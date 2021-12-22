DECEMBER 13, 2021
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Accident No Inj N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 CLO
Welfare Check covey lane, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Parking Problem UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Theft TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Lost Property NORTH AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; US CELLULAR SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Traffic Offense MORGAN RD; BILLS TOWING & SSN4 CLO
Theft N 1ST; GARCIA'S AUTO SALES SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard lincoln & edison, SUNNYSID CLO
Disorderly S 15TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC8 CLO
Assault E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 NRT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Vehicle Prowl APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD; 2G SOUTH SSW5 CLO
Assault HARRISON AVE;16, SUNNYSIDE SSC6 CAA
Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
DECEMBER 14, 2021
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUNNYVI SSS3 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S SSHY1 UNF
Theft LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft LIBERTY LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MENDEZ SSN2 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; SUBWAY, SUN SSE2 ACT
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Animal Problem ROUSE RD # 15; NORTHSTAR M SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem ROUSE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E ACT
Animal Problem NORTH AVE & N 4TH ST, SUNN SSN2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSE2 ACT
Animal Problem BECKNER ALLEY & CEMETERY R SSN2 ACT
Animal Problem DOOLITTLE AVE; KIWANIS PAR SSN2 CLO
Lost Property W SOUTH HILL RD; JACK IN T SSW6 ACT
Assault TACOMA AVE & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Mal Mischief CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Welfare Check S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Court Order Vio HOLSTEIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW5 CAA
Noise Complaint E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SUPER SSHY2 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # A; P SSHY3 ACT
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; BLUE MOON BA SSS1 CLO
Domestic-Ipv HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CAA
Citizen Complai S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 ACT
Suspicious Circ SUNNYSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD; RDO EQUIPMENT, SSS1 CLO
Accident Hitrun S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; EL VA SSN2 CLO
Alarm Resident S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 CLO
Agency Assist E EDISON AVE # 58; EVERGRE SSE2 TRA
Suspicious Circ REITH WAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO
Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 25, SUNNYSID SSW2 CLO
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE # A, SUNNYSID SSE2 CLO
Welfare Check MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Unwanted Guest E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Suspicious Circ APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Lost Property S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
DECEMBER 15, 2021
Weapon Offense S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; F CA SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACOS SSN2 UNF
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Trespassing E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ BLK S 8TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Fraud CARNATION DR, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW4 CLO
Alarm Resident MARIDAN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; WASHINGTON STATE SSW1 CLO
Parking Problem APPLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 CLO
Theft CEDAR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; PIONEER ELE SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Suspicious Circ S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;TACOS SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 31, S SSHY3 CLO
Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSC4 CLO
Vehicle Prowl VALLEY VIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO
DECEMBER 16, 2021
Suspicious Circ HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj MIDVALE RD; U:5, SUNNYSIDE C3E ACT
Shots Fired MCCLAIN DR;BLK, SUNNYSIDE, SSN4 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Warrant Service HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Citizen Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA MI SSN4 CLO
Atmt To Locate W SOUTH HILL RD # 2G, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Code Enforce E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Atmt To Locate CASCADE WAY # 27; 27, SUNN SSW5 ACT
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; Yakima Feder SSS1 CLO
Lost Property MORGAN RD; CARNICERIA LA C SSN4 ACT
Domestic S 6TH ST; APT D, SUNNYSIDE SSS2 CAA
Emr Medic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER V SSHY1
Accident No Inj S 7TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD, SSS1 CLO
Assault HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Court Order Ser HARRISON AVE # 16, SUNNYSI SSC6 CLO
Accident No Inj N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE SSHY2 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MORG SSE2 ACT
Agency Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; 1, SU SSHY3 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; select insurance SSS1 ACT
Vehicle Prowl AYRSHIRE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW5 ACT
Alarm Business W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Information HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Unwanted Guest HARRISON AVE # 19; 19, SUN SSC6 CLO
Parking Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 4; P SSE2 CLO
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA ACT
Traffic Offense BLK E S HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE CAA
Alarm Business DECATUR AVE; PEPES BAKERY, SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem BRIDGE ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Threats GREGORY AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
DECEMBER 17, 2021
Theft N 9TH ST ; R R BODY SHOP, SSS1 CLO
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business S 4TH ST; SUNNYSIDE SEWAGE SSW6 CLO
Accident No Inj W SOUTH HILL RD; CFN, SUNN SSW6 ACT
Accident No Inj S 8TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSS1 CLO
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST; FAMILY CLOTHING SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Animal Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 ACT
