SPOKANE — Damien T. White, age 21, of Toppenish and an enrolled member of the Confederated Bands and Tribes of the Yakama Nation, was sentenced April 17 after having pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced White to 10 years in a federal prison, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision.
On May 20, 2017, White, an associate of the Sureno criminal street gang, approached a residence in Toppenish, pulled out a gun, aimed and shot at the home.
He subsequently ran away.
There were people, including small children, inside the home. No one was injured.
Local residents, who were fed up with gang-related violence, immediately reported the incident to the police, according to U.S. District Attorney Joseph H. Harrington.
He said, “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Toppenish Police Department, the Yakama Nation Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives who investigated this case.”
Harrington added, “The sentence imposed by the court sends a clear message to others who may choose to engage in such criminal activity.”
