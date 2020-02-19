YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of two transient offenders who have checked in near Yakima locations.
Persons who lack a fixed residence are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have served time for the offences and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level III offender Charles Rolfe Moe AKA Jamie Alexander Olney, 25, was reported to have checked in on Feb. 7 at the Yakima Fred Meyer parking lot and on Feb. 8, the Yakima Walmart parking lot.
Moe was convicted in Oct. 2015 for indecent liberties and assault in the second and fourth degree with sexual motivation.
Level II offender Aaron Ames Abbott, 39, was reported to have checked in as staying in Chinook Pass off the road before Gold Creek Station to the left of Horse Ranch on the left white house in a vehicle.
Abbott was convicted in Nov. 2000 and Apr. 2002 for child molestation in the third degree; in Jun. 2009 and Nov. 2012 for failure to register.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call 509-574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
