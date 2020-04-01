GRANDVIEW — On March 26, Gaven Ray Frank, 23, was taken into custody for theft and trafficking stolen goods.
According to court records, the transient man was seen on camera by a Bleyhl employee. He walked into the store on two separate trips on March 18 around noon and walked out with four different Milwaukee Power Tools.
The total cost of items taken was $937.98.
After being read his constitutional rights, Frank admitted to stealing the tools from Bleyhl and sold them.
