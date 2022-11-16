NOVEMBER 8, 2022
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Agency Assist VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E ACT
Animal Bite TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 ACT
Weapon Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem ALLEN RD; SUNLAND PARK LLC SSS3 ACT
Sex Crime OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 ACT
Threats GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Dui E EDISON AVE & S 8TH ST, S SSS1 CAA
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO
Animal Problem MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:8, SSS3 CLO
Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE; VARIETAL BEE SSW1 ACT
Traffic Hazard BLK COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSID SSH2 CLO
Trespassing S 14TH ST; U:22, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CAA
Theft S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Homicide PRICE RD & OUTLOOK RD, OUT C3E ACT
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Weapon Offense CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 CLO
NOVEMBER 9, 2022
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist MCBRIDE ST #2, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Alarm Resident N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; SYLVIA'S PR SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Animal Problem E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Court Order Ser E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Court Order Ser S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic ROOSEVELT CT, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem Allen Road; 6, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Animal Problem ALLEN RD; 12, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS3 ACT
Juvenile Probm S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 ACT
X Patrol S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SAKUR SSHY2 CLO
Parking Problem HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSI SSHY1 CLO
Noise Complaint E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Trespassing W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Suspicious Circ PICARD PL & WANETA RD, SUN SSS3 CLO
Assault W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;BIG SM SSHY1 CLO
Weapon Offense N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 ACT
Theft-Vehicle N 4TH, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Court Order Ser S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 264; SSN2 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Welfare Check YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:8, OU C3E CLO
Alarm Resident N 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
NOVEMBER 10, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PICK SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Alarm Business S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 CLO
Robbery E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 264; SSN2 CAA
Theft-Vehicle MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CAA
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Code Enforce S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Mal Mischief S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Agency Assist HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 ACT
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; CHIEF KAMIA SSE3 ACT
Agency Assist OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 ACT
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Unwanted Guest S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj E DECATUR AVE & S 7TH ST, SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Lewd Conduct PARK DR & TERRACE AVE, SUN SSW2 CLO
Accident No Inj S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS SSN2 ACT
Citizen Assist SHELLER RD; LEARNING LAND SSN4 CLO
Test Spillman HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC5 ACT
Drugs S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ BLK W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
X Patrol REEVES CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 CLO
NOVEMBER 11, 2022
Court Order Vio E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW3 ACT
Animal Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Public Service E EDISON AVE & S 9TH ST, S SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE COMMUN SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST; #F4, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief W GRANDVIEW AVE; HARRISON SSH1 CLO
Traffic Offense S 1ST ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW4 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Hazard IVONE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Domestic-Ipv CEMETERY RD # A; COMMUNITY SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ REEVES WAY # R; U:14, SUNN SSN2 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Shots Fired N 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
NOVEMBER 12, 2022
Suspicious Circ COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR #F, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Mal Mischief S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN3 CLO
Mal Mischief LANDER CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Parking Problem E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check OUTLOOK RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem ELEANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Alarm Business S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ ARTHUR ST & W RIVERSIDE AV SSH2 CLO
Animal Problem S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CLO
Trespassing S 6TH ST; TROY APARTMENTS; SSS1 CLO
Civil Matter OUTLOOK RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 4TH ST # 2; SUNNYSIDE MA SSW3 CLO
Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD # 17, SUNN SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 ACT
Civil Matter W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Animal Bite MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Domestic S 11TH ST # C4, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business SHELLER RD; SUNNYSIDE CHRI SSN4 ACT
NOVEMBER 13, 2022
Shots Fired CASCADE WAY # 59, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Suspicious Circ KEARNEY & LINCOLN; BETWEEN SSC8 CLO
Traffic Stop W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Domestic S 6TH ST # I, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 CAA
Mental Subject OUTLOOK RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE SSHY1 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Alarm Business N 6TH ST; WOODWORTH FARMS, SSW1 CLO
Mal Mischief ALLEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem E DECATUR AVE & S 11TH ST, SSC2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem ELEANOR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Civil Matter S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Drugs NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Animal Problem S 6TH ST & BLAINE AVE, SUN SSS1 ACT
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Utility Problem E EDISON AVE; EVERGREEN TR SSE2 CLO
Wanted Person S 16TH ST & IDA BELLE LN, SSS2 CAA
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; LA ISLAS, SU SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE;JAVIS CHICKEN SSC1 CLO
Domestic OUTLOOK RD # 20; 20, SUNNY SSHY1 CAA
Assault PARKLAND DR # 71, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Alarm Business N 6TH ST; MONARCA HALL, SU SSW1 CLO
Burglary W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
NOVEMBER 14, 2022
Suspicious Circ IRVING AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Traffic Stop S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CAA
Mal Mischief MCCLAIN DR # E2, SUNNYSIDE SSN4 ACT
Lost Property PARKLAND DR # 71, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business N 16TH ST;inspire developm SSN4 CLO
Juvenile Probm HARRISON AVE # 6, SUNNYSID SSC6 CLO
Welfare Check PARKLAND DR # 40, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Accident Hitrun N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Theft COVEY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 5, S SSHY3 ACT
Prowler PARKLAND DR # 175, SUNNYSI SSW5 CLO
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Accident No Inj W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Animal Problem LANDER CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Theft-Vehicle FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S MCLEAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Agency Assist S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MUSEUM SSW3 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 ACT
Court Order Ser SAUL RD # 26; WILLOW PARK SSS2 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 15 1/ SSHY3 ACT
Domestic E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
X Patrol S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA FEDER SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business N 6TH ST; MONARCA HALL, SU SSW1 CLO
Assault CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CAA
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; SEVENTH DAY SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business E CUSTER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Information CANADIENNE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
NOVEMBER 15, 2022
Citizen Assist W LINCOLN AVE; VALLEY VIEW SSW4 CLO
Alarm Resident S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
