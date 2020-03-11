YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a transient offender who has been released from jail and checked in near Yakima locations.
Persons who lack a fixed residence are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level II offender Paulo Cortez Castellon, 56, was reported to have checked in on the week of March 3-8 on the 1300 block of North 1st Street in Yakima.
Castellon was convicted in April 2004 for rape in the third-degree. He has no known aliases.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
