GRANGER — Police are asking for residents’ help in locating a man suspected of child luring near Hisey Park on Main Street last Thursday night.
Officers reported that witnesses observed a male subject attempting get a juvenile to get into his car about 8 p.m.
Granger Officer Bob Salinas said a suspect, described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, wearing a blue baseball cap with a dark plaid shirt and dark colored pants, was observed leaving the area when confronted.
The suspect was driving a red Honda SUV with license plate BPJ3448.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or who has information is asked to call the Granger Police Department, 509-854-2656.
