GRANGER — Three children from Sunnyside, who weren’t restrained, suffered injuries in a Saturday morning crash on SR-223 at Milepost 2.
Just before 10 a.m. a 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by 26-year-old Hernan Gonzalez of Sunnyside, was southbound on the highway when the vehicle in front of it slowed for a left turn.
The Fiesta struck the rear of the first vehicle, a 2002 GMC Sonoma, the Washington State Patrol said, noting Gonzalez’s inattention led to the crash.
The pick-up was driven by Celestino J. Sanchez-Silva, 46 of Toppenish, and neither driver was injured, but three passengers in Gonzalez’s car were.
They include Jeremiah Gonzales, 6; Johan Gonzalez, 3; and Pablo Orozco, 14, all of Sunnyside.
The trio was taken to a hospital in Toppenish to be treated for their injuries, troopers said, noting none of them was wearing a seatbelt or restrained in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.
Hernan Gonzalez was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
