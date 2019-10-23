SUNNYSIDE — A Sunnyside man, who robbed a Decatur Avenue bakery with a CO2 pistol, made his preliminary appearance before Judge Richard Bartheld in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Kevin Arian Alvarez, 27, faced robbery first-degree charges after he was arrested Sunday, Oct. 20 by Sunnyside police officers. Alvarez was identified by a bakery worker who witnessed the robbery.
According to court documents, Alvarez walked into the bakery about 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, displaying what the cashier believed to be a pistol and demanded cash from her. He fled the building with $200 in cash. The witness, who saw the holdup, was later able to identify the suspect from a Facebook image.
Alvarez was arrested Sunday, Oct. 20 at his home in the 100 block of Parkland Drive, and taken into custody without incident, according to the police narrative.
The pistol was later recovered in a dumpster near Alvarez’s residence, where he discarded the fake firearm.
He is being held in the Yakima County Jail. No bail had been set as of press time.
