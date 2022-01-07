December 29, 2021
Burglary E EDISON AVE; AMERIGAS, SU SSE1 ACT
Agency Assist i 82; eb, SUNNYSIDE, WA TRA
Burglary MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAIN VIEW SSS1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Harassment W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Animal Problem MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 15, SSE2 CLO
Trespassing COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Trespassing WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CAA
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO
Traffic Stop SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CAA
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 CAA
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE #A; RENT A C CLO
Mental Subject S 6TH ST # J; APT J, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CAA
Information HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO
Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6; 6, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CLO
December 30, 2021
Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 1ST ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW6 CLO
Mental Subject S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Citizen Assist WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT
Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT
Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT
Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 ACT
Found Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 ACT
Mal Mischief SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Animal Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief STACKHOUSE ST & CRESCENT A SSH1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Civil Matter S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Traffic Offense S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT, SSC3 CAA
Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; QUALITY INN, SU SSS3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Citizen Assist ALLEN RD & WANETA RD, SUNN SSS3 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 ACT
December 31, 2021
Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 UNF
Noise Complaint MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; ORANGE DAIRY SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; orange dairy SSE2 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #105 SSN2 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 9T SSN2 ACT
Theft REEVES WAY # M, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT
Parking Problem GOLDEN ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO
Fireworks W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Dui CEMETERY RD & FAIRVIEW AVE SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST; U:36, SUNNYSIDE SSC7 CLO
Traffic Stop WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 CAA
Civil Matter E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Domestic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CAA
January 1, 2022
Fireworks N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Agency Assist ADAMS AVE, TOPPENISH, WA TPL4 TRA
Domestic-Ipv S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT
Shots Fired BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 ACT
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOM’S C SSHY2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOMS SSHY2 CLO
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Domestic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT
Domestic HARRISON AVE # 23, SUNNYSI SSC6 ACT
Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Animal Problem VISTA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Animal Bite S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT
Welfare Check TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Livestock Incid OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO
Civil Matter S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Theft QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:12, SSHY2 ACT
Atmt To Locate PARKLAND DR # 6, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CAA
January 2, 2022
Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO
Accident No Inj BLK NORTH AVE; BLK, SUNNYS SSN1 CLO
Citizen Assist W MAPLE AVE # 63, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT
Recovrd Stolen NORTHBANK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO
Mal Mischief BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Domestic-Ipv DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CAA
Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
January 3, 2022
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO
Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem S 13TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Theft SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Accident Injury INTERSTATE 82 W, OUTLOOK, C3E CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST # J; J, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT
Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & E YAKIMA V SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Alarm Business MCCLAIN DR;RODS HOUSE, SUN SSN4 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; CALVERY LUTHERE SSC7 CLO
Traffic Stop BLK S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC7 ACT
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Domestic ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Juvenile Probm S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
January 4, 2022
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO
Unsecure Premis MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT
