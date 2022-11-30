22S11547 00:43:27 11/22/22 Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 CLO
22S11548 01:35:20 11/22/22 Death Invest S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
22S11550 10:34:47 11/22/22 Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
22S11551 10:55:46 11/22/22 Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
22S11552 11:10:36 11/22/22 Accident No Inj SCOON RD & NORTH AVE, SUNN SSHY1 CLO
22S11553 11:30:06 11/22/22 Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO
22S11554 12:20:02 11/22/22 Assault OTIS AVE; ROOM 105 BED 1 P SSS2 ACT
22S11555 12:42:24 11/22/22 Suspicious Circ W LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
22S11556 12:46:56 11/22/22 Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
22S11557 12:32:54 11/22/22 Animal Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
22S11558 13:06:57 11/22/22 Lost Property OTIS AVE # 1; 1, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
22S11559 13:43:11 11/22/22 Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
22S11560 14:02:28 11/22/22 Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUN SSE3 CLO
22S11561 16:32:56 11/22/22 Fraud HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
22S11562 17:03:30 11/22/22 Civil Matter E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
22S11563 18:01:57 11/22/22 Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
22S11564 18:33:43 11/22/22 Suspicious Circ BLK S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
22S11565 19:05:44 11/22/22 Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
22S11566 19:28:54 11/22/22 Shots Fired S 11TH ST # B5, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
22S11567 19:47:24 11/22/22 Domestic-Ipv W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
22S11568 20:17:03 11/22/22 Mal Mischief CASCADE WY; VILLAGE PARK, SSW5 CLO
22S11569 22:02:37 11/22/22 Suspicious Circ BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
22S11570 00:16:39 11/23/22 Alarm Business S 6TH ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY S SSS2 CLO
22S11571 00:20:21 11/23/22 Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # B; ORANGE D SSE2 CLO
22S11572 01:11:10 11/23/22 Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # B; ORANGE D SSE2 CLO
22S11573 01:33:22 11/23/22 Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 ACT
22S11574 01:53:03 11/23/22 Alarm Business E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
22S11575 02:55:20 11/23/22 Accident No Inj S BUENA VISTA AVE; U:8, SU SSH1 ACT
22S11576 03:56:23 11/23/22 Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SVID, SSHY2 CLO
22S11577 05:24:32 11/23/22 Agency Assist E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO
22S11578 05:36:21 11/23/22 Theft-Vehicle NORTH AVE # 3, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
22S11579 06:12:16 11/23/22 Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
22S11581 07:40:51 11/23/22 Accident No Inj RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
22S11582 07:44:42 11/23/22 Abandoned Vehic E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
22S11585 10:04:38 11/23/22 Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
22S11586 10:39:08 11/23/22 Court Order Ser DAWN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
22S11587 10:55:12 11/23/22 Traffic Hazard CRESCENT AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSH1 ACT
22S11588 11:02:42 11/23/22 Transport W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou ACT
22S11589 11:36:33 11/23/22 Prowler E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
22S11590 11:52:09 11/23/22 Assault S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
22S11591 12:15:44 11/23/22 Recovrd Stolen PARK DR & TERRACE AVE, SUN SSW2 ACT
22S11592 12:27:57 11/23/22 Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC8 ACT
22S11593 13:24:58 11/23/22 Trespassing S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
22S11594 13:40:32 11/23/22 Suspicious Circ DOOLITTLE AVE & REEVES WAY SSN2 ACT
22S11595 14:04:40 11/23/22 Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4
22S11596 15:06:44 11/23/22 Atmt To Locate S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CJA
22S11597 15:02:17 11/23/22 Unwanted Guest S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
22S11598 15:45:02 11/23/22 Unsecure Premis PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 ACT
22S11599 15:21:31 11/23/22 Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
