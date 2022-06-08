May 31, 2022

Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT

Traffic Hazard munson feed lot, SUNNYSIDE ACT

Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSE3 CLO

Loitering E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO

Atmt To Locate E 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

Traffic Hazard N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Vehicle Prowl E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Threats N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT

Traffic Hazard THOMPSON DR & NW CRESCENT SSH1 CLO

Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNY S SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE & S 6TH ST, SSS1 CLO

Domestic N 16TH ST # D3, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA

Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Juvenile Probm NW CRESCENT AVE & S BUENA SSH1 CLO

Assault E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO

Disorderly S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO

Traffic Offense E DECATUR AVE & S 9TH ST, SSC2 CAA

Traffic Stop S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CAA

June 1, 2022

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 ACT

Illegal Dumping GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Threats S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE A SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Animal Problem S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Accident No Inj N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CAA

Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Trespassing HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT

Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT

Assault S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CLO

Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 ACT

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 CAA

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD # 11, SUNN SSW5 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT

Custodial Inter RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT

Missing Person S 6TH ST # A1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 CLO

Mal Mischief SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Domestic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Custodial Inter PORTVIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 ACT

Domestic MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT

Traffic Hazard COLUMBIA AVE & SWAN RD, SU SSH2 CLO

Suspicious Circ UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Domestic W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CLO

Noise Complaint W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Citizen Assist MORGAN RD; CARNICERIA LA C SSN4 CLO

June 2, 2022

Noise Complaint REEVES WAY # P; P, SUNNYSI SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 CLO

Threats ROUSE RD # 34; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO

Atmt To Locate GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT

Theft W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV ACT

Information S 4TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSW3 CLO

Burglary S 13TH ST; ROZA IRRIGATIO SSC2 ACT

Suspicious Circ BLK COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSID SSH1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Emr Amb HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE JAIL; SSHY1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Suspicious Circ WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 CLO

Animal Problem N 14TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 ACT

Animal Problem S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT

Information E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO

Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KIKOS SSHY1 CLO

Trespassing GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Threats E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Theft N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist ALBRO RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 ACT

Suspicious Circ N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CAA

Accident No Inj WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO

Court Order Ser S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Court Order Ser S 4TH ST # 8; SUNNYSIDE MA SSW3 CLO

Agency Assist CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Court Order Vio HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO

Citizen Complai S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO

Social Contact S 15TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC8 CLO

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; FREDS BARBER SHO SSS1 CLO

June 3, 2022

Noise Complaint S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; LINCOLN ELEMENTA SSC6 CLO

Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE # 20, SUNNYSI SSC4 CLO

Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE # 19, SUNNYSI SSC4 CLO

Alarm Business N AVE; CORNERSTONE ASSEMBL SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO

Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT

Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 5TH ST; RED STEER MARKET SSS1 CLO

Transport jadwin ave / Federal build CLO

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE G SSC7 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Code Enforce YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SALGADO C3E CLO

Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT

Agency Assist HOLADAY RD, MABTON, WA C3E ACT

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; BI-MART, SSW5 ACT

Suspicious Circ AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist DEKKER RD & VAN BELLE RD, C3E CLO

Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Information E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Parking Problem E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO

Mal Mischief SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO

Accident Injury E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT

June 4, 2022

Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Shots Fired COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Assault STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

Suspicious Circ E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO

Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Traffic Offense S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241 & E EDISON SSE2 ACT

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CAA

Theft S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 ACT

Drugs E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT

Missing Person SUNNYSIDE AREA, SUNNYSIDE, CLO

Missing Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Mental Subject E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 UNF

Assault E LINCOLN AVE #H; NAIL DES ACT

Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem ELEANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Accident No Inj S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET; SSC8 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Theft N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Noise Complaint E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO

Traffic Offense OTIS AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

June 5, 2022

Traffic Offense S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Noise Complaint MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Citizen Complai W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO

Recovrd Stolen SAUL RD; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Welfare Check N 16TH ST; BON VINO’S BIST SSN4 ACT

Accident Unknow S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; U:10, SUNNY SSW4 ACT

Theft-Vehicle GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT

Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 136, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO

Suspicious Circ LESTER RD; U:10, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT

Mal Mischief COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT

Disorderly TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Traffic Hazard SHELLER RD & STATE ROUTE 2 SSE2 CLO

Harassment HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Warrant Service S 13TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC3 CAA

Traffic Hazard N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Robbery DEKKER RD & INDEPENDENCE R C3E CLO

Traffic Hazard S SAN CLEMENTE AVE & COLUM SSH1 ACT

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT

Civil Matter YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT

Juvenile Probm MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Noise Complaint N 4TH ST & REEVES WAY, SUN SSN1 ACT

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

June 6, 2022

Mal Mischief SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Noise Complaint S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA

Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Found Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Traffic Stop BLK E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, S SSHY2 ACT

Missing Person NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Code Enforce SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 CLO

Agency Assist W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Mal Mischief DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Domestic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Juvenile Probm HARRISON AVE # 2; U:41, SU SSC6 CLO

Threats E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 15, SSE2 ACT

Mental Subject W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MIDVALL SSHY2 CLO

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Animal Problem TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 ACT

Suspicious Circ IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Theft W SOUTH HILL RD # 7C; 7C, SSW5 ACT

Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & TEAR R C3E ACT

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT

Animal Problem E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem blk e lincoln ave, SUNNYSI CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Mal Mischief BLK SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Lost Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Harassment S 13TH ST; U:58, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO

Welfare Check E CUSTER AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE # 55; EVERGRE SSE2 CLO

Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

June 7, 2022

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO

Assault HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT

Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO

Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 CAA

Drugs S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Theft-Vehicle E BLAINE AVE; MOUNTAIN VAL SSW1 CLO

