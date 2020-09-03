SUNNYSIDE —Deputy J. Gonzalez along with Sergeant R. Tucker of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Zacharias Cavasos, 39, on a felony warrant and also apprehended Andrew Abraham Reihs, 39, of Yakima for unlawful possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.
Working with the Washington State Department of Corrections as a member of the USMS Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF), Deputy Gonzalez stated in his report that on Aug. 25, VOTF was attempting to locate Cavasos who had a DOC warrant for murder in the second degree and felony warrants from Sunnyside Police Department for robbery in the first degree and attempted robbery in the first degree.
An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip informed the VOTF that Cavasos had a nine-millimeter pistol and was staying at the Townhouse Motel in Sunnyside, where surveillance was then set up.
Deputy Gonzalez found Cavasos to be in a red vehicle registered to Reihs. Deputy Gonzalez confirmed the identity of Cavasos and VOTF officers pulled behind the vehicle at Sunnyside’s Park-n-Pack on Lincoln Avenue.
According to the report, Cavasos was arrested and Reihs was told to remain at the scene as Deputy Gonzalez knew the 39-year-old was on felony probation and was also a Norteno Gang member from prior contacts.
The deputy conducted a pat search and found a small nine-millimeter pistol on Reihs and was taken into custody as well.
Cavasos is being held on a $100,000 bond and Reihs is held on a $30,000 bond.
