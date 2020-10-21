TOPPENISH — Ricardo Gonzales, 36, of Toppenish is being held on $50,000 bail in Yakima County Jail after being charged with attempt to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm, second degree.
The alleged suspect made a preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior County on Monday, Oct. 19, before Judge Doug Federspiel.
Gonzales was picked up in Toppenish on Oct. 13, after Toppenish police officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Sitting parked in the drivers’ side of car with the door propped open – which was later reported stolen out of Yakima – was Gonzales, whom officers identified as a known Sureno gang member.
In the meantime, a list of felony warrants out of the Yakima County Sheriff’s office came to the officers’ attention and the suspect was informed he would be detained.
Officers cuffed Gonzales after a brief struggle and during a pat down of his person, a Smith and Wesson pistol was discovered.
Officers reported Gonzales had lost his constitutional right to bear arms as he is a convicted felon.
Gonzales is expected to again appear in court on Oct. 28.
