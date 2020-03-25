YAKIMA — Two men were sentenced on Friday, March 19 for their involvement in the robbery of Yakima restaurant Tacos El Rey on Oct. 8, 2017 and crimes committed while on bail. Francisco Gabriel Madrigal was sentenced to 26.5 years and J. Jesus Chavez-Sanchez was sentenced to 19 years following a judge’s decision in Yakima County Superior Court.
According to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, on the night of Oct. 8, 2017, Madrigal and Chavez-Sanchez had entered the closed Tacos El Rey on South Sixth Street and held the employees at gunpoint, robbed them of their belongings and the till. Two of the employees were also pistol whipped.
Madrigal and Chavez- both pled guilty for first degree robbery with a deadly weapon. Madrigal also pled guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, both with a firearm enhancement and one count of second-degree assault. He was also found guilty of one count of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree assault with deadly weapon enhancement while out on bail.
Chavez-Sanchez pled guilty to three counts of second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and one count of second-degree assault. Separately, he was found guilty of possession of a firearm in the second-degree with gang enhancement and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell also while out on bail.
On Nov. 13, 2017, Chavez-Sanchez, a documented Norteno gang member, got into an altercation at the Toppenish Gas Station with a documented Florencia-13 gang member. They exchanged gun fire and Sanchez-Chavez was found to possess several firearms including an AK-47 type-rifle and 286 grams of marijuana.
Madrigal assaulted a juvenile female and provided drugs and alcohol to her and another juvenile female on Sept. 24, 2018.