Agency Assist N 16TH ST; SIERRA VISTA SC SSN4 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; B, SU SSN3 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Warrant Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CAA
Accident Unknow E EDISON AVE & STATE ROUTE SSE2 ACT
Traffic Hazard S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist HOMER ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSHY1 ACT
Domestic-Ipv N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 UNF
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # B; HOM SSHY2 ACT
Burglary RAY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E TRA
Animal Problem GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 ACT
Traffic Offense S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT, SSC3 ACT
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # C; R SSE2 ACT
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:19, SSN2 CLO
Recovrd Stolen E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEW SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ lincoln. s 11th, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Domestic S 7TH ST; YAKIMA NEIGHBORH SSS1 ACT
DECEMBER 18, 2021
Noise Complaint S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Disorderly E EDISON AVE; EGLEYS SPORT SSS1 ACT
Shots Fired TACOMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 CLO
Vehicle Prowl MCCLAIN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Assault Weapon TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CAA
Suspicious Circ S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 CLO
Sex Crime E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 ACT
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD; C, SUNNYS SSW5 ACT
Burglary E EDISON AVE; KINTER ELECT SSE2 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HI WA SSHY2 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; VALLEY CLEANERS, SSS1 CLO
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE; LEW SCWAB T SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST # C; apt c, SUNNY SSS2 CLO
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH2 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 CAA
Shots Fired N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TACO SSHY3 ACT
Accident Hitrun S 6TH ST; #4, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter HARVEST PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
DECEMBER 19, 2021
Traffic Hazard S 8TH ST & E EDISON AVE, S SSS1 ACT
Traffic Stop S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA FO SSN3 ACT
Runaway Juv SAGE CT, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN3 ACT
Theft-Vehicle S 1ST ST; SUNNYSIDE CHEVRO SSW6 ACT
Fraud S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Domestic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Theft E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC5 CLO
Domestic E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC2 CLO
Found Property S 9TH ST & E CUSTER AVE, S SSC2 CLO
Noise Complaint BLK S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Warrant Service S 11TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSC7 CLO
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSN2 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Mal Mischief WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Public Service PICARD PL; GRAND CINEMA, S SSS3 CLO
Theft-Vehicle W SOUTH HILL RD; BI MART, SSW5 ACT
Domestic-Ipv S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC8 ACT
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSE1 CLO
DECEMBER 20, 2021
Alarm Business E RAILROAD AVE; OIC OF WA, SSS1 UNF
Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY # 7; G SSE2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Traffic Hazard S 1ST ST & E SOUTH HILL RD SSW6 CLO
Traffic Hazard W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Mal Mischief N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
Fraud CENTENNIAL AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Welfare Check E EDISON AVE; YAKIMA VALLE SSE1 UNF
Fraud HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Theft N 6TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLEY SSN2 ACT
Court Order Ser HARRISON AVE # 16; 16, SUN SSC6 CLO
Accident No Inj CASCADE WAY # 58; 58, SUNN SSW5 CAA
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 ACT
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MCDON SSHY3 CAA
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY SSHY3 ACT
DECEMBER 21, 2021
Traffic Stop BLK S 9TH, SUNNYSIDE, WA CAA
Alarm Resident S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT
Traffic Hazard E GRANDVIEW AVE & BRIDGE S SSH1 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic WASHINGTON CRT, SUNNYSIDE, ACT
Abandoned Vehic blk washington crt, SUNNYS ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 CLO
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; DANIE SSN4 CLO
Theft E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 CLO
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BANNE SSN3 CLO
Mal Mischief S 13TH ST # E; E, SUNNYSID SSC3 CLO
Mal Mischief YAKIMA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 ACT
Runaway Juv S 11TH ST # B1, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK E EDISON AVE, SUNNYSID SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ BRIDGE ST & SUNNYSIDE AVE, SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & E LI SSE3 CLO
Domestic W MAPLE AVE # 77, SUNNYSID SSW2 CAA
Citizen Dispute N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Public Service TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 ACT
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Transport E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Alarm Business E RAILROAD, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Burglary S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Weapon Offense E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TOWN SSHY2 CAA
Citizen Assist S 8TH ST; 3, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Parking Problem BLK W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNY SSH1 ACT
Welfare Check COVEY LN; DENNYS, SUNNYSID SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business S 7TH AVE; FRENCH VANILLA SSS1 CLO
Dui S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Domestic-Ipv S 8TH ST; #3, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CAA
Suspicious Circ N 16TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN4 CLO
December 22, 2021
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; SUNNYSIDE B SSC7 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST; EL MEJOR TAQUITO SSS1 ACT
Noise Complaint S 10TH ST; ALLEY WAY BETW SSC7 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSN2 ACT
Accident Unknow E I 82; MP63 E, OUTLOOK, W C3E CLO
