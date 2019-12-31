TOPPENISH — Police are seeking information regarding two suspects involved in a robbery Dec. 26, at approximately 10 p.m.
Two masked men entered the Valley View Market taking an undisclosed amount of money.
Witnesses described one of the suspects as being armed with a semi-auto handgun. The other suspects had a sweatshirt with a design of a rhino on the front.
Anyone with information to identify the suspects is asked to call their local police or sheriff department or call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
