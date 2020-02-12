YAKIMA — John Lee Martin, 44, was booked for the crime of failing to register. Martin was required under Washington State Law to register as a sex offender for life due to a conviction in 1991 for child molestation in the first degree.
Martin, who has been registered as transient with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2019, was required to physically check in every seven days but failed to do so on Dec. 3, 2019. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 5.
Deputy J. Silva was informed on Jan. 10 that Martin is currently incarcerated at Yakima County Jail for his warrant.
The amount of Lee’s bail is $25,000.
