shots Fired WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E TRA

Alarm Business N 6TH ST; 1 LA PLAYITA, S SSW1 CLO

Citizen Assist S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CAA

Citizen Assist S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Agency Assist WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

