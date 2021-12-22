DECEMBER 13, 2021

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Accident No Inj N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO

Welfare Check covey lane, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Parking Problem UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Theft TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Lost Property NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; US CELLULAR SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Traffic Offense MORGAN RD; BILLS TOWING & SSN4 CLO

Theft N 1ST; GARCIA'S AUTO SALES SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Hazard lincoln & edison, SUNNYSID CLO

Disorderly S 15TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO

Assault E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 NRT

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO

Vehicle Prowl APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD; 2G SOUTH SSW5 CLO

Assault HARRISON AVE;16, SUNNYSIDE SSC6 CAA

Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

DECEMBER 14, 2021

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 UNF

Theft LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Theft LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MENDEZ SSN2 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Theft E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; SUBWAY, SUN SSE2 ACT

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Animal Problem ROUSE RD # 15; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO

Animal Problem ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT

Animal Problem NORTH AVE & N 4TH ST, SUNN SSN2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT

Animal Problem BECKNER ALLEY & CEMETERY R SSN2 ACT

Animal Problem DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO

Lost Property W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT

Assault TACOMA AVE & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Mal Mischief CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Welfare Check S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Court Order Vio HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CAA

Noise Complaint E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUPER SSHY2 CLO

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 ACT

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO

Domestic-Ipv HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA

Citizen Complai S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT

Suspicious Circ SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO

Accident Hitrun S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO

Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO

Alarm Resident S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO

Agency Assist E EDISON AVE # 58; EVERGRE SSE2 TRA

Suspicious Circ REITH WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO

Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # A, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO

Welfare Check MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO

Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Suspicious Circ APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Lost Property S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

DECEMBER 15, 2021

Weapon Offense S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; F CA SSHY3 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS SSN2 UNF

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ BLK S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Fraud CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO

Alarm Resident MARIDAN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; WASHINGTON STATE SSW1 CLO

Parking Problem APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO

Theft CEDAR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;TACOS SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 31, S SSHY3 CLO

Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CLO

Vehicle Prowl VALLEY VIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO

DECEMBER 16, 2021

Suspicious Circ HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Accident No Inj MIDVALE RD; U:5, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT

Shots Fired MCCLAIN DR;BLK, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Citizen Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO

Atmt To Locate W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 ACT

Code Enforce E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Atmt To Locate CASCADE WAY # 27; 27, SUNN SSW5 ACT

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; Yakima Feder SSS1 CLO

Lost Property MORGAN RD; CARNICERIA LA C SSN4 ACT

Domestic S 6TH ST; APT D, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CAA

Emr Medic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER V SSHY1

Accident No Inj S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Civil Matter S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 CLO

Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Court Order Ser HARRISON AVE # 16, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO

Accident No Inj N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MORG SSE2 ACT

Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 1, SU SSHY3 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; select insurance SSS1 ACT

Vehicle Prowl AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT

Alarm Business W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Unwanted Guest HARRISON AVE # 19; 19, SUN SSC6 CLO

Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 CLO

Citizen Assist S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT

Traffic Offense BLK E S HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE CAA

Alarm Business DECATUR AVE; PEPES BAKERY, SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem BRIDGE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Threats GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

DECEMBER 17, 2021

Theft N 9TH ST ; R R BODY SHOP, SSS1 CLO

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 CLO

Accident No Inj W SOUTH HILL RD; CFN, SUNN SSW6 ACT

Accident No Inj S 8TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; FAMILY CLOTHING SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT

Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; B, SU SSN3 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA

Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 ACT

Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT

Domestic-Ipv N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 UNF

Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; HOM SSHY2 ACT

Burglary RAY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E TRA

Animal Problem GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT

Traffic Offense S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT, SSC3 ACT

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:19, SSN2 CLO

Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ lincoln. s 11th, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Domestic S 7TH ST; YAKIMA NEIGHBORH SSS1 ACT

DECEMBER 18, 2021

Noise Complaint S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Disorderly E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT

Shots Fired TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO

Vehicle Prowl MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Assault Weapon TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CAA

Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO

Sex Crime E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT

Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD; C, SUNNYS SSW5 ACT

Burglary E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; VALLEY CLEANERS, SSS1 CLO

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; LEW SCWAB T SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem S 9TH ST # C; apt c, SUNNY SSS2 CLO

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA

Shots Fired N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT

Accident Hitrun S 6TH ST; #4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT

Civil Matter HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

DECEMBER 19, 2021

Traffic Hazard S 8TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT

Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT

Runaway Juv SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT

Theft-Vehicle S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT

Fraud S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Domestic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Theft E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 CLO

Domestic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO

Found Property S 9TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSC2 CLO

Noise Complaint BLK S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Warrant Service S 11TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC7 CLO

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Mal Mischief WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Public Service PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO

Theft-Vehicle W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 ACT

Domestic-Ipv S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO

DECEMBER 20, 2021

Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; OIC OF WA, SSS1 UNF

Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Traffic Hazard S 1ST ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO

Traffic Hazard W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

Fraud CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA VALLE SSE1 UNF

Fraud HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Theft N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT

Court Order Ser HARRISON AVE # 16; 16, SUN SSC6 CLO

Accident No Inj CASCADE WAY # 58; 58, SUNN SSW5 CAA

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CAA

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 ACT

DECEMBER 21, 2021

Traffic Stop BLK S 9TH, SUNNYSIDE, WA CAA

Alarm Resident S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT

Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & BRIDGE S SSH1 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic WASHINGTON CRT, SUNNYSIDE, ACT

Abandoned Vehic blk washington crt, SUNNYS ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DANIE SSN4 CLO

 Theft E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO

Mal Mischief S 13TH ST # E; E, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO

Mal Mischief YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT

Runaway Juv S 11TH ST # B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ BRIDGE ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO

Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 77, SUNNYSID SSW2 CAA

Citizen Dispute N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Public Service TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Alarm Business E RAILROAD, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Burglary S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Weapon Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA

Citizen Assist S 8TH ST; 3, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Parking Problem BLK W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNY SSH1 ACT

Welfare Check COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business S 7TH AVE; FRENCH VANILLA SSS1 CLO

Dui S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Domestic-Ipv S 8TH ST; #3, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CAA

Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO

December 22, 2021

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE B SSC7 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT

Noise Complaint S 10TH ST; ALLEY WAY BETW SSC7 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT

Accident Unknow E I 82; MP63 E, OUTLOOK, W C3E CLO