22S11600 16:34:40 11/23/22 Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
22S11601 16:46:28 11/23/22 Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSS3 ACT
22S11602 18:01:18 11/23/22 Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
22S11603 18:25:08 11/23/22 Animal Noise N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 ACT
22S11604 21:03:18 11/23/22 Unwanted Guest S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
22S11605 21:23:19 11/23/22 Domestic-Ipv MCCLAIN DR # F1;, SUNNYSID SSN4 CAA
22S11606 21:24:29 11/23/22 Noise Complaint W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
22S11607 23:30:42 11/23/22 Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 127, SSN2 CLO
22S11608 22:17:09 11/23/22 Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
22S11609 03:27:06 11/24/22 Alarm Business E EDISON AVE;ORANGE DAIRY SSE2 ACT
22S11610 03:56:51 11/24/22 Suspicious Circ SINGH LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
22S11611 04:45:20 11/24/22 Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 ACT
22S11612 06:42:15 11/24/22 Alarm Business S MCLEAN RD;weld tek, SUNN SSS1 CLO
22S11615 08:06:00 11/24/22 Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
22S11616 08:50:04 11/24/22 Domestic E JACKSON AVE; U:19, SUNNY SSC7 CLO
22S11617 12:05:16 11/24/22 Unwanted Guest S 13TH ST; 11, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
22S11618 11:53:32 11/24/22 Animal Bite COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
22S11619 17:05:04 11/24/22 Welfare Check SAGE CT; U:16, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
22S11620 17:48:22 11/24/22 Civil Matter CEMETERY RD # J; U:25, SUN SSN2 CLO
22S11621 19:41:22 11/24/22 Alarm Business S 8TH ST; New Life Church, SSS1 CLO
22S11622 19:46:27 11/24/22 Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 46, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
22S11623 21:12:20 11/24/22 Court Order Vio S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
22S11624 21:57:23 11/24/22 Alarm Resident SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
22S11625 02:21:13 11/25/22 Recovered Juv W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
22S11626 02:49:24 11/25/22 Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 UNF
22S11627 04:25:40 11/25/22 Domestic ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
22S11628 04:49:55 11/25/22 Domestic ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
22S11629 05:56:05 11/25/22 Shots Fired ROUSE RD # 3; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 ACT
22S11631 07:02:28 11/25/22 Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; EDISON MARKE SSC3 CLO
22S11632 09:57:48 11/25/22 Agency Assist S 6TH ST # 3, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
22S11633 09:52:41 11/25/22 Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
22S11634 11:13:56 11/25/22 Animal Problem BOUNTIFUL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
22S11635 14:29:06 11/25/22 Burglary S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
22S11636 14:22:55 11/25/22 Agency Assist CEMETERY RD ;1/2, SUNNYSID SSN2 CLO
22S11637 15:27:17 11/25/22 Recovrd Stolen EMERALD RD & MIDVALE RD, S SSS1 ACT
22S11638 15:41:29 11/25/22 Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
22S11639 18:05:21 11/25/22 Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
22S11640 19:28:17 11/25/22 Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 ACT
22S11642 21:12:57 11/25/22 Suspicious Circ N 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO
22S11643 21:50:02 11/25/22 Welfare Check S 9TH ST; IN FRONT OF, SUN SSS1 CLO
22S11644 21:59:36 11/25/22 Disorderly MCCLAIN DR # K1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 CLO
22S11645 23:07:58 11/25/22 Mal Mischief TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
22S11646 01:20:44 11/26/22 Suspicious Circ s 1st st, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO
22S11647 02:21:18 11/26/22 Disorderly S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 CLO
22S11648 03:00:09 11/26/22 Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
22S11649 03:24:23 11/26/22 Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # B orange SSE2 CLO
22S11650 03:29:34 11/26/22 Suspicious Circ W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
22S11651 03:21:16 11/26/22 Noise Complaint S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
22S11652 03:59:41 11/26/22 Utility Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
