YAKIMA — Logan Weeks-Whiz, 18, of Toppenish stood before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld Tuesday, Oct. 29 facing charges of assault first-degree and drive by shooting.
Weeks-Whiz was arrested Sunday, Oct. 27 by the Toppenish police after he was identified as a person of interest in a drive-by shooting in the in the 700 block of West First Street. The victim reported he recognized the man who shot him before being taken into for surgery at Yakima Astria Region Medical Center.
Police later located Weeks-Whiz in the 700 block of Madison Avenue, taking him into custody.
He is now being held in Yakima County Jail.
