YAKIMA — Two men are being held on bail for $100,000 each for possessing materials depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct at Yakima County Jail. They were seen by Judge Richard H. Bartheld in the Yakima County Superior Court on Feb. 7. Zillah man, Jason Wane, 41, had been flagged when Facebook detected a photo being sent from him to Yakima man, James Austin, 40.
Both men are active sex offenders with Wane being a Level 2 sex offender and Austin a Level 1. The two frequently shared several explicit materials to each other as reported by Facebook to the Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children’s on March 9, 2019.
Detective C. Gillette of the Yakima Police Department authored a warrant on Feb. 5, 2020 after an extensive investigation to search the residence and electronic devices associated with Wane and Austin.
On Feb. 6, YPD Special Assault Unit served the warrant and arrested Wane and Austin where they were booked into Yakima County Jail.
