MOXEE — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is seeking the community’s help with any information regarding the discovery of two burned bodies near a hop field on Desmarais Road Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The bodies of man and a woman, identified as Alyson Harris, 32, and Miquel Martinez-Vasquez, 24, were found in the 5600 block of Desmarais area by the property owner.
Detectives and evidence technicians arrived to process the scene. The YCSO is treating this investigation as a homicide, YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort reported.
The couple had been missing since Dec. 21.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, to determine the manner of death.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call Detective McIlrath at 509-574-2562 or call CrimesStoppers at 800-248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org
