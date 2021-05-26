YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of three registered sex offenders moving to new areas of Yakima.
Level II offender Ryan Christopher Kearnes, 37, has moved to the 200th block of S 32nd Ave. in Yakima. Kearnes was convicted in May 2005 for rape of a child in the first degree. His alias is Ryan C. Kearnes.
Level III offender Caleb Shain Engelhart, 45, has moved to the 400th block of N 1st Street in Yakima. Engelhart was convicted in April 2012 for child molestation in the second degree, and in May 2014 for child molestation in the third degree.
Level II offender Carlos Rosas Ibarra, 35, has moved to the 800th block of S 5th Ave. in Yakima. Ibarra was convicted in February 2005 for rape of a child in the third degree and failure to register as a sex offender. His aliases are Carlos Rosa Ibarra, Carlos Quintana, Carlos Rosa Quintana, Carlos Rosas Quintana.
Individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
These individuals have served the sentence imposed on them by the courts and are not currently wanted by law enforcement.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.