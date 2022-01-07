December 29, 2021

Burglary E EDISON AVE; AMERIGAS, SU SSE1 ACT

Agency Assist i 82; eb, SUNNYSIDE, WA TRA

Burglary MIDVALE RD; MOUNTAIN VIEW SSS1 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Harassment W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Animal Problem MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 15, SSE2 CLO

Trespassing COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO

Trespassing WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CAA

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E ED SSHY3 CLO

Traffic Stop SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CAA

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 16 SSHY2 CAA

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE #A; RENT A C CLO

Mental Subject S 6TH ST # J; APT J, SUNNY SSS2 CLO

Traffic Stop S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CAA

Information HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC4 CLO

Court Order Vio E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST # 6; 6, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CLO

December 30, 2021

Suspicious Circ N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 CLO

Traffic Offense S 1ST ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSW6 CLO

Mental Subject S 6TH ST # J, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Citizen Assist WANETA RD; AM PM, SUNNYSID SSS3 ACT

Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT

Alarm Business W SOUTH HILL RD; YAKIMA CH SSW6 ACT

Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD; WORKSOURCE, SUN SSE2 ACT

Found Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 CLO

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief SAUL RD & E IDA BELLE ST, SSS2 ACT

Mal Mischief SAUL RD; WILLOW PARK APART SSS2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Animal Problem S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem MAPLE GROVE RD, SUNNYSIDE, SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief STACKHOUSE ST & CRESCENT A SSH1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Civil Matter S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Traffic Offense S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT, SSC3 CAA

Suspicious Circ PICARD PL; QUALITY INN, SU SSS3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Citizen Assist ALLEN RD & WANETA RD, SUNN SSS3 ACT

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SNIPE SSHY2 ACT

December 31, 2021

Court Order Vio N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Traffic Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 UNF

Noise Complaint MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; ORANGE DAIRY SSE2 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; orange dairy SSE2 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; #105 SSN2 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Agency Assist SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD & ALEX C3E CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 9T SSN2 ACT

Theft REEVES WAY # M, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT

Parking Problem GOLDEN ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 4TH ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST; SUNNYSIDE PRESB SSC5 CLO

Fireworks W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Dui CEMETERY RD & FAIRVIEW AVE SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST; U:36, SUNNYSIDE SSC7 CLO

Traffic Stop WANETA RD & YAKIMA VALLEY SSS3 CAA

Civil Matter E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Domestic S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CAA

January 1, 2022

Fireworks N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Shots Fired CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Agency Assist ADAMS AVE, TOPPENISH, WA TPL4 TRA

Domestic-Ipv S 6TH ST # 6, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 ACT

Shots Fired BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 ACT

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOM’S C SSHY2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E ALLEN RD; C SPECK MOTORS SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MOMS SSHY2 CLO

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Domestic S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE2 ACT

Domestic HARRISON AVE # 23, SUNNYSI SSC6 ACT

Welfare Check S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Trespassing TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Animal Problem VISTA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Animal Bite S 1ST ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 ACT

Welfare Check TERRY ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Livestock Incid OUTLOOK RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 CLO

Civil Matter S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Theft QUAIL LN; BEST WESTERN GRA SSS3 ACT

Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Alarm Resident REEVES WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:12, SSHY2 ACT

Atmt To Locate PARKLAND DR # 6, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CAA

January 2, 2022

Agency Assist S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 CLO

Accident No Inj BLK NORTH AVE; BLK, SUNNYS SSN1 CLO

Citizen Assist W MAPLE AVE # 63, SUNNYSID SSW2 ACT

Recovrd Stolen NORTHBANK RD, OUTLOOK, WA C3E CLO

Mal Mischief BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Court Order Vio E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Domestic-Ipv DOOLITTLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSN2 CAA

Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

January 3, 2022

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST; WASHINGTON ELEME SSC7 CLO

Found Property HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem S 13TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Theft SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Mal Mischief FEDERAL WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Accident Injury INTERSTATE 82 W, OUTLOOK, C3E CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST # J; J, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 ACT

Accident No Inj E LINCOLN AVE & E YAKIMA V SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Alarm Business MCCLAIN DR;RODS HOUSE, SUN SSN4 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST; CALVERY LUTHERE SSC7 CLO

Traffic Stop BLK S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC7 ACT

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO

Domestic ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Juvenile Probm S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Court Order Ser HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

January 4, 2022

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA SSS3 CLO

Unsecure Premis MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 ACT

