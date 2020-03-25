YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of transient offenders who have been released from jail and checked in near Yakima locations.
Persons who lack a fixed residence are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level II offender Mario Margarito Duenas, 30, was reported to have checked in Yakima on the week of March 10-12 at the E Birch Street. Duenas checked in on the week of March 13-16 staying outside of Camp Hope in the parking lot.
Duenas was convicted in Feb. 2018 for rape in the third degree. His aliases are Mario Duenas and Mario Margarito Duenas.
Level III offender Ronnie Lee Meyers, 68, was reported to have checked in Yakima at the 2800 block of E Birch Street.
Meyers was convicted in Dec. 1973 and again in Oct. 1993 for rape in the first degree. He was also convicted in Jan. 2015 for failure to register. His aliases are Ronnie Lee Myers and Ronnie L. Nyers.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
