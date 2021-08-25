GRANDVIEW — Two 15-year-old Sunnyside kids were injured after a vehicle they were driving struck a cow early Sunday morning.
The Washington State Patrol says the two on Interstate 82, two miles west of Grandview when they hit the bovine with a 1998 Honda Civic around 1:30 a.m.
Both were transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Their condition was not provided as of press time.
In a separate incident, 46-year-old Sunnyside resident Armando Madrigal was injured and taken to Kadlec Hospital in Richland after rolling a 2001 Chevy Surburban near the I-82/I-182 Interchange.
