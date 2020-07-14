YAKIMA COUNTY — A Toppenish man has died on July 11 after a collision due to driving under the influence in the Yakima area after a rollover on Interstate 82 from July 2.
According to a Washington State Patrol report, Michael R. Castilleja, 38, and Celestine Rocha of Yakima, 36, were Eastbound on I-82 at milepost 47, 5 miles west of Zillah when Castilleja entered the median and the 1999 Honda Civic rolled over. Neither passengers were reported to have been wearing seatbelts.
Castilleja was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased on July 11. Rocha sustained injuries and was transported to Virginia Mason Hospital.
