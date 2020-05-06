ZILLAH — An 18-year-old woman was injured in a two-car crash outside Zillah just after 7 p.m., Sunday, April 26, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The collision occurred when the driver of the first vehicle, Esleiser G. Fariascardenas of Granger, 19, in a 2003 Jeep Liberty, failed to yield the right of way striking a 2013 Honda Accord driven by Evan A, Garza of Zillah, 17.
Fariascardenas’ vehicle was westbound on I-82 in Zillah city limits at Exit 54, and Garza’s vehicle was southbound on Yakima Valley Highway at I-82.
Injured was Iyline M. Verduzco of Sunnyside, a passenger in Fariascardenas’ vehicle. She was transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Inattention was listed as the cause of the crash, and a ticket for failure to yield right of way was issued to Fariascardenas, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
