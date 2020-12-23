SUNNYSIDE — Law enforcement is seeking information regarding suspects in a Thursday night drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of SLI Road, north of Sunnyside, which sent three individuals to the hospital, according to a Yakima County Sherriff’s Office report.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:30 pm. where they found one male adult, and two juveniles injured. The girl and boy were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where they were treated and released. The male shooting victim was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
“He is expected to live,” YSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said as of 1 p.m. Friday, Dec.18.
“We currently have no suspects, or a motive for the shooting,” Schilperoort noted.
If anyone has information, call Detective Brian McIlrath at 509-574-2562 or send information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.
