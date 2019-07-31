GRANDVIEW — Two men were taken into custody by Yakima County Sheriff Deputies Sunday, July 21 after being implicated in a burglary on the 2500 block of Stover Road.
The accused were found in possession of tires, wheels, dollies, and other assorted items taken from the property, valued at approximately $700, according to the Sheriff Deputy’s report.
The men, identified as Roberto Ochoa and Victor Fernandez, were arrested after each was found to be in possession of 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.34 grams of suspected heroin and a .45 caliber pistol magazine containing live ammunition.
Both men appeared for a preliminary hearing in Yakima Superior Court, Monday, July 22.
