GRANDVIEW — Two people were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital Friday Jan. 24, following a collision at an intersection north of Mabton.
According to a Washington State Patrol incident report, Nicole L. Garza, 40, of Grandview and Amalia Gonzales-Leon, 45, of Mabton were taken to the hospital.
The driver of vehicle one was Nicole L. Garza.
The WSP incident report states Garza was traveling westbound at Grandview Pavement Rd. at SR 241 two and a half miles north of Mabton. The second vehicle, driven by Amalia Gonzalez-Leon, was traveling northbound SR 241 at Grandview Pavement Road when vehicle one ran the stop sign and struck vehicle two in the intersection.
Charges are pending against Nicole L. Garza.
Drivers were wearing seatbelts. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.
Both vehicles were totaled.
