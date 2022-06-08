May 31, 2022
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Traffic Hazard munson feed lot, SUNNYSIDE ACT
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSE3 CLO
Loitering E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 6TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
Atmt To Locate E 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Vehicle Prowl E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Threats N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Traffic Hazard THOMPSON DR & NW CRESCENT SSH1 CLO
Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNY S SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE & S 6TH ST, SSS1 CLO
Domestic N 16TH ST # D3, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA
Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Juvenile Probm NW CRESCENT AVE & S BUENA SSH1 CLO
Assault E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CLO
Disorderly S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC6 CLO
Traffic Offense E DECATUR AVE & S 9TH ST, SSC2 CAA
Traffic Stop S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CAA
June 1, 2022
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 ACT
Illegal Dumping GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Threats S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE A SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Accident No Inj N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CAA
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Trespassing HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT
Assault S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 CLO
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 CAA
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD # 11, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Custodial Inter RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 ACT
Missing Person S 6TH ST # A1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ FEDERAL WAY; SENIOR CENTER SSC3 CLO
Mal Mischief SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Domestic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Custodial Inter PORTVIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR # G, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Traffic Hazard COLUMBIA AVE & SWAN RD, SU SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Domestic W MAPLE AVE; 25, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 CLO
Noise Complaint W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Citizen Assist MORGAN RD; CARNICERIA LA C SSN4 CLO
June 2, 2022
Noise Complaint REEVES WAY # P; P, SUNNYSI SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; BECK & CO DESIGN SSS1 CLO
Threats ROUSE RD # 34; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Atmt To Locate GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Theft W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV ACT
Information S 4TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSW3 CLO
Burglary S 13TH ST; ROZA IRRIGATIO SSC2 ACT
Suspicious Circ BLK COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSID SSH1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Emr Amb HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE JAIL; SSHY1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 CLO
Animal Problem N 14TH ST & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; KIKOS SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing GRANT AVE; SUNNYSIDE LIBRA SSS1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Threats E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Theft N 9TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist ALBRO RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; S SSE2 ACT
Suspicious Circ N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 CAA
Accident No Inj WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E CLO
Court Order Ser S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Parking Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Court Order Ser S 4TH ST # 8; SUNNYSIDE MA SSW3 CLO
Agency Assist CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Court Order Vio HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO
Citizen Complai S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 CLO
Social Contact S 15TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE, SSC8 CLO
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; FREDS BARBER SHO SSS1 CLO
June 3, 2022
Noise Complaint S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; LINCOLN ELEMENTA SSC6 CLO
Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE # 20, SUNNYSI SSC4 CLO
Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE # 19, SUNNYSI SSC4 CLO
Alarm Business N AVE; CORNERSTONE ASSEMBL SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 5TH ST; RED STEER MARKET SSS1 CLO
Transport jadwin ave / Federal build CLO
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE G SSC7 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Code Enforce YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SALGADO C3E CLO
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Agency Assist HOLADAY RD, MABTON, WA C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD; BI-MART, SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem ORCHARD DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist DEKKER RD & VAN BELLE RD, C3E CLO
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Information E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Parking Problem E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Accident Injury E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 ACT
June 4, 2022
Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Shots Fired COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Assault STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Traffic Offense S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Agency Assist STATE ROUTE 241 & E EDISON SSE2 ACT
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CAA
Theft S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET, SSC8 ACT
Drugs E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Missing Person SUNNYSIDE AREA, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Missing Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mental Subject E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 UNF
Assault E LINCOLN AVE #H; NAIL DES ACT
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem ELEANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Accident No Inj S 16TH ST; 16TH ST MARKET; SSC8 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Theft N 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Noise Complaint E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense OTIS AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
June 5, 2022
Traffic Offense S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Noise Complaint MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Complai W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Recovrd Stolen SAUL RD; NEAR, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Welfare Check N 16TH ST; BON VINO’S BIST SSN4 ACT
Accident Unknow S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE; U:10, SUNNY SSW4 ACT
Theft-Vehicle GRENDING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Civil Matter PARKLAND DR # 136, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ LESTER RD; U:10, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Mal Mischief COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Disorderly TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Traffic Hazard SHELLER RD & STATE ROUTE 2 SSE2 CLO
Harassment HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Warrant Service S 13TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC3 CAA
Traffic Hazard N 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Robbery DEKKER RD & INDEPENDENCE R C3E CLO
Traffic Hazard S SAN CLEMENTE AVE & COLUM SSH1 ACT
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 ACT
Civil Matter YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 ACT
Juvenile Probm MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint N 4TH ST & REEVES WAY, SUN SSN1 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
June 6, 2022
Mal Mischief SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Noise Complaint S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CAA
Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Found Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, S SSHY2 ACT
Missing Person NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Code Enforce SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 CLO
Agency Assist W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Domestic BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Juvenile Probm HARRISON AVE # 2; U:41, SU SSC6 CLO
Threats E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 15, SSE2 ACT
Mental Subject W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLK S 5TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MIDVALL SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 ACT
Suspicious Circ IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Theft W SOUTH HILL RD # 7C; 7C, SSW5 ACT
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & TEAR R C3E ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Animal Problem E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem blk e lincoln ave, SUNNYSI CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief BLK SOUTH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Lost Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Harassment S 13TH ST; U:58, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 CLO
Welfare Check E CUSTER AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE # 55; EVERGRE SSE2 CLO
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
June 7, 2022
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 CLO
Assault HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 ACT
Mal Mischief W SOUTH HILL RD # 3, SUNNY SSW5 CLO
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 CAA
Drugs S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Theft-Vehicle E BLAINE AVE; MOUNTAIN VAL SSW1 CLO
