GRANDVIEW — Two people were transported to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6:25 p.m. after the car they were in struck a guardrail and rolled near milepost 76 on I-82, inside city limits.
Injured were Delisario Salas Martinez, 34, the driver of vehicle two and Rosa E. Lua Birrueta, 31, both of Connell, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The driver of vehicle one was Mario A. Garcia Bueno, 33, of Sunnyside.
Both vehicles were eastbound on I-82, when vehicle one struck vehicle two, causing it to hit the guardrail and roll.
The WSP reported Garcia Bueno was charged with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.