Sunnyside Police: May 31-June 6, 2023

May 31
Welfare Check S 4TH ST & HAWTHORN DR, SU SSW3 ACT
Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR & DARRIN CT, SUN SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ LESTER RD; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; U:36, SUN SSW5 CLO
June 1
Suspicious Circ SAGE CT & BAGLEY DR, SUNNY SSN3 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Flock N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & W SUNN C3E ACT
Theft PARKLAND DR # 132; 132, SU SSW5 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Disorderly E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST, SSC6 CLO
Suspicious Circ ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Animal Problem MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Citizen Assist WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Threats BLAINE AVE; JOHNSON FRUIT SSW1 CLO
Solicitor E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 ACT
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE C SSS2 CLO
Flock E EDISON AVE & S 6TH ST; E SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Sex Crime HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Illegal Dumping E EDISON AVE; VALLEY LANES SSE1 ACT
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Court Order Vio S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Animal Bite CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK SSW5 CLO
Parking Problem S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Assault TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Assault E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Death Invest W SOUTH HILL RD; EAGLES, S SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR # 161, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE; U:72, SUNNYS SSE2 CLO
June 2
Agency Assist S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Civil Matter S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Theft S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD # 1C, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Flock BLK S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Accident Hitrun OUTLOOK RD; MOBILE PLAZA, SSHY1 CAA
Agency Assist MCCLAIN DR # L2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Juvenile Probm N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Runaway Juv E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA MO SSHY2 NRT
Assault S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC5 CAA
Abuse Neglect E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD; SOUTH HIL SSW5 NRT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD # 1C, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL BEE SSW1 ACT
Sex Crime S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:4, SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE # 8, SUNNYSID SSC6 CLO
X Patrol SCOON RD & OUTLOOK RD, SUN SSHY1 CLO
X Patrol S 11TH ST & E EDISON AVE, SSC2 CLO
June 3
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 15TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSC8 CLO
Harassment GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD # 33, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 ACT
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 9TH ST, S SSC4 CLO
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 UNF
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Agency Assist WANETA RD; U:7, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Traffic Offense HARRISON AVE; U:8, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Alarm Resident THILL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ MAYHEW ST & W GRANDVIEW AV SSH2 CLO
Animal Problem W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check OUTLOOK RD # 29, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 ACT
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY # 96, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & BARNARD BLV SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 ACT
Court Order Vio S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Alarm Business S 5TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Noise Complaint BLK W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Noise Complaint REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE & S 7TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
June 4
Mal Mischief N 16TH ST # F1, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Threats E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist W I 82; MP69 W, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Disorderly S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Domestic NORTH AVE; 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CAA
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Drugs HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Resident BAGLEY DR # 103, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E JACKSON AVE & S 15TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Drugs ROUSE RD # 36; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 ACT
Theft SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; Ross, SSE2 CLO
Sex Crime E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 ACT
Agency Assist MCCLAIN DR # I1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4
June 5
Fire Trash Garb N 16TH ST # I2; U:46, SUNN SSN4 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; OREILLY’S, S SSHY3 CLO
Animal Problem CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem SHELLER RD # A, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Abuse Neglect E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
Found Property E IDA BELLE ST & SAUL RD, SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist ARMS RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Fraud HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 UNF
Abuse Neglect FEDERAL WAY # 2, SUNNYSIDE SSC3 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE # A, SUNNYSID SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem CASCADE LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 ACT
Animal Noise COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
June 6
Runaway Juv S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Suspicious Circ SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
