September 20, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPPE SSHY3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CAA
Juvenile Probm VAN BELLE RD; OUTLOOK ELEM C3E ACT
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Mal Mischief W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; NEW H SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist E LINCOLN AVE; ANDERSON EN SSE3 CLO
Agency Assist S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Welfare Check S 15TH ST; ARCOIRIS HOME C SSC8 ACT
Code Enforce S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Social Contact HARRISON AVE & S 9TH ST, S SSC4 CLO
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE & E YAKIMA VA SSHY3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Agency Assist RAINIER CT; RAINIER COURT, SSC3 ACT
Animal Problem BARNES CT; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Atmt To Locate SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNY C3E UNF
Agency Assist WASHINGTON COURT, SUNNYSID CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST # C4, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Animal Problem MCBRIDE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 CLO
Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 11; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 ACT
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO
Utility Problem S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE; ANYTIME BAI SSS2 CLO
Atmt To Locate S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Suspicious Circ BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Eluding SHELLER RD & KRINER RD, SU SSE2 ACT
Animal Noise N 13TH ST & YAKIMA AVE, SU SSN3 CLO
Citizen Assist S 7TH ST; FREDS BARBER SHO SSS1 CLO
September 21, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 18; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD; LOWER VALLEY H SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; ACROSS FROM, SUN SSW3 ACT
Industrial Acc ALEXANDER RD; DARIGOLD, SU SSS1 ACT
Recovrd Stolen GREGORY AVE; 2, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Traffic Hazard SCOON RD; CONTRERAS AUTO S SSN1 ACT
Theft W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 ACT
Welfare Check MIDVALE RD; OSTRUM MUSHROO SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense S 6TH ST; BUENA VISTA MINI SSS1 CAA
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL FO SSN3 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Sex Crime RAINIER CT; C, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 ACT
Atmt To Locate INDEPENDENCE RD, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Traffic Hazard E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 CLO
Animal Problem BLK E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSI SSC8 CLO
Atmt To Locate HARRISON AVE # 11, SUNNYSI SSC6 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Accident Hitrun YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Traffic Stop E JACKSON AVE; WASHINGTON SSC6 ACT
Agency Assist FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Civil Matter W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Domestic S 6TH ST # E1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CAA
Traffic Stop W GRANDVIEW AVE & UPLAND D SSH2 ACT
Atmt To Locate S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CAA
Suspicious Circ ALLEN RD # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSS3 CLO
Accident Injury E LINCOLN AVE & S 13TH ST, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
September 22, 2022
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 CLO
Eluding BECKER RD & MCDONALD RD, T C3W ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JITTE SSN2 ACT
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 CAA
Animal Problem S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Abandoned Vehic W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Transport TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Lost Property S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; STE 1, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE CITY J SSHY1 ACT
Missing Person S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 23; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PIK A SSN4 CLO
Theft QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Harassment E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Harassment N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief CEMETERY RD # A; A, SUNNYS SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MID V SSE2 CLO
Accident Unknow S 1ST ST & INTERSTATE 82 R SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # A1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Trespassing S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 1; T SSE2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST # 16; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & SOUTH ST, SUNN SSS2 CLO
Threats E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DSHS, SSE2 CLO
Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
September 23, 2022
Suspicious Circ VICTORY WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Shots Fired NORTH AVE & WEATHERWAX ST, SSN3 CLO
Agency Assist KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ ROOSEVELT CT; RAVE HIT WIT SSC2 CLO
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL CA SSN4 CLO
Abandoned Vehic HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Administrative E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE CI SSS1 CLO
Harassment E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BURGE SSN2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Disorderly S 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Traffic Hazard ALEXANDER RD & MIDVALE RD, SSS1 ACT
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Assault S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE SSE3 ACT
Citizen Assist MCCLAIN DR # J, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 ACT
Assault N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 ACT
Court Order Ser PARKLAND DR; 54, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 ACT
Agency Assist S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Animal Problem S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Accident Hitrun E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E WAREHOUSE AVE & N 6TH ST SSS1 ACT
Animal Problem CASCADE LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN AVE & S 1ST ST, SSW4 CLO
Public Service E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Traffic Offense WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Traffic Stop NORTH AVE MARKET, SUNNYSID CAA
Traffic Stop SHELLER CT & SHELLER CT, S SSN4 ACT
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 CLO
Dui E WOODIN RD & CEMETERY RD, C3E CAA
Mal Mischief KRISTEN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Shots Fired W SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Traffic Offense S 1ST ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ ROHMAN ST; PALETERIA LA NO SSN1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST; COUNTRY SQUIRE A SSS2 CLO
September 24, 2022
Suspicious Circ E IDA BELLE ST; 151 SUN TE SSS2 CLO
Assault S 4TH ST # 15; SUNNYSIDE M SSW3 ACT
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S LOOKOUT DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Recovrd Stolen S LOOKOUT DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Lewd Conduct S 6TH ST; LADY GODIVAS BOU SSC1 CLO
Juvenile Probm E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Welfare Check CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Information S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE MANOR SSW3 CLO
Noise Complaint UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Accident No Inj OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Agency Assist GAP RD & INGHAM RD, OUTLOO C3E CLO
Domestic NORTH AVE # 20, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
September 25, 2022
Suspicious Circ BLK BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Domestic-Ipv BRADEN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Eluding SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNY C3E CLO
Social Contact S 6TH ST & GRANT AVE, SUNN SSS1 CLO
Mal Mischief RIDGEWAY LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle IDA BELLE LN # 111, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Shots Fired OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Assault OTIS AVE; PRESTIGE CARE, S SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E KEARNEY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 CLO
Suspicious Circ WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Drugs HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Noise LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SHEAR SSHY2 ACT
Domestic FEDERAL WAY # 67, SUNNYSID SSC3 CAA
Trespassing S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Dui S 9TH ST; U:8, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Shots Fired DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; ST JOSEPH CHURCH SSC6 ACT
Traffic Offense N 1ST ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Offense GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Agency Assist W WOODIN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
September 26, 2022
Citizen Assist N 10TH ST; U:65, SUNNYSIDE SSN3 ACT
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE; JAVIS, SUNNYS SSC1 CLO
Agency Assist WOODS RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Accident No Inj E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST, S SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem BAGLEY DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Agency Assist HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO
Fraud E ZILLAH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; PARK N PAK, SSS2 CAA
Found Property E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident Unknow ALEXANDER RD & N MCLEAN RD SSS1 ACT
Mal Mischief NW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 CLO
Court Order Ser E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC8 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN4 CLO
Theft S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 ACT
Animal Problem ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ WOODS RD & WALNUT AVE, SUN SSN1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Citizen Assist SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
September 27, 2022
Trespassing S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CAA
Welfare Check E CUSTER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Unsecure Premis S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
