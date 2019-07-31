MABTON — A white 2004 Ford F-250 truck believed to be stolen from Zillah orchard was recovered Saturday, July 20 in the 200 block of Second Avenue by Yakima County Sheriff deputies.
According to the deputy’s report, a female, found asleep inside the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident, on charges for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrested was Karleigh J. Bybee. She made a preliminary court appearance Monday, July 22 in Yakima County Superior Court.
