MAY 3, 2022
Found Property SUNNYSIDE AVE & E GRANDVIE SSH1 CLO
Transport W NACHES AVE; SELAH CITY H H1 ACT
Harassment E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DANIE SSN4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Domestic-Ipv W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Animal Problem W MAPLE AVE # 31, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Found Property E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 ACT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Funeral Escort S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 ACT
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 18TH AVE, YAKIMA, WA Y2 TRA
Welfare Check MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 ACT
Accident No Inj HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CLO
Accident Unknow BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Animal Bite E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY; SHOP, SUNNYSI SSC3 CLO
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SU SSHY1 CLO
Civil Matter COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 CLO
Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Civil Matter WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Livestock Incid SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW SSHY1 CLO
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE SSHY1 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Citizen Assist HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Agency Assist 3RD AVE, MABTON, WA CMB CAA
Accident Hitrun MCCLAIN DR # M2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Traffic Hazard NW CRESCENT AVE & DAYTON D SSH2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; urgent care SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Noise Complaint CASCADE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
MAY 4, 2022
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR # W, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA
Civil Matter GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Transport 17th Ave S; Score Jail, DE ACT
Citizen Assist W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief DOOLITTLE AVE & NORTH AVE, SSN2 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; COUNTRY SQUIRE A SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Code Enforce S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Code Enforce S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST; SMITH FUNERAL HO SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E CLO
Animal Problem BLK WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN1 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Lost Property W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Agency Assist REEVES WAY # K, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Accident Unknow E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 UNF
Welfare Check S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Mental Subject HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 ACT
Juvenile Probm DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DOLLA SSE2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE & S 16TH ST, SSE3 CLO
Information S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DUTCH SSHY3 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; NEW IMAGE, S SSC5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC8 CLO
Code Enforce S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
MAY 5, 2022
Mental Subject ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE, W C3E
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO
Weapon Offense ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 ACT
Theft RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER & RIVERSIDE SSH1 CLO
Mal Mischief SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Accident Unknow E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Unwanted Guest MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 ACT
Assault N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Mental Subject S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Accident Unknow S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Accident No Inj N 11TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 ACT
Agency Assist S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Accident No Inj S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE; BOBS AUTO C SSC7 CLO
Transport S 3RD ST; WILLIAM O DOUGLA Y2 ACT
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Transport JADWIN AV, Richland, WA CLO
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 6T SSN2 ACT
Traffic Offense N 1ST ST; U:5, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem NW CRESCENT AVE & RIDGEWAY SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Livestock Incid SAUL RD & E SOUTH HILL RD, SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Wanted Person S 15TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CAA
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:110 SSHY2 ACT
Public Service S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Domestic SAUL RD # 3, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Shots Fired NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Disorderly W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
MAY 6, 2022
Agency Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 5B, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Alarm Business MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ RAY RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HWY SSS3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CHI SSW6 CLO
Accident Injury OAK ST; U:25, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 ACT
Welfare Check S 6TH ST # H1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Animal Bite W LINCOLN AVE; CHILD CARE SSW4 CLO
Recovrd Stolen CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT
Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO
Information cemtery rd, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Funeral Escort S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; AUTO SSHY2 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Green SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Animal Problem SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Traffic Stop N 11TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CAA
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Warrant Service CEMETERY RD # I, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 ACT
Assault Weapon S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Assault Weapon S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PHOTO SSHY2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; CITY OF SUNNSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Robbery E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 ACT
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LITT SSHY3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ FRANKLIN CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
22 Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 ACT
Information S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 ACT
Juvenile Probm E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Juvenile Probm TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Alarm Resident W RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; OIC OF WAS SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD # 6, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
MAY 7, 2022
Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD; BUS GARAGE, SSE2 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Eluding E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Parking Problem S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Threats MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 CLO
Theft PATRICK CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Alarm Resident N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Animal Problem S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Burglary S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Animal Problem S 13TH ST; D, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Accident No Inj S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Information DARRIN CT; U:12, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Missing Person TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Traffic Stop S 13TH ST; MINIMART, SUNNY SSC2 CAC
Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; CAR WA SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & IDA BELLE LN, SSS2 CJA
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & FRANKLIN CT, S SSC5 ACT
Wanted Person YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KFC; PL SSHY2 CAA
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident Unknow GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON, W C3E ACT
Parking Problem RIVERSIDE TERRACE, SUNNYSI CLO
Traffic Stop FRANKLIN CT & S 16TH ST, S SSC5 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Traffic Stop blk s 4th st, SUNNYSIDE, W CAA
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CAA
Utility Problem E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 ACT
Information CASCADE WAY # 27; 27, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Parking Problem S 14TH ST & JULIA AVE, SUN SSS2 ACT
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BOBS SSHY2 CLO
Harassment SCOON RD; LOWER VALLEY FIT SSN1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Mental Subject W MADISON AVE; U:19, SUNNY SSW4 ACT
Assault S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Noise Complaint AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
MAY 8, 2022
Dui S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 CAA
Civil Matter W SOUTH HILL RD; 2G, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Domestic VICTORY WAY & FAIRVIEW AVE SSN2 CLO
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; CAMPBELLS MI SSW6 CLO
Citizen Assist SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CAA
Found Property E SOUTH HILL RD; FRATERNAL SSW6 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 ACT
Theft W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Burglary VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E ACT
Atmt To Locate ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Disorderly S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK; SK SSW2 CLO
Agency Assist CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Agency Assist W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST;CITY SHOP, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 99, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Juvenile Probm HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO
Suspicious Circ RIVERSIDE TER & RIVERSIDE SSH1 ACT
Shots Fired E AVE # F39; U:10, GRANGER CGR ACT
Domestic-Ipv S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Information TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Agency Assist VALLEY VIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO
Trespassing W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
MAY 9, 2022
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Accident No Inj W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Domestic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CAA
Abandoned Vehic S 8TH ST & OTIS AVE, SUNNY SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 5TH ST; MELENDREZ RICHAR SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Code Enforce S 5TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Alarm Resident S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 NRT
Theft S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE G SSC7 ACT
Runaway Juv HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE SC SSE3
Alarm Business S 4TH ST; INSPIRE DEVELOPM SSW3 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2
Trespassing MCCLAIN DR; MAIN OFFICE, S SSN4 CLO
Agency Assist CASCADE WAY # 27, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT
Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 24, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Atmt To Locate W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 CJA
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; U:22, SUNNYSIDE SSC2 CLO
Burglary W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Traffic Offense TACOMA AVE & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO
Information S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Traffic Hazard N 4TH ST; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Shots Fired WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E TRA
Alarm Business N 6TH ST; 1 LA PLAYITA, S SSW1 CLO
Citizen Assist S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CAA
Citizen Assist S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Agency Assist WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
