YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a new out of state registered Level II offender and a Level III offender living in Yakima.
Persons who appear on this register have been convicted of a sex offense and are required to report in at the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. This individual has served time for the offenses and is not wanted by law enforcement.
Dustin Lee Sutton, 28, is a Level II offender reported to be living in 700th block of South 6th Street in Yakima. Sutton has no known aliases and was convicted on Jan. 12, 2017 for indecent liberties.
Augustus Morris Johnley, also known as Agustus or Gus Johnley, is reported to live in the initial block of E Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Yakima. Johnley was convicted in March 1999 for aggravated sexual abuse and again in Nov. 1999 for sex abuse of a minor or ward.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call 509-574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