22S11653 05:18:21 11/26/22 Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY2 ACT
22S11654 07:30:50 11/26/22 Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
22S11655 07:05:26 11/26/22 Accident No Inj MCGEE RD & MIDVALE RD, MAB C3E ACT
22S11656 12:21:43 11/26/22 Citizen Assist S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
22S11657 13:18:52 11/26/22 Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
22S11658 13:31:43 11/26/22 Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
22S11659 14:28:15 11/26/22 Theft SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
22S11660 18:34:46 11/26/22 Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & E YAKIMA V SSE3 ACT
22S11661 19:28:33 11/26/22 Warrant Service NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CAA
22S11662 22:08:22 11/26/22 Welfare Check HARRISON AVE # 12, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO
22S11663 22:45:09 11/26/22 Mal Mischief W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
22S11664 23:11:56 11/26/22 Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:7, SSHY2 CLO
22S11665 00:05:52 11/27/22 Accident Hitrun YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FOGA SSHY2 ACT
22S11666 00:25:31 11/27/22 Information MCCLAIN DR # F1, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
22S11667 01:36:45 11/27/22 Intoxication E EDISON AVE; VEGAS SPORTS SSS1 CAA
22S11668 01:39:25 11/27/22 E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CAA
22S11669 01:39:17 11/27/22 Domestic SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
22S11670 01:43:34 11/27/22 Mal Mischief MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
22S11671 01:49:51 11/27/22 Animal Noise W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
22S11672 05:27:15 11/27/22 Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY simpl CLO
22S11673 15:35:09 11/27/22 Domestic OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
22S11674 15:36:50 11/27/22 Noise Complaint 6TH AND LINCOLN, SUNNYSIDE CLO
22S11675 17:21:54 11/27/22 Weapon Offense S 2ND ST & PACIFIC AVE, YA Y3 ACT
22S11676 19:20:58 11/27/22 Lost Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
22S11677 22:17:42 11/27/22 Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
22S11678 22:38:38 11/27/22 Warrant Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
22S11679 23:26:06 11/27/22 Disorderly S 11TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC4 CAA
22S11680 02:19:46 11/28/22 Missing Person ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 ACT
22S11681 03:27:07 11/28/22 Domestic SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, GRAND C3E ACT
22S11683 08:50:24 11/28/22 Theft W SOUTH HILL RD # 1D, SUNN SSW5 ACT
22S11685 09:46:27 11/28/22 Lost Property WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
22S11686 09:54:44 11/28/22 Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
22S11687 10:58:21 11/28/22 Burglary W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DARIT SSHY1 ACT
22S11688 11:03:40 11/28/22 Public Service S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
22S11689 12:21:02 11/28/22 Alarm Resident DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
22S11690 12:31:21 11/28/22 Theft N EASTWAY DR; BLEYHL IRRIG SSE1 CAA
22S11691 13:42:13 11/28/22 Theft MORGAN RD; BIG 5, SUNNYSID SSE2 CAA
22S11692 13:48:50 11/28/22 Fraud EMERALD RD;EMMANUEL PALLET SSS1 CLO
22S11693 13:54:38 11/28/22 Burglary W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;SUNNYS SSHY1 ACT
22S11694 13:58:07 11/28/22 Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
22S11695 14:15:29 11/28/22 Suspicious Circ BRIDGE ST & CRESCENT AVE, SSH1 ACT
22S11696 14:26:50 11/28/22 Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE # A206, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
22S11698 15:58:08 11/28/22 Fraud E LINCOLN AVE; COLUMBIA RI SSE3 ACT
22S11699 15:43:23 11/28/22 Court Order Ser VALLEY VIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 ACT
22S11700 16:03:39 11/28/22 Welfare Check W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
22S11701 17:04:22 11/28/22 Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
22S11702 18:29:06 11/28/22 Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
22S11703 19:14:12 11/28/22 Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
22S11704 21:34:30 11/28/22 Social Contact S 11TH ST & E JACKSON AVE, SSC7 ACT
22S11705 00:24:40 11/29/22 Suspicious Circ HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
22S11706 02:31:46 11/29/22 Social Contact E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
