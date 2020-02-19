YAKIMA — Two Grandview men were arrested for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 10 in Sunnyside.
Jaime Estrada, 34, and Jose Luis Gonzalez Valdez, 52, were seen at Sunnyside’s Blue Moon Tavern before being invited to a private residence, belonging to Abigail Galvan.
At the Galvan residence, an altercation occurred between Galvan’s boyfriend and Estrada when he had allegedly flirted with the young woman. Several people then asked Estrada to leave the residence.
When outside, Estrada told Valdez to retrieve a firearm. Valdez possessed the firearm on his person, and it was brandished for witnesses to see. After being locked out of the residence, Estrada and Valdez left in a Gray GMC Yukon.
The vehicle was stopped by patrol units and it was impounded for an execution of a search warrant which produced a Glock 19. After being arrested, Valdez was also found to have a white substance on his person-suspected to be cocaine-and claimed it was given to him by Estrada.
The two faced a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12 where they were released from the charges.
